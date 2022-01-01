- Home
Mudlick Tap House
135 E 2nd St
Dayton, OH 45402
Popular Items
Soup/Salad
Chili
Topped with diced red onions and shredded cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Chargrilled free-range chicken breast, baby kale, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, chopped bacon, includes bleu cheese dressing on the side
Market Salad
Seasonal greens, hard-boiled egg, julienne red onions, sliced cucumber, bacon
Soup of the Day
Soup of the day!
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, dried cherries, goat cheese, roasted pecans, shredded carrot
Small Plates/Shareables
Blue Plate Deviled Eggs
1⁄2 dozen | New Orleans Blue Plate Mayo, horseradish, dill, Dijon mustard
Buffalo Cauli
Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show IPA battered cauliflower florets tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with choice of bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
Smoked Buffalo chicken, diced jalapeno, pepper jack and served with house-made ranch
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Buttermilk golden fried free range chicken tenders served with house cut fries. Choice of dipping sauce.
Mussels & Frites
Fresh wild caught mussels steamed in beer broth with onion, tomato, garlic and andouille sausage topped with Cajun frites.
Gem City Poutine
House cut fries, Warped Wing 10 Ton Oatmeal Stout brown gravy, brisket, local cheese curds.
Cajun Crab Dip
Creamy garlic parmesean dip with corn, red bell pepper, onion & lump crab. Served with toasted baguette slices.
Calamari & Peppers
Calamari & sliced fresno peppers lightly battered and fried served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
Bruschetta
Diced tomato, garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, balsamic drizzle served with crostini
Bavarian Pretzel w/Bier Cheese
House-made bier cheese, fresh baked 10 oz. Bavarian pretzel
Fried Leeks
Hand battered and flash fried to order. Served with sriracha aioli
Handhelds
Boat Show Brisket
Braised beef brisket with melted pepper jack and Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show BBQ on toasted brioche
Build Your Own Burger
1/3lb. Blackhawk Farms Beef patty cooked to pink or no pink. Stack it! Choose your own adventure!
Chicken Avo
Free range chicken breast, fried (or grilled) topped with melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeño jam, fried leeks, and sliced avocado on toasted brioche
Crab Cake Sammy
Pan seared crab cake, sriracha aioli, lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula, pickled red onion on brioche
Proper Grilled Cheese
Grilled Sourdough bread stuffed with havarti , cheddar and pesto
The Reuben
Pressed dark rye bread, house fermented kraut, thinly sliced corned beef, melted swiss, house made 1000 island
Trotty Coddy Sammy
Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden with melted american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce & dill pickle chips on brioche
White Bean Tabbouleh Burger
White bean and quinoa tabbouleh, hummus, sliced tomato, field greens, and red onions on brioche **VEGAN**
Balsamic Fig Burger
⅓ pound burger pink or no pink, bourbon fig jam, caramelized onion, arugula, blueberry balsamic, grilled halloumi
Salmon BLT
Entrees
Cauliflower Power!
Grilled center cut cauliflower seasoned with Moroccan spice on a bed of kale, white beans, red bell pepper tossed in lemon vinaigrette garnished with a lime wedge. Vegan & GF
Shrimp & Grits
Fresh jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, onion, tomato red sauce and scallion over rosemary cheddar grits
Trotty Coddy
Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden, served with lemon, house tartar sauce and house cut fries
Fried Chicken
Buttermilk golden fried free range chicken served with garlic mashed potatoes and maple bacon brussel sprouts
Hanger Steak & Frites
Hanger steak sliced and cooked to temp served with our house cut fries, truffle butter and garlic wilted greens with cherry tomatoes.
Crab Cakes
Three pan seared crab cakes on a bed of kale, arugula & red radish salad tossed in lemon vinaigrette served with sriracha aioli.
Jambalaya
Chicken, andouille and shrimp with aromatic spices, trinity vegetables and simmered basmati rice.
Cascade Hollow Chicken
A La Carte
Kids Table
Kids Burger
Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!
Kids Grilled Cheese
Draft Growlers
Mudlick Tap House Growler
Catawba Island Brewing Co. Hot Blonde Ale Growler
Darkness Brewing Hall and Goats Doppelbock Growler
Fretboard Improv IPA Growler
Grainworks Rusty Bumper Brown Ale Growler
Grainworks Picket Fence Belgian White Growler
Listermann Brewing Company Nutcase Porter Growler
Little Fish Brewing Co. Reinheitsgetwhat?! Sour Growler
Shinerbock Growler
Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber color and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes of roasted nuts and caramel. Lightly hopped, this dark lager goes down smooth. ABV: 4.4%
Ska Brewing Co. Rue B. Soho Lager Growler
Sonder Hefeweizen Growler
Streetside Brewing Zero Day Imperial IPA Growler
Warped Wing Trotwood Growler
Yellow Springs Boatshow Growler
Pipeworks Brewing Lizard King Pale Ale Gowler
Package Beer
Cigar City Jai Alai
A bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously in a 7.5% ABV beer.
