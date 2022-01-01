Mudgie's Deli

Pearl Morissette Primesautier (V+)

$29.00

Red Blend Canada Vegan Explosive, lush and indulgent - three of at least a hundred adjectives we can reel off about this Lemberger, Cab Franc and Merlot blend. Either way, there's little point in beating around the proverbial bush - this is a satiating wine of immense pleasure. The waves of spicy dark fruit on the nose and the palate are both powerful and ebullient. The mouthfeel is glossy and creaseless with an energy that pulses through the wines in bursts of hedonism. It is a truly unapologetic bottle with a distinct and original character and we have our new best friend - Lemberger - to thank for it.