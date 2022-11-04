Mudhook Bar and Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
100 S. Main St 101B, Duncanville, TX 75116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cesar's Tacos #2 - 423 E Camp Wisdom Rd
No Reviews
423 E Camp Wisdom Rd Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurant
Black & Bitter Coffee and Books - 100 South Main Street 101C
No Reviews
100 South Main Street Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurant
Sabor a La Mexicana Restaurant - 715 Skyline Dr
No Reviews
715 Skyline Dr Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurant
TAKE OUT BURGERS - We are located by Tom Thumb, Facing Wheatland Road next to Credit Union
No Reviews
795 W Wheatland Road Duncanville, TX 75116
View restaurant
More near Duncanville