Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant 940 Riverside Drive

940 Riverside Drive
Methuen, MA 01844
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Warm housemade chocolate brownie with a scoop of ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream, then drizzled with chocolate syrup.
New York Cheesecake
Traditional New York cheesecake.
Layered Chocolate Cake
Multi layered chocolate cake with creamy chocolate frosting.
Carrot Cake
Moist layers of carrot cake with pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Super moist chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and covered with semi-sweet chocolat ganach.
Chocolate Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Sandwiches
Steak and Cheese
Shaved steak, grilled and served on a toasted sub roll.
Classic Cheeseburger
8 oz. burger served with lettuce , tomato , red onion and American Cheese.
Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap
Char grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in a white flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo..
Twin Hot Dogs
Two grilled hot dogs served on toasted buns.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, grilled on Rye bread.
3 Fish Tacos
Seasoned baked Atlantic haddock served in warm flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and red onion with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Barb
A Valley favorite served on a toasted roll with a pickle spear and fries.
Fish Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with tomato, cucumber, onions and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied walnust, and crumbled goat cheese, with a home made white balsamic dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalaata olives, and feta cheese, served with a side of our house made Greek dressing and pita bread.
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Marinated in Soy Sauce
Buffalo Wings
Tossed in Buffalo Sauce
Sweet Chili Wings
Tossed in Sweet Chile Sauce
Ultimate Nachos
Enough for two! Tortilla chips layered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalepenos with sour cream and salsa on the side for dipping. Add chicken or buffalo chicken 4.00, chili 5.00.
Loaded Potato Skins
Baked thick cut potato rounds topped with melted cheese, bacon and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzeralla cheese sticks covered in Italian bread crumbs.
Haddock Dippers
Hand cut haddock strips breaded in Panko crumbs and lightly fried with a side of tartar sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
A sampling of our signature wings, steak tips, and mozzarella sticks, with a side of marinara.
Fried Pickles
Fresh Kosher Dill pickles, breaded and fried, served with our homse made Aioli sauce.
3 Steak and Cheese Spring Rolls
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper, with a side of roasted garlic Aioli.
Chicken Tenders
Juicy tenders dredged in flour then fried to perfection.
Buffalo Tenders
Tossed in buffalo sauce
Sweet Chili Tenders
Tossed in Sweet Red Chili Sauce.
Chips and Salsa
Main
Marinated Steak Tips
Our marinated tips cooked to order on our house made marinade. Served with your choice of two sides.
Baked Mac and Cheese
Creamy Mac and Cheese made with cheddar cheese and baked with a Ritz topping. Add Buffalo chicken for 4.00
Shepard's Pie
Seasoned ground beef with corn and mashed potatoes, baked in rich gravy till golden brown.
Low Carb Mixed Grill
Grilled marinated chicken, steak tips, and sweet Italian sausage, served with our vegetable of the day.
Baked Haddock
Haddock filet baked in a shite wine and lemon butter, topped with Ritz crackercrumbs. Served with choice of two sides.
Fish and Chips
A generous haddock filet dredged in your
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Sauteed chicken and tender broccoli in a classic Alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta and served with garlic bread.
Grilled Cajun Pork Chops
Bone-in center cut pork chops dusted with Cajun spice then grilled.
Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
12" Fenway
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
16" Fenway
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Chicken with a Bleu Cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
12" Meat Lovers
Ground Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon
16" Meat Lovers
12" Vegetarian
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers