Mudgie's Deli
1300 Porter St
Detroit, MI 48226
Popular Items
Specials
Desserts
Starters & Sides & Shares
Potato Salad (V)
Vegetarian Contains Gluten house-made with red skins, bell pepper, apple, celery and wholegrain Michigan beer mustard
Macaroni Salad (V)
Vegetarian Contains Gluten house-made with fresh basil, baby spinach, hard boiled egg, carrot, bell peppers and Michigan dried cherries
Coleslaw (V+)
Vegan House-made with shaved cabbage, red pepper, fresh parsley and creamy slaw dressing
To Go Chips
Dill Pickle Hummus (V+)
Vegan Served with Flat Bread
Quart of New Dill Pickles
Orzo Salad (V+)
Orzo, cucumber, vegan feta, garbanzo beans, red onion, basil, mint, olives, and cherry tomato tossed with Greek vinaigrette. Vegan
Cup Roasted Poblano With White Cheddar & Tomatillo (Vegetarian/GF)
Bowl Roasted Poblano With White Cheddar & Tomatillo (Vegatarian/GF)
Cup Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda (Vegetarian. Contains Soy, Dairy, & Wheat)
Bowl Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda (Vegetarian. Contains Soy, Dairy, & Wheat)
Classics
Barrett
Corned Beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island on an onion roll. *Onion roll contains dairy
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled rye.
Classic Corned Beef
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and mustard served on rye *can be made vegan
Classic Turkey
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, and Mayo served on wheat
Grilled Cheese
Pressley
Roasted turkey breast, creamy coleslaw, Swiss, and 1000 island. Served on rye
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad made with American pole caught tuna, capers and citrus, topped with red onion and havarti on rye
Reubens
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on grilled rye.
House Smoked Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on grilled sourdough rye.
Turkey Reuben
Roasted turkey breast, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on grilled rye.
Vegan Corned Beef Reuben
Seitan based "corned beef", vegan cheese, sauerkraut, and vegan 1000 island served on grilled rye *Cannot be made Gluten Free*
Vegan Tempeh Reuben
Tempeh, vegan cheese, sauerkraut, and vegan 1,000 Island on grilled rye
Signature Sandwiches
And The Horseradish You Rode In On...
Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, and Horseradish Cream Sauce (Contains Dairy). Served on Brioche.
Brooklyn
House smoked beef brisket, applewood smoked bacon, beer pub cheese, and caramelized maple onions on a brioche roll. Served warm.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Joint
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Greens, Cheddar, & Tomato in a wrap.
Dad
Peppered ham, cheddar, and yellow mustard on an onion roll. Served warm.
Gutty Sandwich
Milano salami, Sy Ginsberg Gold Label pastrami, Sy Ginsberg corned beef, cherrywood smoked bacon, house smoked beef brisket, sharp Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, and garlic mayo on a brioche roll, served warm
Hippie Dippie Sh*t Man Sandwich (V+)
Vegan avocado, mixed greens, carrots, walnuts, Michigan dried cranberries and fresh apple, and cucumber on flat bread with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Jerk
Amish chicken breast, jerk mayo, red onion, romaine, tomato, and pepper jack cheese on an onion roll. Served warm. *Onion roll contains dairy
Leggo My Dago
Salami, provolone cheese, banana peppers, pickled red onion, olive tapenade, roasted tomato, romaine lettuce, and mayo on a hoagie, served warm
Lockwood
Peppered ham, hard salami, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Madill
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, roasted garlic mayo, and melted pepper jack cheese on an 8" hoagie. Served warm.
McNabb (V+)
House smoked tempeh, mixed greens, pickled red onion, walnuts, cucumber, avocado, and vegan cheese on flatbread served with a side of agave mustard.
Mudgie
House smoked beef brisket, roasted turkey breast, vegetable cream cheese, romaine, red onion, and Honeycup mustard on an onion roll. Served warm.
Sho'Nuff
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, strawberry cream cheese, spinach, and Slow Jams strawberry preserves on toasted wheat (wheat contains dairy). Served warm.
