Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub 229 Main St

Popular Items

Jake's Queso
Echo Fries
Chicken Fajita Nachos

N/A BEVERAGES

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

MUDDY JAKE'S SPORTS GRILL & PUB

TABLE SCRAPS

Jake's Queso

$8.99

Our signature blend with a little kick. Served with tortilla chips. Add Guacamole for $1.00!

Flea Dip

$5.99

Creamy, homemade jalapeño ranch dip served with our Tortilla chips.

Zues Sauce

$5.99

Fire roasted house made salsa served with our Tortilla chips.

Pork Rinds

$8.99

Perfectly fried pork skins served with our Jakes Queso.

Dip & Chip Platter

$12.99

Our Jakes Queso, Guacamole, Fire roasted Zeus sauce, and our creamy Flea dip. Served with tortilla chips.

Echo Fries

$7.49

Our crispy fries covered with a melted, shredded, three cheese blend.

Fully Loaded Echo Fries

$9.49

Crispy fries smothered with hot chili, shredded cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Crispy tots covered with our shredded three cheese blend.

Fully Loaded Tots

$9.49

Crispy tots smothered with hot chili, shredded cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.49

Tortilla Chips smothered with our Jakes Queso, chicken, pico and jalapeños.

Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.49

Tortilla Chips smothered with our signature Jakes Queso, beef fajita, pico, and jalapeños.

Brisket Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla Chips smothered with our Jakes Queso, shredded brisket, pico, jalapeños, and a side of bbq sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Crispy pickle slices dipped in a spicy batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch.

Combo Platter

$12.99

Perfect platter if you want it all. Comes with 2 mini burger bites, a cheese quesadilla, crispy onion strings, and our yummy cheese sticks.

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

6 delicious Italian breaded deep fried mozzarella sticks.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$11.99

Quesadilla filled with grilled buffalo chicken, onions, bell peppers, a 3 cheese blend, and bacon. Served with tortilla chips, guacamole, and sour cream.

Onion Ring Tower

$7.99

BURGERS

MJ Cheeseburger

$12.49

1/3lb patty with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and cheese. Served on brioche bun. Double it for $1.99

BBQ Crunch

$12.49

1/3lb patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, fried onion strings, jalapeños, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Buffalo Ranch

Buffalo Ranch

$12.49

1/3 lb patty w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce on a brioche bun. Comes with fries.

Firehouse Burger

$12.49

1/3 lb patty with ghost pepper cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, flea dip and our house made seasoning. Comes with fries.

MJ Bites

$12.49

Hamburger patty served on 4 Hawaiian rolls with cheddar cheese and onions. Comes with fries.

Mushroom Swiss

$12.49

1/3 lb patty topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese, on a Brioche bun. Comes with fries.

Sweet Bourbon Burger

$12.49

1/3 lb patty with pepper jack cheese, onion strings, our sweet bourbon sauce, lettuce and tomato, on a Brioche bun. Comes with fries.

Smash Burger

$12.49

TACOS

Steak Tacos

$11.99

2 tacos served in a flour tortilla with a 3 cheese blend topped with fried onion strings. Served with tortilla chips and a small zues sauce. Your choice of fajita chicken or beef.

Ground Beef Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

$11.99

2 ground beef tacos served in flour tortillas with 3 cheese blend topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips and small zues sauce.

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$12.49Out of stock

2 brisket tacos served in flour tortillas topped with a 3 cheese blend and pico. BBQ sauce served on the side. Served with tortilla chips and a small zues sauce.

Fish Tacos

$12.49

2 tacos served with cabbage mix and topped with avocado ranch. Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried fish

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Side BF Faj Taco

$2.99

Side Taco

$2.49

Side Brsk Taco

$3.99

Side Fish Taco

$2.99

Side Chk Faj Taco

$2.99

HEALTHY EATS

House Salad

$5.99

A leaf lettuce salad blend covered with tomatos, red onions, grated 3 cheese blend, and croutons. Add grilled chicken for an additional $2.49!

