Muddy Moose Cafe
1244 Sheridan Ave
Cody, WY 82414
Popular Items
Breakfast Specials
Cowhands Classic
Sausage, bacon, or ham with two eggs, choice of potato, toast or pancake
Chicken Fried Steak
Only the best cut NY Strip steak used, cut and tenderized in house, breaded to order, our own country gravy, two eggs, potatoes, toast or pancake
The Boss
Choose between french toast, pancakes, waffle, choice of meat, two eggs, potato
Cowboy Up!
Our most popular! Buttermilk biscuit stacked with bacon, our in house NY Strip chicken fried steak, 2 eggs and country gravy, potatoes
Bacon Scrambler
Fresh scrambled eggs with thick cut applewood bacon, tomatoes, green onion, Cheddar jack cheese, topped with avocado, served with potato or grits, choice of toast or pancake
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Two Buttermilk Biscuits topped with our 3 sausage gravy recipe, potato
B&G Breakfast
In house smoked corned beef hash, buttermilk biscuit topped with our three sausage gravy, two eggs, and cheese grits.
Monte Cristo
Country Skillet
Farmers Skillet
Mexican Skillet
Garden Skillet
Salmon Bagel
Breakfast Bagel
Trail Boss sandwich
Avocado Toast
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs,Canadian bacon on an English Muffin, Hollandaise sauce
California Benedict
Avocado slices, grilled tomato, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, English Muffin
Smokehouse Benedict
Our own smoked brisket, poached eggs, cajun hollandaise, bbq & green onion garnish.
Burritos & Huevos
3 Meat Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, sausage, ham grilled with diced peppers, onion, eggs, and potato. Topped with green chili or sausage gravy, pico, cheese, sour cream. Side Gallo-Pinto
Spicy Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, peppers & onions, jalapeños, potato, topped with green chili, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar. Side Gallo-Pinto
Huevos Rancheros
Tortilla stacked with beans, two eggs, green chili topped with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream, cheese
Omelets
Denver Omelette
Ham, peppers, and onions, cheddar cheese
Garden Florentine
Spinach, tomato, olive, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, cheddar jack cheese with Hollandaise sauce
Mexi - Cali
Spicy chorizo, peppers & onions, spinach, cheese, topped with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream
Farmers Omelette
Ham, bacon, and sausage with cheddar jack cheese
Cowboy Omelette
Slices of sausage and cheddar, omelette is stuffed with golden hash browns & topped with sausage gravy
Build Your Own
Cheese, plus 3 toppings from our omelette station
California Omelette
Avocado, mushroom, green onion, chopped garlic, sour cream, Swiss and cheddar cheese
French Toast Pancakes Waffles
Blue Berry Pancakes
Two pancakes with fresh blueberries, topped with blueberry compote, powdered sugar
Almond Toast
French toast, sweet ricotta with lemon zest, fresh berries, slivered almond, powdered sugar
Peanut Butter & Banana Toast
Two Slices of Challah French toast lathered with peanut butter, fresh cut banana slices, topped with pecans and powdered sugar
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Pancakes with a cinnamon butter swirl, topped with cream cheese icing drizzle, powdered sugar
Nutella & Banana Toast
French toast stuffed with Nutella and banana, topped with powdered sugar
Short Stack of Cakes
Two buttermilk cakes 4.99 Add strawberry & whipped cream 1.99
Old Fashion Toast
French toast, with powdered sugar & honey. 5.99 Add strawberry sauce & whipped cream for 1.99
Nutella Waffle
Topped with Nutella, strawberry, banana, powdered sugar & whipped cream
Waffle with Strawberry & Banana
Waffle topped with strawberry, fresh banana slices and whipped cream
Classic Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
Hand breaded chicken strips served on a waffle, honey drizzled
Soup, Salad & Baskets
Crispy Chicken Salad
Parm crusted chicken breast , boiled egg, candied bacon, tomatoes, avocado, smoked gouda cheese,
House Salad
Lettuce mix topped with mushroom, tomato, olives, red onion, carrot, croutons
Harvest Salad
Greens, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, tomatoes, feta cheese
Fish & Shrimp
Beer battered fish, jumbo shrimp, Cole slaw, fries, hush puppies
Chicken Tender basket
Chicken & Shrimp
Cat Fish breaded to order, fries, Cole slaw, hush puppies
Char-Broiled Steak Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Steak burger stacked with caramelized onions, extra bacon, American and Swiss cheese
Mushroom & Swiss
Classic Burger
Served with all the dressings, fries. Add American cheese and bacon 1.99
Patty Melt
Burger topped with sautéed onions, American Cheese, Swiss cheese, served on marble rye.
Grilled Chicken
Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, thick cut honey bacon, avocado slices on marble rye
Rueben Sandwich
– Pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss cheese, rye bread
Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese
Chopped Brisket, sharp cheddar, Pepper Jack & Swiss cheese, roasted jalapeño aioli, sliced tomato, grilled sour dough
BLT
Chicago Italian Beef
Italian Combo
Dinners
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
House recipe, NY Strip Steak, breaded to order, mashed potatoes, vegetables, garlic toast. Topped with country gravy
Sirloin Steak dinner
8oz choice steak, fresh vegetables, roasted garlic mash, garlic toast
Chicken Marsala
Seasoned and sautéed, topped with our marsala sauce, fresh vegetables, roasted garlic mash, garlic toast.
Lunch Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wyoming's Best Breakfast also serving Italian and Homestyle dinners
1244 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414