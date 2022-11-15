Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Muddy Waters Coffee
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Coffee, Friendly Service, Locally Owned Drive Thru Espresso Stand
Location
100 Grover Strewt, Lynden, WA 98264
Gallery
