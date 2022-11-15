Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Muddy Waters Coffee

No reviews yet

100 Grover Strewt

Lynden, WA 98264

Popular Items

20oz Red Bull Flavor
20oz Lotus
Lunch Wrap

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

breakfast wrap

$4.50

breakfast sandwich

$4.50

English Muff

$2.00

Lunch

Deli Sandwich Half

$5.25

Deli Sandwich Whole

$7.25

Bagel Sandwich

$7.50

BLT

$7.25

Lunch Wrap

$6.50

Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Gluten Free

Protein Puck

$3.00

Ras Scone

$4.25Out of stock

KETO

Toffee

$10.11Out of stock

Cinnamon Donut

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Keto Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Keto Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.25Out of stock

Bakery Items

Cinnamon Roll

$4.60

Scones

$3.75

Muffins

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookies

$3.25

Rice Krispie Bars

$3.25

Bakers Breakfast Cookies

$2.75

BlueBerries

Blueberries

$2.76

Coffee

Latte

$2.85+

Flavored Latte

$3.55+

Mocha

$3.35+

White Chocolate

$3.65+

Fresh Brew Coffee

$1.50+

Americano

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.35+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.65+

Chai

$3.30+

Cappucino/Breve

$3.30+

Mud Puddle Mocha

$3.65+

Espresso

$1.85+

Hot Tea-All Sizes

$2.10

Iced Tea

$2.85+

Caramel Apple Cider

$2.75+

London Fog

$2.85+

Italian Soda

$2.30+

Tropical Passion Tea

$2.75+

Club Soda

$1.75+

Cup of Milk

$1.55+

Americano Mesto

$2.65+

Caffe' O'lay

$1.95+

Spritzer

$2.90+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Pot of coffee

$7.50

Blended

Mudslide

$5.35+

Frappe

$4.85+

Mocha Shake

$5.50+

Ice Cream Shake

$4.85+

Jet Tea

$4.85+

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.85+

Creamsicle

$5.35+

Lemonade Freeze

$4.45+

Cool Coffee Cream

$5.25+

Avalanche

$5.25+

Mint Oreo Shake

$5.25+

Smores Shake

$5.25+

Cotton Candy Frappe

$5.00+

Cookie Jar Frappe

$5.00+

Starburst smoothie

$5.50+

Coffee Beans/ Misc.

K Cups

$10.00

5lb Bag

$48.00

1/2 and 1/2

$5.00

2% Milk Gallon

$4.00

1Lb Coffee

$13.00

Earring $20

$20.00

MW Zip Up

$30.00

Earring $16

$16.00

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.00

Juice

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Nitro Cold Brew with Flavor

$3.90

Nitro Cold Brew with Gourmet Flavor

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Kids Menu

Hot Chocolate

$2.35

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

$1.45

Bottled Juice

$2.75

Red Bull/Lotus

16 oz Red Bull Flavor

$4.00

16 oz Lotus

$4.00

20oz Red Bull Flavor

$4.25

20oz Lotus

$4.25

24oz Red Bull Flavor

$4.70

24 oz Lotus

$4.70

24oz Double Red Bull

$7.25

Red Bull Can

$3.25

Cream\coconut

$0.75

Lemonade/ OJ

$0.75

1 Pump Lotus

$1.00

Lotus Bottle

$38.00

Blended

$0.92
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Coffee, Friendly Service, Locally Owned Drive Thru Espresso Stand

Location

100 Grover Strewt, Lynden, WA 98264

Directions

Muddy Waters Coffee image
Muddy Waters Coffee image
Muddy Waters Coffee image