Sorry Charlie
Tuna salad made from American pole caught tuna, provolone, cucumber, tomato, and mixed greens served on toasted rye with a side of honey mustard.
Southwest Side Story Sandwich
chicken fajita salad, sharp Cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, and fresh salsa rolled in at bread
Stinson
Peppered ham, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, maple glazed onions, and chipotle mayo on a roll. Served warm.
That's Jared Sandwich
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, house made potato salad, romaine, and whole grian mustard served on a brioche roll.
The Mayor
Salami, Turkey, Cheddar, Banana Peppers, Romaine, and Chipotle Mayo on Rye
Toney’s Caesar Wrap
chicken breast, provolone cheese, caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato, and croutons rolled in flat bread.
Turkey Trot
Roasted Turkey, sharp cheddar, dried cranberries, fresh apple, walnuts, Honeycup mustard, mixed greens on flat bread.
Salads
Caesar Salad
shredded Parmesan and romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and house-made croutons *Contains Anchovies
Cherry Mandarin Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, dried cherries, Mandarin oranges, walnuts, and Parmesan cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Honey Bee Salad
house-made chicken fajita salad, sharp Cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, and avocado on romaine lettuce topped with local tortilla chips and served with sides of fresh salsa and ranch dressing
Klebs Klub Salad
house roasted turkey breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, sharp Cheddar cheese, tomato, onion and house-made croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce with herb buttermilk dressing
Maurice Salad
Turkey, ham, Swiss, tomato, hard boiled egg, banana peppers, diced pickle, house-made croutons, and mixed greens served with Maurice dressing
Kiddies (for the Littles 8 and under only)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Casamara Club Can
Clearly Canadian
Dram Herbal Sparking Water
Harney & Sons Tea
Assorted teas lovingly crafted
House Made Cold Brew
Made in house using Ritual House Blend roasted by Sabbath Coffee Roasters.
Housemade Lemonade
Housemade Lemonade * customize it by adding a flavor
Iced Tea
Housemade Iced Tea Sweetened with Honey, Citrus, Cinnamon, & Mint
Italian Soda
La Croix Can
Liquid Death Water
Marz Brewing Hop n Honey Water
Hopped sparkling water with honey
Nikki’s Ginger Tea
Rishi Herbal Sparkling Water
Sabbath Coffee Roasters Ritual House Blend
Sanpellegrino
Short's Thirst Mutilator (Lemon Lime Hop Water)
Seasonal Beer Sale (Grab these before they're gone for the year)
Off Color Brewing Beer for Tacos
Griffin Claw Mr. Bluesky Raspberry
Griffin Claw Mr. Bluesky Cherry
Griffin Claw Marshmallow Drip
Griffin Claw Couldn't Settle
Cheboygan Brewing Blueberry Cream Ale
Uncle John's Pineapple Hard Cider
Atwater Brewing Whango Raz
Grand Armory Mother Schmucker
Urban Artifact Key Punch
Upland Patio Cat
Blackrocks Honey Lav
Mixed 6 Packs
Red Wines
Agricola Foradori Lezer (V+)
Teroldego Blend Italy Vegan
Angelo Negro Vino Rosso (V+)
Brachetto Italy Vegan Cherry red color with purple hue. Cloudy due to presence of residual yeast. Bright, fresh aromatics coupled with delicate hints of violet and rose. A pleasantly tart wine with notes of candied red fruit on the palate. Best chilled.
Baia's Wine Gvantsa's Otskhanuri Sapere (V+)
Otskhanuri Georgia Vegan Insane dark color, notes of pomegranate, sour cherry, this wine has crazy cool crispness, medium-plus body, super dry with firm fresh tannin on the finish.
Bodega Montesecano Refugio Pinot Noir (V+)
Pinot Noir Chile Vegan
Bodegas Lanzaga Lanzaga
Red Blend Spain The nose is super expressive, nuanced and elegant, mixing flowers with wild berries, cured meat, spices and minerals. The wines have incredible freshness, and here, there are very elegant and refined tannins.
Bos Phoenix Ranch (V+)
Red Blend California Vegan Deep, rich color. Aroma and tastes of boysenberry, blueberry, black pepper, French roast coffee, lavender, and smoked bacon.
Can Sumoi Sumoll/Garnatxa
Sumoll & Garnatxa Spain A lovely red wine with an intense nose of wild fruits and woody herbs. On the palate it is fine, light, and elegant. A wine with a good amount of fruit on the palate, a long finish, and balanced acidity.
Castello Di Ama Chianti Classico
Sangiovese Italy A vibrant, bright Sangiovese from the traditional heartland of Chianti, filled with ripe notes of cherry and Asian spice.
Chateau De Jau La Jaja Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabnernet Sauvignon France The robe is deep red with intense purple reflections. The nose is an explosion of red fruits and fleshy cherry aromas, gliding smoothly into peppery notes. It is a round, full-bodied, delightfully fresh wine.
Chateau De La Font Du Loup Les Demoiselles
Southern Red Rhone Blend France Elegant wine with a ruby color and aromas of red ripe fruit. Fresh, well-balanced and long in the mouth.
Clos La Chance Merlot
Merlot France Aromas of vanilla, cranberries, and cherries. On the palate hints of warm baking spices and red currant.
Domaine Bousquet Malbec (V+)
Malbec Argentina Vegan
Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais Rouge
Gamay France
Eguren Ugarte Martin Cendoya Reserva
Tempranillo Spain Ripe black fruit, blackberries and plums with spicy notes of premium oak on the nose. Full-bodied, warm and silky wine with great structure. Long and persistent aftertaste.
Et Fille Wines Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Oregon
Evesham Wood Le Puits Sec Pinot Noir (V+)
Pinot Noir Oregon Vegan Intermingling notes of earth and flowers move to an explosive mid-palate of red fruits and plum followed by an elegant, bright, lifted finish.
Girasole Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon California Notes of black cherry, figs, black olive, currants, and a hint of toasted oak.
Hullabaloo Zinfandel
Zinfandel California
Il Censo Njuro (V+)
Perricone Italy Vegan Packed with dark red fruits, raspberry leaf, spices, and fennel.
Jean-Paul Brun Le Ronsay (V+)
Gamay France Vegan This wine is delicious! Flavors and aromas of strawberries, aromas, raspberries, and dark sweet cherries.
Nicholas Badel Saint-Joseph Les Mourrays
Syrah France This a wine of balance: on the one hand there is tremendous freshness, the other plenty of warmth and spice. On the nose, notes of blackberries, olives, and sage come out along with meaty aromas. In the mouth, the tannins are present but fine, giving the wine great grip.
Paxton Wines Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon Australia Flavors of ripe berries and soft tannins with just a hint of spice on the finish.
Pearl Morissette Primesautier (V+)
Red Blend Canada Vegan Explosive, lush and indulgent - three of at least a hundred adjectives we can reel off about this Lemberger, Cab Franc and Merlot blend. Either way, there's little point in beating around the proverbial bush - this is a satiating wine of immense pleasure. The waves of spicy dark fruit on the nose and the palate are both powerful and ebullient. The mouthfeel is glossy and creaseless with an energy that pulses through the wines in bursts of hedonism. It is a truly unapologetic bottle with a distinct and original character and we have our new best friend - Lemberger - to thank for it.
Populis Mendocino County Wabi-Sabi Red (V+)
Red Blend California Vegan Red blend reminiscent of Italian/French wines but with a pop of juicy fruit that screams California. Serve it with a little chill.
Prisma Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Chile
Scacciadiavoli Montefalco Sagrantino Passito
Sagrantino Italy Intense ruby red with violet shadings, nearly opaque with traces of garnet. Expansive and persistent with sweet fruits, notes of blackberry, black cherry and a subtle nuttiness. Sweet spices lead to a mineral finish. Soft, sweet, voluptuous body, persistent and velvety. The tannins are thick and sweet, the acidity is well balanced, cutting the density and heaviness, while giving structure. Long finish, persistently fruity with notes of underbrush, forest fruit, and complex, intense spices.
Shady Lane Cellars Blaufrankisch
Blaufrankisch Michigan Notes of mulberry, black cherry, & peppercorns
Shady Lane Cellars Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Michigan Notes of cherries, earth, and spice
Stolpman Vineyards Combe Ballard Canyon Trousseau (V+)
Trousseau California Vegan Utterly mashable with a serious edge. Light red fruit with notes of whole-cluster dried herbs. It is tough not to fall in love with Combe Trousseau, fruit purity, velvety texture, and intriguing dry tactile notes.
Terre Di Chieti Salus (V+)
Sangiovese Italy Vegan
Thymiopoulos Vineyards Naoussa
Xinomavro Greece Elegant aromatic character of fresh black fruits and herbs Complex and balanced, with vibrant acidity and a long aftertaste
Trail Marker Mokelumne Glen Blaufrankisch (V+)
Blaufrankisch California Vegan Dark, translucent purple in color with aromas of raspberry puree and crushed pink peppercorn. On the palate, this wine has a lovely spicy grape flavor.
Vina Cobos Bramare Malbec (V+)
Malbec Argentina Vegan Ruby red with black tones. Red and black fruits stand out on the nose, with secondary notes of licorice and blonde tobacco. The palate is broad, with mouth-filling tannins and a brooding intensity.
Weinhof Thomas Stopfer Zweigelt
Zweigelt Austria Aromas of sweet and tart cherries. On the palate, cherry and cinnamon.
Yetti & The Kokonut Hipster Juice (V+)
Red Blend Australia Vegan Bright, refreshing and highly flavorful of red berries and spices. Very low ABV, clocking in at just 9.1%, best with a solid chill and some savory snacks.
White Wines
Agricola Foradori Fuiripista Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio Italy
Angelo Negro Vino Bianco (V+)
Arneis Italy Vegan Straw yellow color with green hue. Cloudy due to presence of residual yeast. Grapefruit aromatics alongside notes of peach and lychee. A pleasantly tart wine with hints of Golden Delicious apple on the palate. Chill, shake, serve!
August Kessler Riesling
Riesling Germany Typical flavors of ripe fruits, aromatic apples, and peaches. Well-structured and delightful. In the mouth, the interaction of mouth-watering fruits and minerals is positively shimmering – very delicate and refreshing on the palate.
Barker's Marque Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand Juicy passion fruit, lemongrass, zesty lime, hints of Wild herbs, and just a touch of minerality.
Bel Lago Auxerrois (V+)
Auxerrois Michigan Vegan Aromas of tropical fruits like passion fruit, mango, and pineapple. On the palate cantaloupe, lemon, and a slight vanilla sweetness. With plenty of acidity up front, this medium-bodied wine finishes smooth & mellow.
Can Sumoi Xarel-lo
Xarel-lo Spain Vivid straw yellow in color with notes of fresh citrus fruits, herbs, and dried flowers. On the palate, Meyer lemon and pears.
Cass Winery Mr. Blanc
Roussanne, Marsanne, & Viognier California Full on the palate with soft minerality. Notes of honeysuckle, golden apples, and pear.
Castello Di Ama Al Poggio Chardonnay Di Toscana
Chardonnay Italy Bright, focused white to drink over the next few years, while the flavors remain crisp and bright. Citrus and floral notes abound in a classy, expressive Tuscan white.
Charlotte Dalton Aerkeengel (V+)
Semillon Australia Vegan Medium gold in color, it's rich and aromatic: toffee apples, dried pineapple, ginger and an underlying seashell-and-stone minerality carry through to the palate, which is highly textural and buoyed by a crunch of acidity.
Chateau Heritage Foothills White
White Blend Lebanon
Domaine Bruno Cormerais Gros Plant
Folle Blanche France This vibrant summer sipper shows beautiful waxy, floral and topical fruit aromatics. The palate is bright and tart, with citrus and underripe nectarine. A charmingly vivacious white wine, perfect for sipping on its own, yet a versatile pairing to a multitude of cuisines.
Domaine De La Pepiere Muscadet Sevre Et Maine
Melon de Bourgogne France
Domaine Zind-Humbrect Zind (V+)
Chardonnay Blend France Vegan Pale bright yellow colour. The nose is elegant, announcing a mineral packed wine. The influence of the limestone is obvious: light reductive character, almost Riesling like, in need of time and air. Lots of citrus fruit on the palate, nice salivation and zesty ripe acidity, with no aggressiveness. This wine possesses a delicate language, the finish has a medium length with a broad mouthfeel and pure balance. This should be a very easy wine to use, not overwhelming showing all the characteristics of a great vineyard.
Dr. Burklin-Wolf Burklin Estate Riesling (V+)
Riesling Germany Vegan Fresh aromas of apple and lemon with a floral note. Juicy acidity, fine minerality, very refreshing
Dr. Burklin-Wolf Wachenheimer Goldbachel (V+)
Riesling (Dry) Germany Vegan Intense, floral aromas. Great harmony of fruit and juicy acidity, subtle mineral undertones.
Dr. Fischer Bockstein Ockfen
Riesling Germany Pale, straw colored with with aromas of apples, apricots, and peaches. These flavors are also found on the palate with a little spiciness, low sugar, and high acidity.
Et Fille Wines Viognier
Viognier Oregon
Fattori Soave Gregoris
Garganega Italy Aromas of peach, jasmine, and almond mix with a slight touch of savory Parmesan. The clean and crisp sensations on the palate support refreshing tastes yellow plum and pineapple with a fresh and creamy finish.
Fattoria Pagano Falanghina
Falanghina Italy Obtained from grapes grown on the slopes of the Volcano of Roccamonfina. It features bright shades of straw yellow, aromas of wildflowers, notes variegated with citrus fruits, velvety and persistent.
Fattoria Pagano Fiano Di Avellino
Fiano Italy White wine made from 100% Fiano grapes. It has a bright yellow color with reflections greens. Elegant bouquet of peach blossoms and scents of toasted hazelnuts, fresh and mineral to the taste.
Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand Aromas of passion fruit, white peach and kiwi; slight herbal and mineral notes transition to flavors of gooseberry and grapefruit; long lingering finish.
Gentilini Wild Paths Robola
Rebola Greece A fresh, citrusy, dry white wine, which expresses all the characteristic fruit, minerality and terroir of this variety. Aromas of white peach and citron with hints of vanilla. Complex and balanced with a long finish.
Henri Perrusset Macon-Villages
Chardonnay France
Janela Branca Vinho Verde (V+)
White Blend Portugal Vegan
Johannes Zillinger Numen Riseling (V+)
Riesling Austria Vegan mineral driven, complex white with many faces. Definitely not like any conventional Riesling! Stemming from selected old vines, it had spent 16 months in amphora before it was bottled unfiltered. Expect a bit nutty but still delicate taste with long finish.
Joseph Swan Catie's Corner Grenache Blanc (V+)
Grenache Blanc California Vegan Flavors of apple and apricot followed by tastes of wet stone and white flower in this creamy and lightly ripe wine. A slate minerality is a nice match for the zingy acidity and the finish is perfectly lovely.
Kuentz-Bas Alsace Blanc
White Blend France
Left Foot Charley Pinot Grigio (V+)
Pinot Grigio Michigan Vegan Pinot Grigio reflects this verve with a mix of brightness and ringing acidity that surrounds an edgy fruit driven energy.
Les Lunes Chardonnay (V+)
Chardonnay California Vegan his old-vine, heritage clone selection of Chardonnay lends a density of flavor while maintaining freshness and brightness. Lots of citrus notes are paired with quince and apple, resulting in a deeply layered and drinkable wine.
Martha Stoumen Honeymoon (V+)
Colombard & Chardonnay California Vegan Ever-so-slightly off-dry due to some favorably botrytized Colombard (once in a decade condition), reminiscent of a Loire Chenin blanc. Vibrant aromas of honeysuckle, a bit of beeswax, and preserved lemon. The palate is inviting with flavors of wildflower honey, candied ginger root, and chamomile. This wine is beautifully textured with integrated acidity.
Marziano Abbona Valle Dell'Olmo Langhe Favorita
Favorita Italy Aged exclusively in stainless steel to best preserve the freshness of its aromas, this wine is aromatic and captivating. On the nose, aromas of herbs and wildflowers; in the mouth it is pleasantly dry.
Mother Rock Kweperfontein (V+)
Chenin Blanc South Africa Vegan A beautiful expression of Chenin Blanc from dry farmed bush vines in the Swartland. A textural wine that evokes the granitic clay and koffieklip soils on which the fruit grows, it also gives exotics notes of hay, honey and peach that carries through onto the palate with great purity and citrus acidity
Podere Val Di Toro Auramaris Vermentino
Vermentino Italy Bright, balanced, tropical, and a little zippy
Salem Wine Company Chardonnay
Chardonnay Oregon Great chardonnay with flavors of elderflower, pear, lemongrass, and just a touch of beeswax.
Sant'Or Roditis Nature (V+)
Roditis Greece Vegan Pleasant citrusy aromas, full and thick palate with evident lactic acid.
Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc (V+)
Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand Vegan This wine is light-bodied and has refreshing acidity with flavors of passion fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit.
Serge Dagueneau & Filles Pouilly-Fume
Sauvignon Blanc France Les Pentes opens precise and well defined on the nose with delicate stone fruit aromas and flinty/stony notes. Full-bodied, almost lush and lovely piquant, this is a very elegantly textured wine with a refined mineral acidity and a perfect balance of fruit, body, minerals and acidity. The finish is tight, salty and seriously long.
Shady Lane Cellars Semi-Dry Riesling
Riesling Michigan Flavors of lime zest, wildflowers, honey, and peach. The finish on this is crisp and bright.
Soul Squeeze Cellars U Chardonnay
Chardonnay Michigan Delicate wine with tropical notes of guava and mango.
Stirm Wine Co. Kick-on Vineyard Riesling (V+)
Riesling California Vegan Dry white wine with great minerality and bright citrus flavors.
Stirm Wine Co. Wirz Vineyard Riesling (V+)
Riesling California Vegan Dry, complex, citrussy, and a little turpene. This wine is rich and fruity
Tenute Bosco Piano Dei Daini Bianco
Carricante Italy Light straw in color with notes of minerals, bright acidity, and some tropical fruits.
Thistle & Weed Khakibos White
Verdelho South Africa The nose is shy but hints of peach, pineapple, some yeasty complexity and spice can be detected. The palate displays good fruit weight and nicely coated acidity before a savoury finish.
Weingut Darting Durkheimer Nonnengarten Riesling
Riesling Germany Bright green apple on the nose. This wine is super flavorful but light bodied and exhibits a little minerality.
Weingut Ernst Bretz Kerner Spatlese
Kerner Germany Hints of orange peel, apricot and pineapple are balanced by a lingering minerality.
Weingut Lucashof Forster Riesling (V+)
Riesling Germany Vegan
Weinhof Thomas Stopfer Gruner Veltliner
Gruner Veltliner Austria Striking spice, white pepper in the foreground, delicate pome fruit notes (pear, apple) behind, nicely integrated acidity on the palate
Rose Wines
Baia's Wine Gvantsa's Aladasturi Rose (V+)
Aladasturi Georgia Vegan Aromas of strawberry and raspberry. Crisp and refreshing with a creamy mouth-feel.
BigLittle Open Road Rose
Rose Blend Michigan Open Road is a refreshing blend of several varietals. The red fruit flavors and crisp backbone make this wine a delicious detour. Enjoy it wherever the road takes you. Flavors of watermelon hard candy, just ripe strawberry, juicy-fruit, crisp acidity.
Bodegas Eguren Ugarte Reinares Rose
Tempranillo & Garnacha Spain The color is deep rose with a muted nose of cherries and dried flowers. The attack is very soft but at the same time dry, crisp and with good minerality. The finish is long and refined. Aromatic floral notes and enticing hints of strawberry on the nose, this blend is naturally fresh, fruity and easy on the palate. Complex and absolutely gorgeous.
Cantine Lunae Bosoni Mea Rosa
Vermentino Nero Italy This vivid rosé has pomegranate nuances. Its bouquet is characterized by notes of red fruit, wild strawberries and hints of spices.
Cantine San Silvestro Monferrato Rose
Barbera Italy Strikingly splendid color; flowery, fruity nose, fresh and round; well-balanced, velvety and medium structured taste
Fattoria Pagano Rosato
Rose Blend Italy Rosé wine, fresh and fruity, but complex and elegant which binds its characteristics to the volcano of Roccamonfina. Salmon pink in color, intense aromas of cherry, red currant and pomegranate. It stands out for its long persistence.
Mont Gravet Rose
Cinsault France Mont Gravet Rosé is a wonderfully fresh and fruit forward dry Rosé wine. The wine has lovely aromas of raspberry and blackberry and is full body and long on the palate.
Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rose
Carignan & Syrah France Pleasant, intense, floral with notes of citruses. Well balanced with freshness combining red currants and berries
Rocca Di Montegrossi Rosato
Sangiovese Italy This wine is full bodied, yet crisp, with bright cherry fruit aromas and flavors accented by earth spice. Solidly built, with a mineral-tinged finish laced with hints of savory herbs.
Stirm Wine Co. Wirz Vineyard Rose (V+)
Riesling & Zinfandel California Vegan This wine has a delicate aroma of minerals as well as soft red berries. On the palate this wine is floral and fruity
Thymiopoulos Vineyards Rose De Xinomavro
Xinomavro Greece Expressive nose with dominating aromas of strawberry jam and tomato. Candied rose petals, cherry, raspberry, caramel, and quince nuances make up an interesting bouquet. On the palate, it is medium-bodied, with soft tannins and crisp acidity that perfectly balances the oily texture. Ripe strawberry, sweet cherry, caramel, sun-dried tomato, and spicy notes fill your mouth with every sip. Toffee aftertaste that lasts.
Troon Vineyards Kubli Bench Rose (V+)
Malbec, Tinta Roriz, & Counoise Oregon Vegan
Weingut Lucashof Pinot Noir Rose (V+)
Pinot Noir Germany Vegan Dry, crisp wine with notes of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry.
Weinhof Thomas Stopfer Rose Vom Zweigelt
Zweigelt Austria Aromas of red currant & wild strawberries. On the palate hints of citrus and red berries.
Skin Contact (Orange) Wines
Bonny Doon Le Cigare Orange (V+)
Grenache Blanc, Greenacres, & Orange Muscat California Vegan Aromas of fresh apricot, citrus, & bergamot. Bright palate with apricot, peach, & citrus. This wine is textured, vibrant, & a new favorite.
Dila-O Rkatsiteli Mtsvane (V+)
Rkatsiteli & Mtsvane Georgia Vegan A bouquet of melon and cantaloupe aromas thanks to the Mtsvane, good acidity thanks to Rkatsiteli and lighter softer tannin on the finish due to less time on the skins.
Herdade Do Rocim Amphora Branco (V+)
Antão Vaz, Perrum and Rabo de Ovelha Portugal Vegan Golden colour. Fresh, smoky, spicy and vegetal aroma from the skin contact. Tomato plant and grapefruit notes. Firm, dry and textural palate. Some salinity and a long and mineral finish.
Joseph Swan Catie's Corner Cuvee Orange (V+)
Grenache Blanc California Vegan Aromas of exotic citrus. The flavors echo the nose with perhaps a hint of white peach as well. The tannins are remarkably gentle, even though it was fermented on the skins for in excess of three weeks.
Klet Brda Krasno Goriška Brda Orange (V+)
Ribolla Gialla, Malvasia, & Sauvignonasse Slovenia Vegan Bright notes of ripe apricots, quince and dried mango counterbalance savory notes of dried thyme and a chalky minerality. Peach and walnut-skin like tannins offer a complexity and pleasant bitterness that plays well off the bright, tangerine peel acidity.
Onward Malvasia Bianca (V+)
Malvasia California Vegan Here's a dry and robust wine with a gold-brass color that indicates skin contact, an aroma packed with honeysuckle and almonds, and flavors that run to kombucha and hard cider.
