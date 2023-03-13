- Home
Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub 229 Main St
No reviews yet
229 Main St
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
Popular Items
MUDDY JAKE'S SPORTS GRILL & PUB
TABLE SCRAPS
Jake's Queso
Our signature blend with a little kick. Served with tortilla chips. Add Guacamole for $1.00!
Flea Dip
Creamy, homemade jalapeño ranch dip served with our Tortilla chips.
Zues Sauce
Fire roasted house made salsa served with our Tortilla chips.
Pork Rinds
Perfectly fried pork skins served with our Jakes Queso.
Dip & Chip Platter
Our Jakes Queso, Guacamole, Fire roasted Zeus sauce, and our creamy Flea dip. Served with tortilla chips.
Echo Fries
Our crispy fries covered with a melted, shredded, three cheese blend.
Fully Loaded Echo Fries
Crispy fries smothered with hot chili, shredded cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.
Loaded Tots
Crispy tots covered with our shredded three cheese blend.
Fully Loaded Tots
Crispy tots smothered with hot chili, shredded cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Tortilla Chips smothered with our Jakes Queso, chicken, pico and jalapeños.
Beef Fajita Nachos
Tortilla Chips smothered with our signature Jakes Queso, beef fajita, pico, and jalapeños.
Brisket Nachos
Tortilla Chips smothered with our Jakes Queso, shredded brisket, pico, jalapeños, and a side of bbq sauce.
Fried Pickles
Crispy pickle slices dipped in a spicy batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch.
Combo Platter
Perfect platter if you want it all. Comes with 2 mini burger bites, a cheese quesadilla, crispy onion strings, and our yummy cheese sticks.
Cheese Sticks
6 delicious Italian breaded deep fried mozzarella sticks.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Quesadilla filled with grilled buffalo chicken, onions, bell peppers, a 3 cheese blend, and bacon. Served with tortilla chips, guacamole, and sour cream.
Onion Ring Tower
BURGERS
MJ Cheeseburger
1/3lb patty with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and cheese. Served on brioche bun. Double it for $1.99
BBQ Crunch
1/3lb patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, fried onion strings, jalapeños, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Buffalo Ranch
1/3 lb patty w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce on a brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Firehouse Burger
1/3 lb patty with ghost pepper cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, flea dip and our house made seasoning. Comes with fries.
MJ Bites
Hamburger patty served on 4 Hawaiian rolls with cheddar cheese and onions. Comes with fries.
Mushroom Swiss
1/3 lb patty topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese, on a Brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Sweet Bourbon Burger
1/3 lb patty with pepper jack cheese, onion strings, our sweet bourbon sauce, lettuce and tomato, on a Brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Smash Burger
TACOS
Steak Tacos
2 tacos served in a flour tortilla with a 3 cheese blend topped with fried onion strings. Served with tortilla chips and a small zues sauce. Your choice of fajita chicken or beef.
Ground Beef Tacos
2 ground beef tacos served in flour tortillas with 3 cheese blend topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips and small zues sauce.
Brisket Tacos
2 brisket tacos served in flour tortillas topped with a 3 cheese blend and pico. BBQ sauce served on the side. Served with tortilla chips and a small zues sauce.
Fish Tacos
2 tacos served with cabbage mix and topped with avocado ranch. Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried fish
Chicken Tacos
Side BF Faj Taco
Side Taco
Side Brsk Taco
Side Fish Taco
Side Chk Faj Taco
HEALTHY EATS
House Salad
A leaf lettuce salad blend covered with tomatos, red onions, grated 3 cheese blend, and croutons. Add grilled chicken for an additional $2.49!
Boneless Wing Salad
Our house salad topped with crispy boneless wings (your choice of sauce), topped with tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend, bacon, and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Our 6 oz chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a bed of wild rice and fresh steamed broccoli.
Salmon and Rice
Grilled salmon served on a bed of wild rice and fresh steamed broccoli.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6oz chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and mayo on a Brioche bun. Comes with fries.
TEXAS FRIED
SANDWICHES & MORE
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped smoked brisket served on a brioche bun, served with a side of bbq sauce. Comes with house made potato chips.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a gourmet jalapeño cheddar bun. Comes with house made potato chips.
Shaved Ribeye
Shaved Ribeye, cooked to perfection with our house made garlic aioli and melted pepper jack cheese on a gourmet jalapeño cheddar bun. Comes with house made potato chips.
MJ Style Turkey Club
3 pieces of Texas toast, piled high with sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, mayonnaise, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato. Comes with housemade potato chips.
MJ Chili Dog
Nathan’s famous beef frank, loaded with chili, three cheese blend, relish, onions, and mustard. Comes with house made potato chips.
Spicy Chicken Grilled Cheese
Texas toast filled with chicken strips(tossed in wing sauce of your choice), pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños.comes with house made potato chips.
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly steak-thinly sliced, pepper jack cheese, grilled bell peppers and onions, topped with our Jakes Queso. Served on a Po-Boy bun. Comes with house made potato chips.
Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Texas toast filled with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, and sautéed mushrooms. Come with house made potato chips.
Chicken Bites
4 Hawaiian rolls topped with crispy chicken and cheddar cheese. (Can toss chicken in any wing sauce) Comes with house made potato chips.
BLT
The Ol Classic BLT. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo on Texas toast. Comes with house made potato chips.
DESSERTS
SIDES
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS
LIQUOR
VODKA
Well Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Absolut Vanilla
Westerson Son Watermelon
Westerson Son Prickly Pear
Westerson Son Blueberry
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Absolut Vanilla
DBL Westerson Son Watermelon
DBL Westerson Son Prickly Pear
DBL Westerson Son Blueberry
GIN
RUM
Well Rum
Parrot Bay Strawberry
Bacardi
Castillo's Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Calico Jack
Malibu Mango
Myer's
DBL Well Rum
DBL Parrot Bay Strawberry
DBL Bacardi
DBL Castillo's Spiced Rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Calico Jack
DBL Malibu Mango
DBL Myer's
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Patron Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Don Julio Blanco
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
TX Whiskey
Jameson
Bulliet Rye
Watermelon Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Buffalo Trace
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Crown
Crown Apple
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Seagrams 7
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL TX Whiskey
DBL Jameson
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Watermelon Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Fireball
DBL Seagrams 7
SCOTCH & BOURBON
LIQUEURS & CORDIALS
Godiva Chocolate
Blue Curacao
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Amaretto
Disaronna
Licor 43
Carolines Irish
Peach Schnapps
Melon Liquor
Watermelon Pucker
Island Pucker
Butterscotch
Rumchata
Frangelico
Angostura Bitters
Triple Sec
Grand Marnier
Rumplemintz
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Amaretto
DBL Disaronna
DBL Licor 43
DBL Carolines Irish
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Melon Liquor
DBL Watermelon Pucker
DBL Island Pucker
DBL Butterscotch
DBL Rumchata
DBL Frangelico
DBL Angostura Bitters
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Rumplemintz
COCKTAILS
$2 Drink Special
ABC $8.00
$4 Bloody Mary
Adios MF
Bahama Mama
Bearded Lady
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Green Tea
Hurricane
Irish Trashcan
Jingle Jangle
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Barbie
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pink Poodle
Pink Starburst
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Skinny Marg
Strawberry Tart
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
BEER
BOTTLES
CANS
WINE
RED | BTLS
WHITE | BTLS
SHOTS
Washington Apple
Green Tea
Lemon Drop
Kamikaze
Cranberry Kamikaze
Three Wise Men
Four Horse Men
Red Headed Sl*t
Jager Bomb
Gummy Bear
Pink Starburst
Liquid Marijuana
Scooby Snack
Royal F*ck
Vegas Bomb
Lunch Box
Cheap F*ck
MJ slammer
Boiler Maker
Irish Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Melon Ball
PB&J Shot
Thin Mint
Red Snapper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
229 Main St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482