Boneless Wing Salad

$11.49

Our house salad topped with crispy boneless wings (your choice of sauce), topped with tomatoes, onions, 3 cheese blend, bacon, and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Our 6 oz chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a bed of wild rice and fresh steamed broccoli.

Salmon and Rice

$16.99

Grilled salmon served on a bed of wild rice and fresh steamed broccoli.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

6oz chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and mayo on a Brioche bun. Comes with fries.

TEXAS FRIED

Chicken Strips

$10.99

3 crispy chicken strips served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Catfish

$11.49

Fish filets breaded in seasoned cornmeal and deep fried. Served with fries hush puppies, coleslaw, and house made tartar sauce.

CFS

$14.99

SANDWICHES & MORE

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Chopped smoked brisket served on a brioche bun, served with a side of bbq sauce. Comes with house made potato chips.

Turkey Melt

$14.49

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a gourmet jalapeño cheddar bun. Comes with house made potato chips.

Shaved Ribeye

$15.99

Shaved Ribeye, cooked to perfection with our house made garlic aioli and melted pepper jack cheese on a gourmet jalapeño cheddar bun. Comes with house made potato chips.

MJ Style Turkey Club

MJ Style Turkey Club

$12.49

3 pieces of Texas toast, piled high with sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, mayonnaise, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato. Comes with housemade potato chips.

MJ Chili Dog

$9.99

Nathan’s famous beef frank, loaded with chili, three cheese blend, relish, onions, and mustard. Comes with house made potato chips.

Spicy Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Texas toast filled with chicken strips(tossed in wing sauce of your choice), pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños.comes with house made potato chips.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Philly steak-thinly sliced, pepper jack cheese, grilled bell peppers and onions, topped with our Jakes Queso. Served on a Po-Boy bun. Comes with house made potato chips.

Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Texas toast filled with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, and sautéed mushrooms. Come with house made potato chips.

Chicken Bites

$11.99

4 Hawaiian rolls topped with crispy chicken and cheddar cheese. (Can toss chicken in any wing sauce) Comes with house made potato chips.

BLT

$9.99

The Ol Classic BLT. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo on Texas toast. Comes with house made potato chips.

WINGS

Boneless Wings

$1.00
Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$1.50

DESSERTS

Muddy Mountain

$6.99

Salted caramel brownie with ice cream

Daisy's Ice Cream

$2.99

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup.

Cheesecake Chimi

$9.99

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Mixed Vegetables

$1.99

SD O Rings

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Tip

$0.01

Potato Chips

$1.99

Toast 2pc

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Child’s Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Child Chkn Bites

$5.99

Child BoBo Bites

$5.99

Mini Corndogs

$5.99

Maddie Os

$4.99

Child Chk Strips

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Liddie Dog

$5.99

Kids all beef hotdog topped with mustard. Comes with house made potato chips.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

EXTRAS

Side Queso

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Flea Dip

$0.75

Xtra Ranch

$0.25

Side Wing Sauce

Single Chicken Strip

$1.99

Single Fish Strip

$1.29

Side Brisket

$3.99

Xtra Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Chk Faj Meat

$3.49

Side Bf Faj Meat

$3.49

3 Xtra Hushpuppies

$0.99

LIQUOR

VODKA

Well Vodka

$4.50

Titos

$8.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.50

Absolut Vanilla

$8.50

Westerson Son Watermelon

$8.50

Westerson Son Prickly Pear

$8.50

Westerson Son Blueberry

$8.50

DBL Well Vodka

$8.50

DBL Titos

$12.50

DBL Grey Goose

$12.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$12.50

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$12.50

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.50

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$12.50

DBL Westerson Son Watermelon

$12.50

DBL Westerson Son Prickly Pear

$12.50

DBL Westerson Son Blueberry

$12.50

GIN

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

DBL Well Gin

$8.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.50

DBL Tanqueray

$12.50

RUM

Well Rum

$4.50

Parrot Bay Strawberry

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Castillo's Spiced Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Calico Jack

$5.00

Malibu Mango

$8.50

Myer's

$4.50

DBL Well Rum

$8.50

DBL Parrot Bay Strawberry

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.50

DBL Castillo's Spiced Rum

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.50

DBL Malibu

$12.50

DBL Calico Jack

$9.00

DBL Malibu Mango

$12.50

DBL Myer's

$12.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$4.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Casa Noble

$9.00

Corazon Reposado

$9.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.50

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$13.00

DBL Casa Noble

$13.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$13.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$13.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$13.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$13.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$13.50

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$4.50

TX Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Watermelon Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.50

DBL TX Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.00

DBL Watermelon Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.00

DBL Makers 46

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Crown

$13.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$13.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$13.00

SCOTCH & BOURBON

Well Scotch

$4.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Clan McGregor

$4.50

DBL Well Scotch

$8.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

DBL Glenlivet

$13.00

DBL Clan McGregor

$8.50

LIQUEURS & CORDIALS

Godiva Chocolate

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Jagermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Amaretto

$4.50

Disaronna

$4.50

Licor 43

$4.50

Carolines Irish

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Melon Liquor

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Island Pucker

$4.50

Butterscotch

$4.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Angostura Bitters

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$8.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$4.50

DBL Blue Curacao

$4.50

DBL Jagermeister

$12.50

DBL Kahlua

$4.50

DBL Amaretto

$4.50

DBL Disaronna

$4.50

DBL Licor 43

$4.50

DBL Carolines Irish

$4.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$4.50

DBL Melon Liquor

$4.50

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

DBL Island Pucker

$4.50

DBL Butterscotch

$4.50

DBL Rumchata

$4.50

DBL Frangelico

$4.50

DBL Angostura Bitters

$4.50

DBL Triple Sec

$4.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$4.50

DBL Rumplemintz

$8.50

COCKTAILS

$2 Drink Special

$2.00

ABC $8.00

$8.50

$4 Bloody Mary

$4.00

Adios MF

$9.50

Bahama Mama

$9.50

Bearded Lady

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.50

Champagne Cocktail

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Green Tea

$9.00

Hurricane

$8.50

Irish Trashcan

$12.00

Jingle Jangle

$8.50

Liquid Marijuana

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Malibu Barbie

$8.50

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pink Poodle

$8.50

Pink Starburst

$8.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Skinny Marg

$10.00

Strawberry Tart

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

BEER

BOTTLES

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Budweiser

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Coors Original

$4.25

BTL Corona

$4.75

BTL Dos XX

$4.75

BTL Michelob Lime Cactus

$4.25

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.25

BTL Miller Lite

$4.25

BTL Stella Artois

$4.75

BTL Heineken

$4.50

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

CANS

Craft Cider (c)

$6.75

Craft IPA (c)

$6.75

Craft Lager (c)

$6.75

Craft Stout (c)

$6.75

Craft Wheat (c)

$6.75

Guinness

$5.50

Modelo Oro

$4.25

WINE

RED

Roscato Sweet Red

$6.50

Cabernet

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.50

RED | BTLS

BTL Stella Rosa Red

$32.00

BTL Stella Rosa Blueberry

$32.00

BTL Stella Rosa Blackberry

$32.00

BTL Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Skinny Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

WHITE

Chardonnay

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Champagne

$6.50

WHITE | BTLS

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Moscato

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Skinny Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Champagne

$32.00

SHOTS

Washington Apple

$8.75

Green Tea

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$8.75

Kamikaze

$8.75

Cranberry Kamikaze

$8.75

Three Wise Men

$9.75

Four Horse Men

$10.75

Red Headed Sl*t

$8.75

Jager Bomb

$8.75

Gummy Bear

$8.75

Pink Starburst

$8.75

Liquid Marijuana

$8.75

Scooby Snack

$8.75

Royal F*ck

$8.75

Vegas Bomb

$8.75

Lunch Box

$8.75

Cheap F*ck

$5.75

MJ slammer

$8.75

Boiler Maker

$8.75

Irish Breakfast Shot

$8.75

Buttery Nipple

$5.75

Melon Ball

$8.75

PB&J Shot

$8.75

Thin Mint

$8.75

Red Snapper

$8.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

229 Main St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

