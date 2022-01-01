Muddy Cow - North Branch imageView gallery
Muddy Cow - North Branch 5896 Old Main St N

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Turkey Club
Mac & Cheese Burger

Appetizers

American Poutine

$15.00

The classic Canadian poutine Americanized by loading it up with sauteed shredded sirloin, chopped bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Go big or go home!

Poutine

$13.00

Our homemade cheese curds with fries smothered in our house gravy.

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$13.00

A blend of ground beef, bacon, chopped pickles and onions with American cheese rolled up and fried to perfection. Served with a side of our secret sauce.

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Served with seasoned sour cream

Boneless Wings

$14.50

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Hand battered in house and fried to perfection. Served with ranch and honey sriracha sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.50

Chicken Queso Rolls

$13.00

Seasoned roasted chicken breast with onions and mixed with pepper jack cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla and crispy fried. Served with tortilla chips, pico de gallo and sides of salsa and sour cream. >> Add guacamole for $2

Duck Wontons

$12.00

Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.

Jumbo Onion Rings

$11.00

Beer battered in house and fried to perfection.

Walking Taco Nachos

$14.00

House fried corn tortilla chips smothered with our homemade queso blanco sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Pub Pretzels

$12.00

Garlic buttered and salted Bavarian pretzels served with our queso blanco sauce.

Trio Dips & Chips

$13.00

Our house fried corn tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, guacamole and our queso blanco sauce.

Whiskey Glazed Pot Stickers

$13.00

Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with creamy cider coleslaw.

Walleye Sliders

$15.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Black & Blue

$13.00

Cajun seasoned burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms and onions.

Bacon Curd

$15.00

Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.

Bourbon Burger

$13.50

Topped with provolone cheese, sauteed onions and our bourbon glaze.

Cali Burger

$13.00

Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Flamin Blue-Berry

$14.50

Our Twin Cities Burger Battle entry. Our steak burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.

Hot Cow

$13.00

Pepper jack cheese, crispy fried jalapeos, onion strings and drizzled with hot sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Moooshroom & Swiss

$13.00

Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and topped with our house gravy.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.50

Topped with our homemade mac 'n cheese, bacon, American cheese and sriracha sauce.

On The Ranch Burger

$13.00

Our spicy ranch dry rub seasoned burger topped with marble jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and our secret sauce.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Served on Texas toast with sauteed onions, Swiss and American cheese.

Paul Bunyan

$14.50

Bacon, provolone cheese and sauteed mushrooms, topped with a jumbo onion ring, cheese curds and our house gravy.

Rodeo Cow

$14.50

Cheddar cheese, bacon and one of our jumbo onion rings. Topped with our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.

Top of the Morning Burger

$14.00

Topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, tator tots and an over easy egg.

Yum Yum Burger

$13.50

Thick sliced bacon with smoked gouda cheese, crispy fried onions and topped with our Yum Yum wing sauce.

Sandwiches

Boss Hog

$15.00

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, mac and cheese and our house made blackberry BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Chicken Philly

$14.50

Grilled sliced chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.

Loaded BLT

$14.00

Grilled Texas toast with 6 slices of our thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

Thin sliced Prime Rib topped with melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked French roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Thin sliced prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.

What What Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled chicken tenderloins, two fried eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. Served on Texas toast.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, pickled onions, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.

Cons Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chipotle marinated and grilled chicken tenders with red cabbage, pickled onions, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.

The Gringo

$12.00

Lightly fried flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beefm shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesean cheese and croutons tossed with caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.

House Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons.

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and fresh lettuce tossed with our strawberry dressing then topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.00+

Bread Stick

$0.50

Entrees & Mac

Blue Gills & Chips

$19.00

Ritz cracker breaded blue gills golden fried and served with creamy cider slaw, fries, garlic buttered toast and our cabin fever sauce.

Bourbon Sirloin

$20.00

An eight ounce top sirloin cut grilled to your desired temp and topped with our bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and a choice of baked potato or french fries.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Hand dipped cod in our house beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with french fries and tartar sauce.

