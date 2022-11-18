Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant 940 Riverside Drive

review star

No reviews yet

940 Riverside Drive

Methuen, MA 01844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Warm housemade chocolate brownie with a scoop of ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream, then drizzled with chocolate syrup.

New York Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Traditional New York cheesecake.

Layered Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Multi layered chocolate cake with creamy chocolate frosting.

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Moist layers of carrot cake with pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.99

Super moist chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and covered with semi-sweet chocolat ganach.

Chocolate Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese

$11.99

Shaved steak, grilled and served on a toasted sub roll.

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

8 oz. burger served with lettuce , tomato , red onion and American Cheese.

Grilled Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.99

Char grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in a white flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo..

Twin Hot Dogs

$8.99

Two grilled hot dogs served on toasted buns.

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, grilled on Rye bread.

3 Fish Tacos

$13.99

Seasoned baked Atlantic haddock served in warm flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and red onion with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Barb

$10.99

A Valley favorite served on a toasted roll with a pickle spear and fries.

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens with tomato, cucumber, onions and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied walnust, and crumbled goat cheese, with a home made white balsamic dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalaata olives, and feta cheese, served with a side of our house made Greek dressing and pita bread.

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Marinated in Soy Sauce

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Sweet Chili Wings

$12.99

Tossed in Sweet Chile Sauce

Ultimate Nachos

$13.99

Enough for two! Tortilla chips layered with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and jalepenos with sour cream and salsa on the side for dipping. Add chicken or buffalo chicken 4.00, chili 5.00.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Baked thick cut potato rounds topped with melted cheese, bacon and scallions. Served with a side of sour cream for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mozzeralla cheese sticks covered in Italian bread crumbs.

Haddock Dippers

$11.99

Hand cut haddock strips breaded in Panko crumbs and lightly fried with a side of tartar sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$14.99

A sampling of our signature wings, steak tips, and mozzarella sticks, with a side of marinara.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fresh Kosher Dill pickles, breaded and fried, served with our homse made Aioli sauce.

3 Steak and Cheese Spring Rolls

$9.99

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper, with a side of roasted garlic Aioli.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Juicy tenders dredged in flour then fried to perfection.

Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

Tossed in buffalo sauce

Sweet Chili Tenders

$12.99

Tossed in Sweet Red Chili Sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Main

Marinated Steak Tips

$19.99

Our marinated tips cooked to order on our house made marinade. Served with your choice of two sides.

Baked Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Creamy Mac and Cheese made with cheddar cheese and baked with a Ritz topping. Add Buffalo chicken for 4.00

Shepard's Pie

$14.99

Seasoned ground beef with corn and mashed potatoes, baked in rich gravy till golden brown.

Low Carb Mixed Grill

$18.49

Grilled marinated chicken, steak tips, and sweet Italian sausage, served with our vegetable of the day.

Baked Haddock

$17.99

Haddock filet baked in a shite wine and lemon butter, topped with Ritz crackercrumbs. Served with choice of two sides.

Fish and Chips

$17.99

A generous haddock filet dredged in your

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Sauteed chicken and tender broccoli in a classic Alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta and served with garlic bread.

Grilled Cajun Pork Chops

$16.99

Bone-in center cut pork chops dusted with Cajun spice then grilled.

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.25

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.75

12" Fenway

$14.50

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

16" Fenway

$17.75

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken with a Bleu Cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

12" Meat Lovers

$15.50

Ground Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon

16" Meat Lovers

$18.50

12" Vegetarian

$14.50

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers

16" Vegetarian

$17.75

12" Pepperoni

$11.00

16" Pepperoni

$14.25

Kids

Kids Pasta with Marinarra

$6.99

Elbow pasta topped with marinarra sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Served with fries

Soups

Clam Chowder

$4.99

Creamy New England style Clam Chowder

French Onion Soup

$8.99

Chili

$8.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.99

Garlic Mashed

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$7.99

Vegetable

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$7.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$6.00

Cpffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Chocolat Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Flatbread Pizza

Flatbread Cheese

$8.99

Flatbread Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Flatbread Big Mac

$10.99

Flatbread Chicken BBQ

$10.99

Salad Dressing

Salad Dressing

$9.99

Buffet

Buffet

$11.95

Liquor

House

$7.00

Tito's

$8.50

Grey Goose

$8.75

Kettle One

$8.50

Absolut

$7.75

Absolut Citron

$7.75

Ciroc Coconut

$8.75

Ciroc Peach

$8.75

Ciroc French Vanilla

$8.75

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.75

Ciroc Amarretto

$8.75

Pinnacle Espresso

$7.75

Pinnacle Orange

$7.75

Pinnacle Blueberry

$7.75

Pinnacle Grape

$7.75

Pinnacle Vanilla

$7.75

Pinnacle Raspberry

$7.75

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.75

House

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.75

Hendricks

$8.75

Bombay

$8.25

Bombay Saphire

$8.25

Nolet's

$8.25

Miller's

$7.50

Beefeaters,

$7.50

House

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.75

Bacardi

$7.75

Bacardi Limon

$7.75

Myer's

$8.00

Malibu

$7.75

Sailor Jerry's

$7.75

House

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.75

Paron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

1800 Silver

$8.50

1800 Gold

$8.50

Casamigos

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Camarena Silver

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.50

Herradura Sivler

$8.50

House

$7.00

Jameson

$8.75

Crown Royal

$8.75

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Jim Beam

$8.75

Canadian Club

$7.75

Seagram's V.O.

