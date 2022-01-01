Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Mudlick Tap House

review star

No reviews yet

135 E 2nd St

Dayton, OH 45402

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Avo
Build Your Own Burger
Gem City Lemonade

Soup/Salad

Chili

Chili

$5.00+

Topped with diced red onions and shredded cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chargrilled free-range chicken breast, baby kale, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, chopped bacon, includes bleu cheese dressing on the side

Market Salad

Market Salad

$6.00+

Seasonal greens, hard-boiled egg, julienne red onions, sliced cucumber, bacon

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Soup of the day!

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Baby spinach, dried cherries, goat cheese, roasted pecans, shredded carrot

Small Plates/Shareables

Calamari & fresno pepper slices lightly battered and fried served with house made marinara dipping sauce.
Blue Plate Deviled Eggs

Blue Plate Deviled Eggs

$9.00

1⁄2 dozen | New Orleans Blue Plate Mayo, horseradish, dill, Dijon mustard

Buffalo Cauli

Buffalo Cauli

$12.00

Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show IPA battered cauliflower florets tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with choice of bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

$12.00

Smoked Buffalo chicken, diced jalapeno, pepper jack and served with house-made ranch

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Buttermilk golden fried free range chicken tenders served with house cut fries. Choice of dipping sauce.

Mussels & Frites

Mussels & Frites

$18.00

Fresh wild caught mussels steamed in beer broth with onion, tomato, garlic and andouille sausage topped with Cajun frites.

Gem City Poutine

Gem City Poutine

$14.00

House cut fries, Warped Wing 10 Ton Oatmeal Stout brown gravy, brisket, local cheese curds.

Cajun Crab Dip

Cajun Crab Dip

$16.00

Creamy garlic parmesean dip with corn, red bell pepper, onion & lump crab. Served with toasted baguette slices.

Calamari & Peppers

Calamari & Peppers

$15.00

Calamari & sliced fresno peppers lightly battered and fried served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Diced tomato, garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, balsamic drizzle served with crostini

Bavarian Pretzel w/Bier Cheese

Bavarian Pretzel w/Bier Cheese

$14.00

House-made bier cheese, fresh baked 10 oz. Bavarian pretzel

Fried Leeks

Fried Leeks

$12.00

Hand battered and flash fried to order. Served with sriracha aioli

Handhelds

Prime rib, caramelized onions, melted swiss, horsradish dijon aioli on sourdough.
Boat Show Brisket

Boat Show Brisket

$13.00

Braised beef brisket with melted pepper jack and Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show BBQ on toasted brioche

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

1/3lb. Blackhawk Farms Beef patty cooked to pink or no pink. Stack it! Choose your own adventure!

Chicken Avo

Chicken Avo

$14.00

Free range chicken breast, fried (or grilled) topped with melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeño jam, fried leeks, and sliced avocado on toasted brioche

Crab Cake Sammy

Crab Cake Sammy

$15.00

Pan seared crab cake, sriracha aioli, lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula, pickled red onion on brioche

Proper Grilled Cheese

Proper Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Sourdough bread stuffed with havarti , cheddar and pesto

The Reuben

The Reuben

$13.00

Pressed dark rye bread, house fermented kraut, thinly sliced corned beef, melted swiss, house made 1000 island

Trotty Coddy Sammy

Trotty Coddy Sammy

$13.00

Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden with melted american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce & dill pickle chips on brioche

White Bean Tabbouleh Burger

White Bean Tabbouleh Burger

$13.00

White bean and quinoa tabbouleh, hummus, sliced tomato, field greens, and red onions on brioche **VEGAN**

Balsamic Fig Burger

$18.00

⅓ pound burger pink or no pink, bourbon fig jam, caramelized onion, arugula, blueberry balsamic, grilled halloumi

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden with melted american cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce & dill pickle chips on brioche

Entrees

Hot & Spicy Green Tomato Curry served over white rice topped with pinenuts and cilantro
Cauliflower Power!

Cauliflower Power!

$16.00

Grilled center cut cauliflower seasoned with Moroccan spice on a bed of kale, white beans, red bell pepper tossed in lemon vinaigrette garnished with a lime wedge. Vegan & GF

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, onion, tomato red sauce and scallion over rosemary cheddar grits

Trotty Coddy

Trotty Coddy

$20.00

Warped Wing Trotwood Lager battered fresh codfish, fried golden, served with lemon, house tartar sauce and house cut fries

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Buttermilk golden fried free range chicken served with garlic mashed potatoes and maple bacon brussel sprouts

Hanger Steak & Frites

Hanger Steak & Frites

$32.00

Hanger steak sliced and cooked to temp served with our house cut fries, truffle butter and garlic wilted greens with cherry tomatoes.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Three pan seared crab cakes on a bed of kale, arugula & red radish salad tossed in lemon vinaigrette served with sriracha aioli.

