Muddy Cow Bar - Coon Rapids
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
133 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casita Mexican Restaurant - Coon Rapids
No Reviews
8955 Springbrook Dr NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coon Rapids
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant