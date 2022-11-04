Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

100 S. Main St 101B

Duncanville, TX 75116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Best Cheeseburger
Thicc Bacon Burger
The Mudhook Standard

Appetizers

Basic Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$11.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

House Salad

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad

$12.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

The Mudhook Standard

$15.00

Includes Fries

Best Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beyond Meat Burger

$13.00

Cali Burger

$16.00

Lonestar Burger

$14.50

Fight Club

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$7.00

Hot Chicken

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Thicc Bacon Burger

$14.00

Quesadillas + Wings

Quesadilla

$15.00

Wings

$15.00

Sides and Sauces

Beef Patty

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Patty

$5.00

Fried Chicken Patty

$6.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Buffalo Mild

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ghost Pepper

$1.00

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

KC BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Pesto

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Raw Onions

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Caramelized Onions

$0.50

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.00

Side of Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side of Tomato

$1.00

Thai Chili

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Jalapeño Ranch

$0.50

State Fair

Turkey Leg

$10.00

Chix in a Cone

$6.00

Jalapeño Sausage on Stick

$4.00

Liquor

4 Horseman

$12.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

KoolAid

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Mangonada SHOT

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Oil Slick Shot

$9.00

Pepino Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$5.00

*Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

1800 Cristalino

$20.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Avion Silver

$13.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$15.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cimarron

$11.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$107.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$56.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.50

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.50

Don Julio 70

$26.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$26.00

Fuenteseca Blanco Huerta

$46.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$7.00

Partida Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$5.00

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$7.00

Requizas Oaxaca Cooked Maguey

$17.65

Requizas Oaxaca Espandin

$20.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.50

Abasolo Whiskey

$11.00

Andalusia Triple Whiskey

$20.00

Angel's Envy

$19.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$13.00

Balcones Brimstone

$16.00

Balcones Lineage

$14.00

Balcones Potstill

$8.50

Balcones Rumble

$16.00

Balcones Rye

$10.50

Balcones Single Malt

$17.50

Balcones ZZ Top

$21.00

Blanton’s

$20.00

BSB Bourbon

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.50

Crown Royal

$10.50

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Doughball Whiskey

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Garrison Bros

$27.00

Garrison Honey Dew

$28.00

High West Double Rye Whiskey

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark 46

$14.75

Old Grand Dad

$5.00

Peach Julep Whiskey

$11.00

Proper 12 Irish

$7.50

Sagamore Rye Whiskey

$13.50

Seagram's VO

$7.50

Select Club Whiskey

$9.00

Tullamore

$7.00

TX Blend

$12.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$8.35

Witherspoon

$11.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.50

*Well Vodka

$5.00

360 Vanilla

$6.00

Absolut Watermelon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kruto Vodka

$5.00

Pinnacle Berry

$8.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$7.00

Three Olives Berry Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Organic Vodka

$3.00

Well Vodka DBL

$3.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind DBL

$5.00

Absolut peppar vodka DBL

$5.00

360 Vanilla DBL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Mango Lemonade DBL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$5.00

Grey Goose DBL

$10.00

Three Olives Berry Vodka DBL

$5.00

Tito's DBL

$5.00

Rocking Ranch Pickle Vodka DBL

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Light

$5.50

Kraken Dark Spiced Rum

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Real McCoy

$7.00

Buchanans 12yr Scotch

$14.00

JW Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$9.50

Angostura Amara

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.50

Campari

$10.50

Christian Bros

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Dram Allspice

$8.50

Drambuie Liqueur

$9.50

Dusse VSOP

$21.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$17.00

Hpnotiq Liqueur

$8.00

Jagermeister

$9.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$13.00

Well Amaretto

$4.00

X Rated Liqueur

$9.50

Underberg Underberg Underberg

$5.00

Cocktails

*Mudhook Signature Margarita

$20.00

*Mudhook Signature Old Fashion

$20.00

APPLE TINI

$9.00

Capri Sun

$6.00

Daddy's Lemonade

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Deep Eddy Adult Lemonade

$12.00

Duncanville Iced Tea

$10.00

Frozen Mangonada

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Incredible Hulk

$25.00

Jak Attack

$10.00

Jarrito Splash

$9.00

Liquid Kush

$12.00

Main St. Mule

$8.00

Mangonada Rocks

$15.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mexican Sunset

$10.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Paloma

$6.00

Pepino Caliente

$10.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Squirt Paloma

$9.00

Sunday Mimosa

$3.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$9.00

Troical Thunder

$9.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Watermelon Martini

$10.00

Berry Martini

$10.00

Jello Shots x2

$3.00

Syringe Jello Shot

$4.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Beer

Bishop Apple Pineapple Cider 16oz

$7.00

Dos XX 16oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$5.00

Wiseacre Oktoberfest

$6.00

Peticolas Velvet Hammer 10oz

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.50

Yuengling Hershey’s Porter

$6.00

KARBACH GLASS Yule Shoot Your Eye Out Red Ale

$3.00

KARBACH GLASS Love Street Blonde

$3.00

KARBACH GLASS Hopadillo IPA

$3.00

Blood & Honey

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Colbitzer German-Style Can

$2.00

Corona Tallboy

$5.00

Guinness

$4.50

Martin House Best Maid Pickle Beer

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mich Ultra Gold

$5.00

Modelo Tallboy

$4.50

Shiner Bock Tallboy

$6.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime Can

$5.00

Topo Chico Mango Can

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Pineapple Can

$5.00

Topo Chico Strwbry Guava Can

$5.00

Truly Lime Can

$5.00

Truly Strwbry Hibiscus Can

$5.00

Blood & Honey Bucket

$26.00

Bud Lite Bucket

$22.00

Corona Bucket

$24.00

MH Pickle Beer Bucket

$18.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$22.00

Mich Ultra Gold Bucket

$24.00

Modelo Tallboy Bucket

$24.00

Shiner Bucket

$32.00

Truly Mixed Bucket

$24.00

Whiteclaw Bucket

$15.00

Wine

14 Hands GLS

$6.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Glass GLS

$6.00

Fog Mountain Red Blend GLS

$11.00

Natalia Verga Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00

Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Wycliff Sparkling Wine Glass GLS

$6.00

*Bottle* 14 Hands Cabernet

$42.00

*Bottle* 19 Crimes Cabernet

$36.00

*Bottle* Fog Mountain Red Blend

$40.00

*Bottle* Natalia Verga Pinot Grigio

$24.00

*Bottle* Scarpetti Pinot Grigio

$40.00

*Bottle* Wycliff Sparkling Wine

$24.00

*Bottle* Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

NA Beverages

“Bloody Mary” N/A

$5.00

Frozen Lemonade N/A

$5.00

Frozen Mangonada N/A

$5.00

“Margarita” N/A

$5.00

Athletic Brewing N/A

$5.00

Abita Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Jarrito Bottle

$3.00

Squirt Bottle

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Chamoy

Chamoy Rim Paste

$10.00

Chamoy Candy

$9.00

Chamoy 2oz cup

$4.00

Bottles

Patron 1L

$225.00

Grey Goose 1L

$185.00

Crown Royal 1L

$175.00

Casamigos 1L

$260.00

Titos 1L

$120.00

Buchanan 1L

$220.00

Don Julio 1L

$220.00

375mL

*JELL-O shots to go

$20.00

BOTTLE COCKTAIL

$12.00

1800 Silver 375mL

$25.99

Crown Royal 375mL

$25.99

El Jimador 375ml

$15.99

Fireball 375mL

$15.99Out of stock

Jack Daniels 375mL

$15.99

Tito’s 375mL

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 S. Main St 101B, Duncanville, TX 75116

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cesar's Tacos #2 - 423 E Camp Wisdom Rd
orange starNo Reviews
423 E Camp Wisdom Rd Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Black & Bitter Coffee and Books - 100 South Main Street 101C
orange starNo Reviews
100 South Main Street Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Sabor a La Mexicana Restaurant - 715 Skyline Dr
orange starNo Reviews
715 Skyline Dr Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Take Out Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
795 W Wheatland RD Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
TAKE OUT BURGERS - We are located by Tom Thumb, Facing Wheatland Road next to Credit Union
orange starNo Reviews
795 W Wheatland Road Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Calandra'S Soulfood Garden &Grill - 700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108 Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Duncanville
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston