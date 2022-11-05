A map showing the location of Kim and Jenny's Cafe 450 E Wheatland RdView gallery

Kim and Jenny's Cafe 450 E Wheatland Rd

review star

No reviews yet

450 E Wheatland Rd

Duncanville, TX 75116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Belgian Waffle, Syrup and Scratch Peppered Gravy

Migas

$13.00

Chorizo, Sauteed Corn Tortillas, Cheddar, Egg Whites, Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Salsa, Hash Browns

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Flour Tortillas, Salsa, Hash Browns and Refried Beans

Denver Omelette

$11.00

3 Eggs, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Cheddar, Ham w/ Biscuits and Gravy or Toast

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.00

Comes with One Meat and up to 2 Veggies w/ Biscuits and Gravy or Toast

Shortly Stacked

$6.00

Two Lonely Pancakes w/ Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Fully Stacked

$8.00

Three Pancakes w/ Bacon, Sausage or Ham

A Nice Fluffy Waffle

$5.00

A Really Nice Fluffy Waffle w/ Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Aw Nuts Waffle

$6.00

A Really Nice Fluffy Waffle but with Pecans and Almonds w/ Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Breakfast #1

$8.25

2 Eggs Any Style; Bacon, Sausage or Ham; Hash Browns or Grits; Biscuits and Gravy or Toast; Bottomless Coffee for $1.35

Breakfast #2

$8.25

2 Eggs Any Style; 2 Mini Pancakes; Bacon, Sausage or Ham; Bottomless Coffee for $1.35

Breakfast 1 + 2 = 4

$15.00

4 Eggs Any Style; 4 Mini Pancakes; 6 Bacon and 4 Sausage; Hash Browns and Grits; Bottomless Coffee for $1.35

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fresh Biscuit, 2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Cheddar w/ Hash Browns

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Seeded Toast, Roasted Almond Slivers, Avocado, Olive Oil, Diced Tomato

French Toast for the Wynn

$6.00

Made with thick Texas Toast, Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar w/ Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Chicken Strips and Gravy

$8.00

1/3 of a Pound of Hand-Battered Chicken Strips, Toast, Scratch Peppered Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

House-made Biscuits, Two Sausage Patties, Scratch Peppered Gravy

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Hand-Battered to order, Corn Meal Crusted Pickle Chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.50

Hand-Battered, Corn Meal Crusted on Buttermilk Soaked Green Tomatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

5 oz Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Toast, Scratch Peppered Gravy

Chopped Steak

$11.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Pot Roast

$11.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Steak, Eggs and Taters Ma

$48.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

House Burger

$8.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Patty Melt

$9.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

The Hangover Cure

$14.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Two Ways Dagwood

$14.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Big Bubba Club

$15.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

The Notorious BLT

$7.00

Burger Steak, Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms w/ Mashed Potatoes

Chef Angel's Salad

$18.00

Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Cheddar, Swiss, Romaine, House-made Honey Mustard

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Cheddar, Swiss, Romaine, House-made Honey Mustard

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Cheddar, Swiss, Romaine, House-made Honey Mustard

Uncle Gerald

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Slice Of Pie

$5.00

Slice Of Cake

$5.00

A La Carte / Kids Menu

Put everything you want together yourself or your kiddo!

Beverages

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Whole Milk

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee Decaf

$2.00

Tea Sweet

$2.00

Tea Unsweet

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

BL Coffee

$1.35

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Retail

Kiss My Grits Baby Mug

$9.99

Personalized Mug

$9.99

Specials Tues-Thurs

Tuesday Special - Chicken and Cornbread Dressing w/ Two Sides

$10.00

Weds Special - Pork Chops and Mashed Potatoes w/ One Side

$10.00

Thursday Special - Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes w/ One Side

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

450 E Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, TX 75116

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Black & Bitter Coffee and Books - 100 South Main Street 101C
orange starNo Reviews
100 South Main Street Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Cesar's Tacos #2 - 423 E Camp Wisdom Rd
orange starNo Reviews
423 E Camp Wisdom Rd Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Sabor a La Mexicana Restaurant - 715 Skyline Dr
orange starNo Reviews
715 Skyline Dr Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
100 S. Main St 101B Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Brothers - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
3704 West Camp Wisdom Road Dallas, TX 75237
View restaurantnext
Take Out Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
795 W Wheatland RD Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Duncanville
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston