Muddy Cow - North Branch 5896 Old Main St N
No reviews yet
5896 Old Main St N
North Branch, MN 55056
Popular Items
Appetizers
American Poutine
The classic Canadian poutine Americanized by loading it up with sauteed shredded sirloin, chopped bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Go big or go home!
Poutine
Our homemade cheese curds with fries smothered in our house gravy.
Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
A blend of ground beef, bacon, chopped pickles and onions with American cheese rolled up and fried to perfection. Served with a side of our secret sauce.
Basket of Fries
Served with seasoned sour cream
Boneless Wings
Cheese Curds
Hand battered in house and fried to perfection. Served with ranch and honey sriracha sauce.
Chicken Wings
Chicken Queso Rolls
Seasoned roasted chicken breast with onions and mixed with pepper jack cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla and crispy fried. Served with tortilla chips, pico de gallo and sides of salsa and sour cream. >> Add guacamole for $2
Duck Wontons
Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.
Jumbo Onion Rings
Beer battered in house and fried to perfection.
Walking Taco Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips smothered with our homemade queso blanco sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Pub Pretzels
Garlic buttered and salted Bavarian pretzels served with our queso blanco sauce.
Trio Dips & Chips
Our house fried corn tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, guacamole and our queso blanco sauce.
Whiskey Glazed Pot Stickers
Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with creamy cider coleslaw.
Walleye Sliders
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Black & Blue
Cajun seasoned burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Bacon Curd
Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.
Bourbon Burger
Topped with provolone cheese, sauteed onions and our bourbon glaze.
Cali Burger
Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Flamin Blue-Berry
Our Twin Cities Burger Battle entry. Our steak burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.
Hot Cow
Pepper jack cheese, crispy fried jalapeos, onion strings and drizzled with hot sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Moooshroom & Swiss
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and topped with our house gravy.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Topped with our homemade mac 'n cheese, bacon, American cheese and sriracha sauce.
On The Ranch Burger
Our spicy ranch dry rub seasoned burger topped with marble jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and our secret sauce.
Patty Melt
Served on Texas toast with sauteed onions, Swiss and American cheese.
Paul Bunyan
Bacon, provolone cheese and sauteed mushrooms, topped with a jumbo onion ring, cheese curds and our house gravy.
Rodeo Cow
Cheddar cheese, bacon and one of our jumbo onion rings. Topped with our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.
Top of the Morning Burger
Topped with thick sliced bacon, American cheese, tator tots and an over easy egg.
Yum Yum Burger
Thick sliced bacon with smoked gouda cheese, crispy fried onions and topped with our Yum Yum wing sauce.
Sandwiches
Boss Hog
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, mac and cheese and our house made blackberry BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Chicken Philly
Grilled sliced chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.
Loaded BLT
Grilled Texas toast with 6 slices of our thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.
Prime Rib Dip
Thin sliced Prime Rib topped with melted Swiss cheese on a fresh baked French roll. Served with a side of au jus.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin sliced prime rib with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers. Topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a French roll. Served with a side of our queso blanco sauce.
What What Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenderloins, two fried eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo. Served on Texas toast.
Turkey Club
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, pickled onions, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.
Cons Chicken Tacos
Chipotle marinated and grilled chicken tenders with red cabbage, pickled onions, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.
The Gringo
Lightly fried flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beefm shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Salad & Soup
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesean cheese and croutons tossed with caesar dressing.
Chopped Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.
House Salad
A bed of fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons.
Strawberry Salad
Fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and fresh lettuce tossed with our strawberry dressing then topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Bread Stick
Entrees & Mac
Blue Gills & Chips
Ritz cracker breaded blue gills golden fried and served with creamy cider slaw, fries, garlic buttered toast and our cabin fever sauce.
Bourbon Sirloin
An eight ounce top sirloin cut grilled to your desired temp and topped with our bourbon glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables and a choice of baked potato or french fries.
Fish & Chips
Hand dipped cod in our house beer batter and fried to perfection. Served with french fries and tartar sauce.
