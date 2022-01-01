Main picView gallery

Muddy Cow Bar - Coon Rapids

review star

No reviews yet

133 Coon Rapids Blvd

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Popular Items

Flamin Blue-Berry
Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Served with seasoned sour cream

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$13.00

A blend of ground beef, bacon, chopped pickles and onions with American cheese rolled up and fried to perfection. Served with a side of our secret sauce.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Hand battered in house and fried to perfection. Served with ranch or honey sriracha sauce.

Chicken Queso Rolls

$13.00

Seasoned roasted chicken breast with onions and mixed with pepper jack cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla and crispy fried. Served with tortilla chips, pico de gallo and sides of salsa and sour cream. >> Add guacamole for $2

Duck Wontons

$12.00

Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Jumbo Onion Rings

$11.00

Beer battered in house and fried to perfection.

Poutine

$13.00

Our homemade cheese curds with fries smothered in our house gravy.

American Poutine

$15.00

The classic Canadian poutine Americanized by loading it up with sauteed shredded sirloin, chopped bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Go big or go home!

Pub Pretzels

$12.00

Garlic buttered and salted Bavarian pretzels served with our queso blanco sauce.

Trio Dips & Chips

$13.00

Our house fried corn tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, guacamole and our queso blanco sauce.

Walking Taco Nachos

$14.00

House fried corn tortilla chips smothered with our homemade queso blanco sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Walleye Sliders

$15.00

Whiskey Glazed Pot Stickers

$13.00

Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with creamy cider coleslaw.

Chicken Wings

$14.50

Boneless Wings

$14.50

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon Curd

$15.00

Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.

Best Buy

$13.50

Cheddar cheese, fried onions, bacon and cajun mayo.

Black & Blue

$13.00

Cajun seasoned burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms and onions.

BLT Burger

$13.50

Normal fixings - Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo but with a Muddy Cow twist… Avocado!

Bourbon Burger

$13.50

Topped with provolone cheese, sauteed onions and our bourbon glaze.

Cali Burger

$13.00

Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Flamin Blue-Berry

$14.50

Our Twin Cities Burger Battle entry. Our steak burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.

Hamburger

$11.00

Hot Cow

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, crispy fried jalapeos, onion strings and drizzled with hot sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.50

Topped with our homemade mac 'n cheese, bacon, American cheese and sriracha sauce.

Moooshroom & Swiss

$13.00

Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and topped with our house gravy.

On The Ranch Burger

$13.00

Our spicy ranch dry rub seasoned burger topped with marble jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and our secret sauce.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Served on Texas toast with sauteed onions, Swiss and American cheese.

Paul Bunyan

$14.50

Bacon, provolone cheese and sauteed mushrooms, topped with a jumbo onion ring, cheese curds and our house gravy.

Rodeo Cow

$14.50

Cheddar cheese, bacon and one of our jumbo onion rings. Topped with our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.

Top of the Morning Burger

$14.00

Topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, tator tots and an over easy egg.

Yum Yum Burger

$13.50

Thick sliced bacon with smoked gouda cheese, crispy fried onions and topped with our Yum Yum wing sauce.

Sandwiches

Boss Hog

$15.00

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, mac and cheese and our house made blackberry BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Chicken Philly

$14.50

Grilled sliced chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.

Loaded BLT

$14.00

Grilled Texas toast with 6 slices of our thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Thin sliced prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Thin sliced Prime Rib topped with melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked French roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Reuben

$14.00

Our slow beer braised corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkrat and 1000 island dressing piled high on grilled marble rye.

Turkey Club

$15.00

What What Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled chicken tenderloins, two fried eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. Served on Texas toast.

Adult Chicken Strips

$14.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, celery, tomato and pepper jack cheese tossed with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Pepper-Jack Steak Wrap

$15.50

Thinly sliced steak with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Boneless Wing Wrap

$14.50

Boneless chicken wings tossed with your choice of any of our wing sauces or rubs with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.50

Shredded lettuce with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and a grilled chicken breast, all tossed with ranch dressing.

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesean cheese and croutons tossed with caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.

House Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons.

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and fresh lettuce tossed with our strawberry dressing then topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.00+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Boneless chicken wings diced and tossed in a buffalo sauce, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and a hard boiled egg on top of a bed of crisp mixed greens.

The Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes and french dressing.

Entrees & Mac

Bourbon Sirloin

$20.00

An eight ounce top sirloin cut grilled to your desired temp and topped with our bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and a choice of baked potato or french fries.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Hand dipped cod in our house beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with french fries and tartar sauce.

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Everyone's favorite comfort food. Cavatapi pasta tossed in our homemade three cheese cream sauce, served with a garlic bread stick. >> Add chicken, buffalo style, BBQ pork or bacon for $3

Walleye

$19.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Drink (No Meal)

$1.00

Breakfast Meals

3 EGGS

$12.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

BYO OMELETTE

$8.00

FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

Breakfast Sides

2 EGGS

$2.00

BACON

$4.00

HASHBROWNS

$4.00

SAUSAGE

$4.00
Main pic