Clausthaler (Non-Alcoholic)
Ever since it put non-alcoholic beer on the map in 1979, Clausthaler has been the gold standard of the segment. With its own, specialized brewing technique, the pioneer still creates its signature non-alcoholic lager, Clausthaler Classic, in strict accordance with the German purity law. Its genuine real beer taste is well-balanced, fresh, and easy to drink, with a creamy feel on the palate and a pleasing golden color to match.
FeverTree Ginger Beer
Made with three types of ginger, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer has the aroma of freshly grated ginger. Fever Tree has no artificial sweeteners, flavorings or preservatives.
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold
A classic award-winning balance of sweet malt and dry hop flavors, proudly waving the flag for Cleveland and refreshing beer drinkers everywhere since 1988. A humble hometown hero, draped in a people-pleasing blend of smooth malt and crisp hop flavors.
Miller High Life
A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category. True to its original recipe, it’s brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest, and Miller yeast.
Old Rasputin Imp. Stout
Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Old Rasputin seems to develop a cult following wherever it goes. It’s a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish.
Vandermill's Totally Roasted Cider
The medley of cinnamon, pecan, and vanilla will dance on your palate. This is a mind altering example of what cider can be. We hope you love it as much as we do. Gluten-free.
Ace Perry Pear Cider
Wild Ohio Blood Orange Tangerine
Wine (Bottles Only)
Bex Reisling Bottle
offers the perfect balance between fruit and minerality. Medium-dry in style, BEX shows floral and citrus aromas followed by juicy flavors of white peach, apricot and Mandarin orange. BEX finishes with mineral and crisp citrus zest highlights.
Rosehaven Bottle
Traditional, dry French style with juicy, California sun-drenched loveliness in every glass. This wine delivers a soft bouquet of floral aromas and bright, fruit-forward character.
Trim Chardonnay Bottle
A dynamic wine that speaks to its exceptional California vineyard sourcing, delivering elegant, ample and rich flavors. TRIM Chardonnay is delicate, yet robust enough to pair nicely with your favorite culinary delights.
Astoria Prosecco Bottle
Astoria Spago Prosecco is light straw yellow in color with very fine bubbles. Aromas of fresh pear and pineapple lead into bright citrus flavors balanced by a hint of creaminess and a touch of sparkle.
Proverb Pinot Grigio
Dark Harvest Cabernet Bottle
Insurrection Red Blend Bottle
Cocktails
B.Y.O. Mimosa
A bit of bubbly with just the right touch of orange juice~Enjoy a pitcher with friends!
Bloody Mary
We start with the freshest ingredients with our house made mix, but the secret to the best bloody mary is all in the vodka. That’s why we feature Tito’s Handmade Vodka!
Buffalo Float
Kentucky Coffee
Larsen's Island
Manhattan
Knob Creek | Noilly Prat Rouge | House Bitters
Mason Jar Margarita
Milagro Reposado Tequila | Triple Sec | Fresh Lime | Orange Juice | House Made Sour
Mudlick Mule
Tito's Handmade Vodka | Fresh Lime | Ginger Simple | Fever Tree Ginger Beer | Ginger Ale
Old Fashioned
Old Forester Rye | House Bitters | Orange | Luxardo cherry
Gem City Lemonade
Belle of Dayton Vodka | House Made Lemon Curd | Fresh Lemonade
Mixers
Vodka (2 oz. Nip)
Gin (2 oz. Nip)
Tequila (2 oz. Nip)
Bourbon/Whiskey (2 oz. Nip)
Basil Hayden's
Buffalo Trace
Calumet
Four Roses Small Batch
George Dickel Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
New Riff Kentucky Straight
Old Forester Rye
Old Grand Dad Bonded
Pendleton Canadian Whiskey
Rittenhouse Rye
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Whistlepig Piggyback
Woodford Reserve
Writer's Tears Copper Pot
Blanton's
Scotch (2 oz. Nip)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. We are all about getting back to the best type of cuisine… food made from scratch. Our culinary creations are regional variations of traditional pub and tavern fare. We’ve created an inviting industrial rustic space from our sleek stainless countertop bar, exposed brick walls and handmade wooden tables that lend to an intimate and comfortable dining experience sure to become your favorite spot for good company and good libations.
135 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402