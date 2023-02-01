Restaurant header imageView gallery

MUDBUGS 042 151 W Government St, STE D

review star

No reviews yet

151 W Government St, STE D

Brandon, MS 39042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cajun Boiled

Boiled Crawfish

$7.49

Boiled Shrimp

$14.99

Crab Legs

$26.99

Potato

$0.65

Corn

$1.00

Sausage

$2.75

Mushrooms 1/2 Dozen

$2.25

Mushrooms Dozen

$4.00

Sauces

Appetizers

Sausage/Cheese Plate

$9.99

Nachos (White Cheese)

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

BBQ Quesadilla

$8.49

Crawfish Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.49

Smoked Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.99

Dozen Wings

$13.99

BYOB Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$8.99

Smokehouse BBQ

Pulled Pork Regular (Sandwich Only)

$6.75

Pulled Pork Large (Sandwich Only)

$9.75

Pulled Pork Plate Regular

$9.99

Pulled Pork Plate Large

$13.99

St. Louis Ribs

St Louis Ribs Regular Plate (4 Ribs)

$12.99

St Louis Ribs Large Plate

$14.99

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$10.99

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$19.99

Homemade Sides

Zapp's Chips

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Baked Beans

$1.99Out of stock

Pint Baked Beans

Quart Baked Beans

Sauces

$0.50

Toast

$0.50

Side of Queso Cheese

$3.00

Just For Kids

Kid's Nachos

$4.99

Lil' Dog

$4.99

Lil' Burger

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Bottle Water

$2.79

Fountain Water

$1.00

Apparel

Sweatshirt

T-Shirt

Hat

Games

Bingo Card

$5.00

Trivia

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You for your business!!

Location

151 W Government St, STE D, Brandon, MS 39042

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