Paolo Bea Santa Chiara Umbria Bianco (V+)
White Blend Italy Vegan Bright flavors of peach, spices, citrus, and white pepper.
Shady Lane Cellars Pomeranz
Riesling Michigan Notes of dried apricot, orange peel, & clove
Zidarich Vitovska (V+)
Vitovska Italy Vegan Subtle flavors of peach and apricot with a nice minerality.
Sparkling Wines & Pet Nats
Aldo Viola Brutto (V+)
Catarratto Italy Catarratto Brutto is a pét-nat whose juice has undergone a bit of skin contact for texture. The aromas are lush and tantalizing, hinting at yeast and minerals. Its bubbles are silky, the alcohol is 11%, which makes this wine easily crushable.
Bodegas Naveran Brut Vintage Rose Cava
Pinot Noir & Parellada Spain Easy drinking Cava with notes of ripe red fruit and bright citrussy acidity.
Casal de Ventozela Pesudonimo Pet-Nat (V+)
Loureiro & Trejadura Portugal Vegan Medium-bodied, dry, bubbly, and cloudy. Bright gold in the glass showing notes of flint, lemon zest, lemon oil, and pomelo. It finishes with a refreshing tartness.
Channing Daughters Rosato Pet Nat (V+)
Merlot New York Vegan Gorgeous electric ruby pink salmon color. Intoxicating aromas and flavors of ripe black cherry, plum and watermelon accompanied by our telltale minerality. Just a touch of sweetness, irresistibly delicious, great texture and balance as well as a lovingly luxurious feeling of bubbles.
Mylonas Winery Pet Nat
Savatiano Greece
Onward Malvasia Bianca Pet Nat (V+)
Malvasia California Vegan Floral, fruity, and bone dry. Aromas of night-blooming jasmine, citrus blossoms, melon, sea air, & kaffir lime.
Orbis Moderandi Sauvignon Blanc Pet Nat (V+)
Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand Vegan 100% Sauvignon Blanc Very bubbly and aromatic with notes of kiwi, grapefruit and lemon preserves. Sustainable farming and vegan.
Swick City Pop Pet Nat (V+)
Blend Oregon Vegan A cross border melange of Washington and Oregon grapes. The Pinot comes from the Willamette Valley and is direct pressed (no skin contact) and the Verdelho, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Roussanne form high up in the Columbia valley were fermented separately with 14 days of skin maceration. Lots of exotic tropical stuff on the nose with a rather restrained and crisp palate of tart fruit and waves of fresh acidity.
Swick Pet Natch (V+)
Blend Oregon Vegan Aromas of fresh strawberries and rhubarb. On the palate a nice acidity and fruitiness.
Tiamo Prosecco (V+)
Glera Italy Vegan Off dry prosecco with aromas of apple & pear with slight hints or citrus and flowers. Delicate bubbles.
Troon Vineyards Pet tanNat (V+)
Tannat Oregon Vegan Harvested early, this Pét tanNat is bright with high acidity and creamy mouthfeel with notes of tart quince, granny smith and golden delicious apples.
Weingut Lucashof Pet Nat (V+)
Riesling Germany Vegan A delicious pet nat with nice crisp flavors and a little sweetness.
Sweet Wines
Fattoria San Giuliano Moscato D'Asti
Moscato Italy Sweet, floral, and a little bubbly. When first uncorking the bottle, you're struck with notes of peach, jasmine, and cherry blossom. These floral scents linger and also get wrapped with sweetness and tongue tingling bubbles.
Paolo Saracco Moscato D'Asti
Moscato Italy
Pelee Island Winery Semi-Sweet Merlot
Merlot Canada Ruby red in colour with intense aromas of red cherries. This is a smooth and seductive wine with a soft and juicy finish.
Pelee Island Winery Sweet Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio Canada Expect an expressive, vibrant wine that has a refined mineral and floral driven bouquet. Crisp citrus entry on the palate, light acidity but finishes with a slightly tart quality.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Open for carry-out breakfast & lunch. Dine in available for lunch.
1300 Porter St, Detroit, MI 48226