Jambalaya

$20.00

Chicken, andouille and shrimp with aromatic spices, trinity vegetables and simmered basmati rice.

Cascade Hollow Chicken

$22.00

A La Carte

House Cut Fries & Aioli

House Cut Fries & Aioli

$6.00
Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

Boulder Canyon Kettle Chips

$2.50
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Garlic Yukon Mash

Garlic Yukon Mash

$6.00

Kids Table

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids meal comes with choice of fries or GOGO Squeeze Applesauce and choice of drink!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve Tee ~ Olive Green

Short Sleeve Tee ~ Olive Green

$25.00
Short Sleeve Tee ~ Black

Short Sleeve Tee ~ Black

$25.00

Hoodie Grey

$40.00

Glassware

Mudlick Pint Glass

Mudlick Pint Glass

$6.00
9oz Mudlick Old Fashioned Glass

9oz Mudlick Old Fashioned Glass

$8.00
Mudlick Coffee Mug

Mudlick Coffee Mug

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.95

Draft Growlers

Mudlick Tap House Growler

Mudlick Tap House Growler

$6.00

Catawba Island Brewing Co. Hot Blonde Ale Growler

$21.00

Darkness Brewing Hall and Goats Doppelbock Growler

$32.00

Fretboard Improv IPA Growler

$21.00

Grainworks Rusty Bumper Brown Ale Growler

$21.00

Grainworks Picket Fence Belgian White Growler

$18.00

Listermann Brewing Company Nutcase Porter Growler

$24.00

Little Fish Brewing Co. Reinheitsgetwhat?! Sour Growler

$21.00
Shinerbock Growler

Shinerbock Growler

$14.00

Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber color and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes of roasted nuts and caramel. Lightly hopped, this dark lager goes down smooth. ABV: 4.4%

Ska Brewing Co. Rue B. Soho Lager Growler

$18.00

Sonder Hefeweizen Growler

$21.00

Streetside Brewing Zero Day Imperial IPA Growler

$32.00

Warped Wing Trotwood Growler

$18.00

Yellow Springs Boatshow Growler

$21.00

Pipeworks Brewing Lizard King Pale Ale Gowler

$21.00

Package Beer

Cigar City Jai Alai

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.50

A bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously in a 7.5% ABV beer.

Clausthaler (Non-Alcoholic)

Clausthaler (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Ever since it put non-alcoholic beer on the map in 1979, Clausthaler has been the gold standard of the segment. With its own, specialized brewing technique, the pioneer still creates its signature non-alcoholic lager, Clausthaler Classic, in strict accordance with the German purity law. Its genuine real beer taste is well-balanced, fresh, and easy to drink, with a creamy feel on the palate and a pleasing golden color to match.

FeverTree Ginger Beer

FeverTree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Made with three types of ginger, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer has the aroma of freshly grated ginger. Fever Tree has no artificial sweeteners, flavorings or preservatives.

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$5.00

A classic award-winning balance of sweet malt and dry hop flavors, proudly waving the flag for Cleveland and refreshing beer drinkers everywhere since 1988. A humble hometown hero, draped in a people-pleasing blend of smooth malt and crisp hop flavors.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$3.00

A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category. True to its original recipe, it’s brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest, and Miller yeast.

Old Rasputin Imp. Stout

Old Rasputin Imp. Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Old Rasputin seems to develop a cult following wherever it goes. It’s a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish.

Vandermill's Totally Roasted Cider

Vandermill's Totally Roasted Cider

$6.00Out of stock

The medley of cinnamon, pecan, and vanilla will dance on your palate. This is a mind altering example of what cider can be. We hope you love it as much as we do. Gluten-free.

Ace Perry Pear Cider

$6.00
Wild Ohio Blood Orange Tangerine

Wild Ohio Blood Orange Tangerine

$6.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer

Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate

$6.00

Untitled Art Prickly Pear Guave

$6.00

Wine (Bottles Only)

Bex Reisling Bottle

Bex Reisling Bottle

$24.00

offers the perfect balance between fruit and minerality. Medium-dry in style, BEX shows floral and citrus aromas followed by juicy flavors of white peach, apricot and Mandarin orange. BEX finishes with mineral and crisp citrus zest highlights.

Rosehaven Bottle

Rosehaven Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Traditional, dry French style with juicy, California sun-drenched loveliness in every glass. This wine delivers a soft bouquet of floral aromas and bright, fruit-forward character.

Trim Chardonnay Bottle

Trim Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

A dynamic wine that speaks to its exceptional California vineyard sourcing, delivering elegant, ample and rich flavors. TRIM Chardonnay is delicate, yet robust enough to pair nicely with your favorite culinary delights.