$7.75

Seagram's 7

$7.75

Southern Comfort

$7.75

Bulleit

$8.75

Knob Creek

$9.00

Basil Hayden's

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$8.25

Woodford Reserve

$8.75

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.75

Skrew Ball Peanut Butter

$8.75

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Proper No. Twelve

$8.75

Dewars

$8.00

J+B

$7.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.50

Hennessey

$10.00

B + B

$8.75

Courvoisier

$8.75

Johnnie Walker 18

$14.00

Buchanan 12

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.75

Bailey's

$7.75

Chambord

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.75

Midori

$7.50

Triple Sec

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.75

Godiva Chocolate

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$7.24

Romana Black

$7.25

Ginger Brandy

$7.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.25

Doctor McGillicuddy

$7.25

Peppermint Schnapp's

$7.00

Peach Schnapp's

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$7.00

Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

Buttershot

$7.00

Ameretto

$7.00

Creme de Cacao

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Annisette

$7.00

Coffee Brandy

$7.00

Rumchada

$7.00

Beer

Coors Light Draft

$4.25

Bud Light Draft

$4.25

Sam Seasonal

$6.75

Blue Moon

$6.75

Be Hoppy

$6.75

Sam Lager

$6.75

Fiddlehead

$6.75

Guinness

$6.75

Angry Orchard

$6.75

Maine Beer-Lunch

$9.50

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy

$7.50

Harpoon IPA

$6.75

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.75

Forever New England

$6.75

Kona

$5.00

Coors Light

$14.00

Bud Light

$14.00

Shipyard Seasonal

$24.00

Sam Seasonal

$24.00

Blue Moon

$24.00

Be Hoppy

$25.00

Sam Lager

$24.00

Fiddlehead

$24.00

Guinness

$24.00

Angry Orchard

$24.00

Maine Beer-Lunch

$34.00

Sam Adams Wicked Hazy

$28.00

Kona

$16.50

Michelob Light

$4.50

Amstel Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken Light

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Stell Artois

$5.50

Dead Guy Ale

$5.75

Fat Tire

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$20.00

Coors Light

$20.00

Miller Light

$20.00

Mich Light

$20.00

Mich Ultra

$20.00

Amstel Light

$26.00

Corona

$26.00

Corona Light

$26.00

Corona Premiere

$26.00

Heineken

$26.00

Heineken Light

$26.00

Heineken 0.0

$26.00

Pacifico

$26.00

Dos Equois

$26.00

Stella

$26.00

Dead Guy Ale

$27.00

Seltzers

Bacardi Cocktail

$7.50

High Noon Mango

$7.50

High Noon Passion Fruit

$7.50

High Noon Pineapple

$7.50

High Noon Watermelon

$7.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.50

White Claw Lime

$7.50

White Claw Mango

$7.50

Wine

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.75

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$6.75

Lindeman's Chiraz

$8.25

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.75

De Loach Pinot Noir

$8.75

Chateau St. Jean Merlot

$8.75

Tinto Negro Malbec

$8.50

Charles and Charles Merot

$8.75

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Sycamor Lane Chardonnay

$6.75

Sutter Home White Zin

$6.75

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$9.25

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.75

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.25

Flip Flop Moscato

$6.75

Villa Wolf Rose

$8.50

Schlink Haus Riesling

$8.75

Champagne

$6.75

Prosecco

$9.25

Charles and Charles

$34.00

Lindemann's Chiraz

$32.00

Bogle

$34.00

DeLoach Pinot Noir

$34.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$33.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Oyster Bay

$34.00

Villa Wolf Rose

$32.00

Schlink Haus Riesling

$34.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonay

$36.00

Cocktails

Mahattan

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

MW Sour Apple

$11.75

MW Caribbean

$11.75

MW Espresso

$11.75

MW French

$13.00

MW Grape

$11.75

MW Lemon Drop

$11.75

MW Muddy

$11.75

MW Raspberry Lime Rickey

$11.75

MW White Chocolate

$11.75

MW Watermelon

$11.75

MW Reece's

$11.75

MW Chocolate Mint

$11.75

Pumpkin Spice

$11.75

Sugar Cookie

$11.75

Pistachio Martini

$11.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$11.75

Washington Apple Martini

$13.00

Tiramisu Martini

$12.00

Bailey's Mint Martini

$12.00

House Margarita

$8.50

Gran Margarita

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Black Russian

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Berry Fizz

$8.50

Champagne

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Mamosa

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Spritzer

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.50

Red Sangria

$9.00

Red Apple Sangria

$9.50

White Sangria

$9.00

Freeze Pop

$8.50

White Russian

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sombrero

$8.00

Berry Sangria

$8.00

Drunk Leprechaun

$8.00

Moet and Chandon Glass

$21.00

Moet and Chandon Bottle

$80.00

Caribbean Rum Punch

$9.50

Cream N' Demon

$8.50

Washington Apple

$8.75

Peppermint Bark Mimosa

$9.00

Frosty the Snowman

$8.00

Coffee Cocktails

Irish Delight

$7.75

Italian

$7.75

Mexican

$7.75

Bavarian

$7.75

Con Juan

$7.75

Almond Joy

$7.75

Shooters

Blow Job

$7.00

Butterball

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Little Guinness

$7.50

Nutty Irishman

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$7.50

Slippery Nipple

$7.50

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.50

Woo Woo

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Gingerbread

$7.50

Green Tea

$8.75

Specials

Brocolli Cheddar Soup

$4.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Smothered Steak Tip Sautee

$19.99

Ladies Tank

Small

$19.00

Medium

$19.00

Large

$19.00

Extra Large

$19.00

Ladies Tees

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Extra Large

$20.00

Men's Tee's

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Extra Large

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Men's Tank

Small

$19.00

Medium

$19.00

Large

$19.00

Extra Large

$19.00

2XL

$19.00

Ladies Longsleeve

Small

$21.00

Medium

$21.00

Large

$21.00

Extra Large

$21.00

Men's Longsleeve

Medium

$21.00

Large

$21.00

Extra Large

$21.00

2XL

$21.00

Hoodies

Small

$34.00

Medium

$34.00

Large

$34.00

Extra Large

$34.00

2XL

$34.00

Beanies

One Size

$10.00

Gift Card

5.00

$5.00

10.00

$10.00

20.00

<