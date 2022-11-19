Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Sandwiches

Muddy Moose Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1244 Sheridan Ave

Cody, WY 82414

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fettuccini

Breakfast Specials

Cowhands Classic

$10.99

Sausage, bacon, or ham with two eggs, choice of potato, toast or pancake

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.49

Only the best cut NY Strip steak used, cut and tenderized in house, breaded to order, our own country gravy, two eggs, potatoes, toast or pancake

The Boss

$12.99

Choose between french toast, pancakes, waffle, choice of meat, two eggs, potato

Cowboy Up!

$16.49

Our most popular! Buttermilk biscuit stacked with bacon, our in house NY Strip chicken fried steak, 2 eggs and country gravy, potatoes

Bacon Scrambler

$10.99

Fresh scrambled eggs with thick cut applewood bacon, tomatoes, green onion, Cheddar jack cheese, topped with avocado, served with potato or grits, choice of toast or pancake

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.99

Two Buttermilk Biscuits topped with our 3 sausage gravy recipe, potato

B&G Breakfast

$12.99

In house smoked corned beef hash, buttermilk biscuit topped with our three sausage gravy, two eggs, and cheese grits.

Monte Cristo

$13.99

To go

$1.00

Country Skillet

$12.49

Farmers Skillet

$12.49

Mexican Skillet

$12.49

Garden Skillet

$12.49

Salmon Bagel

$11.99

Breakfast Bagel

$10.99

Trail Boss sandwich

$11.99

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

2 poached eggs,Canadian bacon on an English Muffin, Hollandaise sauce

California Benedict

$11.99

Avocado slices, grilled tomato, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, English Muffin

Smokehouse Benedict

$13.49

Our own smoked brisket, poached eggs, cajun hollandaise, bbq & green onion garnish.

To go

$1.00

Burritos & Huevos

3 Meat Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, ham grilled with diced peppers, onion, eggs, and potato. Topped with green chili or sausage gravy, pico, cheese, sour cream. Side Gallo-Pinto

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Chorizo, peppers & onions, jalapeños, potato, topped with green chili, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar. Side Gallo-Pinto

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Tortilla stacked with beans, two eggs, green chili topped with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream, cheese

To go

$1.00

Omelets

Denver Omelette

$10.99

Ham, peppers, and onions, cheddar cheese

Garden Florentine

$11.99

Spinach, tomato, olive, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, cheddar jack cheese with Hollandaise sauce

Mexi - Cali

$12.49

Spicy chorizo, peppers & onions, spinach, cheese, topped with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream

Farmers Omelette

$11.99

Ham, bacon, and sausage with cheddar jack cheese

Cowboy Omelette

$11.89

Slices of sausage and cheddar, omelette is stuffed with golden hash browns & topped with sausage gravy

Build Your Own

$11.49

Cheese, plus 3 toppings from our omelette station

California Omelette

$12.49

Avocado, mushroom, green onion, chopped garlic, sour cream, Swiss and cheddar cheese

To go

$1.00

French Toast Pancakes Waffles

Blue Berry Pancakes

$10.99

Two pancakes with fresh blueberries, topped with blueberry compote, powdered sugar

Almond Toast

$11.99

French toast, sweet ricotta with lemon zest, fresh berries, slivered almond, powdered sugar

Peanut Butter & Banana Toast

$10.99

Two Slices of Challah French toast lathered with peanut butter, fresh cut banana slices, topped with pecans and powdered sugar

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$10.99

Pancakes with a cinnamon butter swirl, topped with cream cheese icing drizzle, powdered sugar

Nutella & Banana Toast

$10.49

French toast stuffed with Nutella and banana, topped with powdered sugar

Short Stack of Cakes

$7.99

Two buttermilk cakes 4.99 Add strawberry & whipped cream 1.99

Old Fashion Toast

$7.99

French toast, with powdered sugar & honey. 5.99 Add strawberry sauce & whipped cream for 1.99

Nutella Waffle

$11.49

Topped with Nutella, strawberry, banana, powdered sugar & whipped cream

Waffle with Strawberry & Banana

$10.99

Waffle topped with strawberry, fresh banana slices and whipped cream

Classic Waffle

$7.99

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken strips served on a waffle, honey drizzled

To go

$1.00

Soup, Salad & Baskets

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Parm crusted chicken breast , boiled egg, candied bacon, tomatoes, avocado, smoked gouda cheese,

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce mix topped with mushroom, tomato, olives, red onion, carrot, croutons

Harvest Salad

$10.99

Greens, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, tomatoes, feta cheese

Fish & Shrimp

$14.99

Beer battered fish, jumbo shrimp, Cole slaw, fries, hush puppies

Chicken Tender basket

$12.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$14.99

Cat Fish breaded to order, fries, Cole slaw, hush puppies

Char-Broiled Steak Burgers

1/2 pound burgers, Angus beef, char-broiled

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Steak burger stacked with caramelized onions, extra bacon, American and Swiss cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.99

Classic Burger

$10.99

Served with all the dressings, fries. Add American cheese and bacon 1.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Burger topped with sautéed onions, American Cheese, Swiss cheese, served on marble rye.

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Sandwiches

Delicious Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$13.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, thick cut honey bacon, avocado slices on marble rye

Rueben Sandwich

$13.99

– Pastrami with sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss cheese, rye bread

Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Chopped Brisket, sharp cheddar, Pepper Jack & Swiss cheese, roasted jalapeño aioli, sliced tomato, grilled sour dough

BLT

$10.99

Chicago Italian Beef

$12.99

Italian Combo

$14.99

Dinners

Dinners ordered after 4pm.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.99

House recipe, NY Strip Steak, breaded to order, mashed potatoes, vegetables, garlic toast. Topped with country gravy

Sirloin Steak dinner

$17.99

8oz choice steak, fresh vegetables, roasted garlic mash, garlic toast

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Seasoned and sautéed, topped with our marsala sauce, fresh vegetables, roasted garlic mash, garlic toast.

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccini

$16.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Artichoke & Shrimp

$17.99

Lunch Sides

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.49

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Side of Slaw

$3.99

Side of Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Beverage Options

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

7-Up

$2.99

Lipton Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.69

juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Hot tea

$2.49

Milk Shake / Malt

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wyoming's Best Breakfast also serving Italian and Homestyle dinners