Astoria Prosecco Bottle

Astoria Prosecco Bottle

$22.00

Astoria Spago Prosecco is light straw yellow in color with very fine bubbles. Aromas of fresh pear and pineapple lead into bright citrus flavors balanced by a hint of creaminess and a touch of sparkle.

Proverb Pinot Grigio

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Dark Harvest Cabernet Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Insurrection Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

Cocktails

B.Y.O. Mimosa

B.Y.O. Mimosa

$27.00

A bit of bubbly with just the right touch of orange juice~Enjoy a pitcher with friends!

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

We start with the freshest ingredients with our house made mix, but the secret to the best bloody mary is all in the vodka. That’s why we feature Tito’s Handmade Vodka!

Buffalo Float

$10.00
Kentucky Coffee

Kentucky Coffee

$9.00
Larsen's Island

Larsen's Island

$9.00
Manhattan

Manhattan

$9.50

Knob Creek | Noilly Prat Rouge | House Bitters

Mason Jar Margarita

Mason Jar Margarita

$9.00

Milagro Reposado Tequila | Triple Sec | Fresh Lime | Orange Juice | House Made Sour

Mudlick Mule

Mudlick Mule

$11.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka | Fresh Lime | Ginger Simple | Fever Tree Ginger Beer | Ginger Ale

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Old Forester Rye | House Bitters | Orange | Luxardo cherry

Gem City Lemonade

Gem City Lemonade

$10.00

Belle of Dayton Vodka | House Made Lemon Curd | Fresh Lemonade

Mixers

Coca Cola Mini

Coca Cola Mini

$1.25
Diet Coke Mini

Diet Coke Mini

$1.25
Sprite Mini

Sprite Mini

$1.25
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Mini

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Mini

$1.25
Fever Tree Indian Tonic

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$3.00
Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

$3.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Vodka (2 oz. Nip)

Belle of Dayton Vodka

Belle of Dayton Vodka

$6.00
Ketel One

Ketel One

$6.50
Titos Handmade Vodka

Titos Handmade Vodka

$6.00
Watershed Vodka

Watershed Vodka

$6.00

Gin (2 oz. Nip)

Belle Of Dayton Gin

Belle Of Dayton Gin

$7.00
Botanist Gin

Botanist Gin

$7.50
Hendricks

Hendricks

$8.00

Rum (2 oz. Nip)

Brugal Especial

Brugal Especial

$6.00
Kraken

Kraken

$6.00
Plantation OFTD

Plantation OFTD

$7.50
Bumbu Rum

Bumbu Rum

$9.00

Tequila (2 oz. Nip)

Herradura Reposado

Herradura Reposado

$11.00
Herradura Silver

Herradura Silver

$8.00Out of stock
Mi Campo Blanco

Mi Campo Blanco

$6.00
Montelobos

Montelobos

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$6.50

Bourbon/Whiskey (2 oz. Nip)

Basil Hayden's

Basil Hayden's

$9.00
Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace

$7.00
Calumet

Calumet

$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.25
George Dickel Rye

George Dickel Rye

$6.00
Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels

$6.00
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$6.00
Knob Creek

Knob Creek

$8.00
Knob Creek Rye

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00
Makers Mark

Makers Mark

$7.00
New Riff Kentucky Straight

New Riff Kentucky Straight

$9.00
Old Forester Rye

Old Forester Rye

$6.00
Old Grand Dad Bonded

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$5.00
Pendleton Canadian Whiskey

Pendleton Canadian Whiskey

$6.00
Rittenhouse Rye

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00
Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye

$8.50
Tullamore Dew

Tullamore Dew

$6.00
Whistlepig Piggyback

Whistlepig Piggyback

$12.00
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

$8.00
Writer's Tears Copper Pot

Writer's Tears Copper Pot

$9.00
Blanton's

Blanton's

$14.00

Scotch (2 oz. Nip)

Craigellachie 13 yr

Craigellachie 13 yr

$12.50
Dewars

Dewars

$5.00
Glenfiddich Solera Rsv 15

Glenfiddich Solera Rsv 15

$13.00
Laphroaig

Laphroaig

$11.00

Glassware

Mudlick Pint Glass

Mudlick Pint Glass

$5.00
Mudlick Rocks Glass

Mudlick Rocks Glass

$7.00
Mudlick Campfire Coffee Mug

Mudlick Campfire Coffee Mug

$10.00
Tito's Copper Mule Mug

Tito's Copper Mule Mug

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. We are all about getting back to the best type of cuisine… food made from scratch. Our culinary creations are regional variations of traditional pub and tavern fare. We’ve created an inviting industrial rustic space from our sleek stainless countertop bar, exposed brick walls and handmade wooden tables that lend to an intimate and comfortable dining experience sure to become your favorite spot for good company and good libations.

Website

Location

135 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

Gallery
Mudlick Tap House image
Mudlick Tap House image
Mudlick Tap House image
Mudlick Tap House image