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Everyone's favorite comfort food. Cavatapi pasta tossed in our homemade three cheese cream sauce, served with a garlic bread stick. >> Add chicken, buffalo style, BBQ pork or bacon for $3

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Drink (No Meal)

$1.00

Desserts

Mini Doughnuts

$8.00

NA Beverages

WATER

KIDS DRINK

DIET COKE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

CHERRY COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

MR PIBB

$2.75

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.75

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.75

BARQS

$2.75

FANTA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

RAZZ TEA

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

SODA WATER

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.50

MILK

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.75

RED BULL

$3.50

S.F. RED BULL

$3.50

YELLOW RED BULL

$3.50Out of stock

RED RED BULL

$3.50Out of stock

BLUE RED BULL

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.50

Bud Lite

$4.50

Bud Zero

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Grainbelt Nordeast

$5.50

Grainbelt Premium

$4.50

Heineken 00

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

MGD

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Michelob Golden Light

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Stella Cidre

$5.50

White Claw

$5.50

Bud Light Next

$4.50

NUTRL

$5.50

Bud Bucket

$22.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Bud Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Guiness

$7.00

Cocktails

Adult Palmer

$6.50

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Appletini

$6.50Out of stock

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$7.00

Cadilac Margarita

$7.50

Colorado Bulldog

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Electric Lenmonade

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Irish Bulldog

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Mule

$6.50Out of stock

Iron Butterfly

$7.50

Kentucky Mule

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.50

Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Northern Neighgbor

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Peach Mule

$6.50Out of stock

Pina Colada

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.50

Salty Dog

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Sex on th Beach

$6.50

Smirnioff Mule

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Top Shelf L.I.T.

$11.00

Ultimate Margarita

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$5.00

White Russian

$6.50

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Crapple

$7.00

Crown Apple and Cranberry

Hot Head Comedian

$7.00

Shots

3 Wise Men

$9.00

Apple Sauce

$7.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Chuck Norris

$7.00

Dead Nazi

$7.00

F*ing Awesome

$7.50

Grape Ape

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jag Bomb

$7.00

Kamakazi

$6.00

Kami Rasp

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Cocain

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Northern Hospitality

$6.50

Orgasm

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

RT Beer Barrel

$6.00

RT Beer Float

$6.00

Salted Nutroll

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$7.00

Shot Altos

$6.00

Shot Avion

$7.00

Shot Crown

$7.00

Shot Crown Apple

$7.00

Shot Don Julio

$7.00

Shot Dr Cherry

$6.00

Shot Dr Mint

$6.00

Shot Dr Vanilla

$6.00

Shot Fireball

$6.00

Shot Goldschlager

$6.00

Shot Jack

$6.00

Shot Jack Fire

$6.00

Shot Jack Honey

$6.00

Shot Jagermeister

$6.00

Shot Jameson

$7.00

Shot Patron

$7.00

Shot Rumchata

$6.00

Shot Rumpleminz

$6.00

Shot Sauza

$6.00

Shot Vodka

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Southern Hospitality

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.50

Super Bowl Shot

Shot Patron

$7.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Cackler

$5.00

Wine

Glen Ellen Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

Glen Ellen Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Glen Ellen Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Glen Ellen Cabernet

$6.00Out of stock

Glen Ellen Merlot

$6.00Out of stock

Silver Gate Chardonnay

$7.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Silver Gate Cabernet

$7.00

Silver Gate Merlot

$7.00

Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$7.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$6.00

Sutter Home White Zin

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Silver Gate Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Liquors

Rail Vodka

$4.50

Gray Duck

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hanson Habanero

$5.50

Prairie Vodka

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50Out of stock

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

Smirnoff Grape

$5.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff Peach

$5.50

Smirnoff Razz

$5.50

Stoli

$6.50

Titos

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$4.00

Phillips Gin (Rail)

$4.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Plymouth

$5.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Phillips Rum (Rail)

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Bumbu

$6.50Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Captain Silver

$6.00

Phillips Tequila

$4.50

Avion

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Tres Agave

$6.50

Patron

$7.50Out of stock

Phillips Whiskey

$4.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Keeper's Heart

$7.00

Powers

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Shanky's Whip

$8.00

Windsor

$5.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.50

E&J

$5.50

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnie Walker Red

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Michter's Rye

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Baileys

$6.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.50Out of stock

Christian Brothers

$5.50Out of stock

Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry

$6.00

Dr. McGillicuddy Mint

$6.00

Dr. McGillicuddy Vanilla

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Peach Schnaaps

$5.00

Phillips Amaretto

$4.50

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bumbu Colada

$7.00

Ginny Up

$7.00

Irish Mule

$6.00

Keeper's Heart

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$6.00

Kentucky Peach

$8.00

Margarita Pitcher

$15.00

Paloma

$7.50

Peach Mule

$6.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$15.00

Regal Apple

$7.50

Root Beer Barrel

$7.00

Tequila Mule

$6.00

Vodka Smash

$7.00

Watermelon Crush

$7.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$15.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5896 Old Main St N, North Branch, MN 55056

Directions