Mac & Cheese
Everyone's favorite comfort food. Cavatapi pasta tossed in our homemade three cheese cream sauce, served with a garlic bread stick. >> Add chicken, buffalo style, BBQ pork or bacon for $3
Kids
Desserts
NA Beverages
WATER
KIDS DRINK
DIET COKE
COKE
CHERRY COKE
SPRITE
MR PIBB
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
MELLOW YELLOW
BARQS
FANTA
LEMONADE
FLAVORED LEMONADE
ICED TEA
SWEET TEA
RAZZ TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
SODA WATER
GINGER ALE
COFFEE
MILK
CRANBERRY JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
RED BULL
S.F. RED BULL
YELLOW RED BULL
RED RED BULL
BLUE RED BULL
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard
Bud Light Seltzer
Bud Lite
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Grainbelt Nordeast
Grainbelt Premium
Heineken 00
High Noon
MGD
Mich Ultra
Michelob Golden Light
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo
Stella Cidre
White Claw
Bud Light Next
NUTRL
Bud Bucket
Twisted Tea
Bud Cherry Limeade
Guiness
Cocktails
Adult Palmer
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bulleit Old Fashioned
Cadilac Margarita
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Electric Lenmonade
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Bulldog
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Iron Butterfly
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Northern Neighgbor
Old Fashioned
Peach Mule
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on th Beach
Smirnioff Mule
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf L.I.T.
Ultimate Margarita
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Virgin Marg
Virgin Bloody
Crapple
Crown Apple and Cranberry
Hot Head Comedian
Shots
3 Wise Men
Apple Sauce
Blow Job
Buttery Nipple
Cherry Bomb
Chuck Norris
Dead Nazi
F*ing Awesome
Grape Ape
Irish Car Bomb
Jag Bomb
Kamakazi
Kami Rasp
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Cocain
Liquid Marijuana
Northern Hospitality
Orgasm
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut
RT Beer Barrel
RT Beer Float
Salted Nutroll
Scooby Snack
Screaming Orgasm
Shot Altos
Shot Avion
Shot Crown
Shot Crown Apple
Shot Don Julio
Shot Dr Cherry
Shot Dr Mint
Shot Dr Vanilla
Shot Fireball
Shot Goldschlager
Shot Jack
Shot Jack Fire
Shot Jack Honey
Shot Jagermeister
Shot Jameson
Shot Patron
Shot Rumchata
Shot Rumpleminz
Shot Sauza
Shot Vodka
Slippery Nipple
Southern Hospitality
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
Super Bowl Shot
Shot Patron
Breakfast Shot
Cackler
Wine
Glen Ellen Chardonnay
Glen Ellen Pinot Grigio
Glen Ellen Sauv Blanc
Glen Ellen Cabernet
Glen Ellen Merlot
Silver Gate Chardonnay
Silver Gate Pinot Grigio
Silver Gate Cabernet
Silver Gate Merlot
Silver Gate Pinot Noir
Sutter Home Moscato
Sutter Home White Zin
Champagne
Mimosa
Silver Gate Sauv Blanc
Liquors
Rail Vodka
Gray Duck
Grey Goose
Hanson Habanero
Prairie Vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Razz
Stoli
Titos
Smirnoff Watermelon
Phillips Gin (Rail)
Bombay Saphire
Plymouth
Tanqueray
Phillips Rum (Rail)
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bumbu
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Captain Silver
Phillips Tequila
Avion
Don Julio
Tres Agave
Patron
Phillips Whiskey
Canadian Club
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Keeper's Heart
Powers
Seagrams 7
Shanky's Whip
Windsor
Bulleit Bourbon
E&J
Glenlivet
Jim Beam
Johnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michter's Rye
Southern Comfort
Baileys
Blackberry Brandy
Christian Brothers
Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry
Dr. McGillicuddy Mint
Dr. McGillicuddy Vanilla
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnaaps
Phillips Amaretto
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Rootbeer Schnapps
Specialty Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5896 Old Main St N, North Branch, MN 55056