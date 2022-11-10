Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mudpenny Ada 496 Ada Dr

review star

No reviews yet

496 Ada Dr

Ada, MI 49301

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mountie
Brunchwrap

Bread (PICK UP ONLY ON 11/23)

Cranberry Bread Full Loaf

$7.50

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Brioche Full Loaf

$7.50

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Milk Buns-6 Per Order

$7.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Dinner Rolls- 6 Per Order

$5.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Sides 2-3 PPL (PICK UP ONLY ON 11/23)

Smoked Pork Tamales by the Dozen

$24.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Goat Cheese Whipped Potato W/Chicken Gravy

$12.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Maple Sweet Mash W/ Whipped Meringue Topping, Candied Pecans

$12.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Roasted Mixed Seasonal Farm Vegetables

$12.00

(only available on 11/23)

Green Bean Casserole

$12.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Smoked Trout Dip W/ Nut Crackers

$10.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Biscuits And Peppered Pork Gravy

$15.00

(only available for pick up on 11/23)

Salads 2-3 PPL (PICK UP ONLY ON 11/23)

Arugula Salad for 2

$14.00

Maple vinaigrette, candied pecans, sweet potato mash, pickled beets, roasted beets, goat cheese, dried cranberry

Garden Salad for 2

$14.00

Wedge Salad fo 2

$14.00

House Pointe Reyes Blue Cheese, roasted fall squash, pickled red onions, flax croutons, shredded cheddar, bleu cheese dressing

Soups 2-3 PPL (PICK UP ONLY ON 11/23)

Vegan Kabocha Squash Bisque

$14.00

One Quart of Soup (only available for pick up on 11/23)

Sausage, Potato, and Kale

$14.00

One Quart of Soup (only available for pick up on 11/23)

Shrimp & Poblano Chowder

$14.00

One Quart of Soup (only available for pick up on 11/23)

Specials

Soup Du Jour

Rotating Soup of the Day

Breakfast

BYOB

BYOB

$15.00

Three eggs, red potatoes, choice of bacon, sausage or roasted vegetables; choice of toast with local jam

O.G.

O.G.

$12.00

MudPenny’s Original breakfast sandwich, two eggs, white cheddar, garlic aioli, greens, on a milk bun

The Angela Martin

The Angela Martin

$17.00

Our classic burrito with redskin potatoes, two eggs, white cheddar, spinach, avocado, pickled red onions Vegetarian

The Kevin Malone

The Kevin Malone

$17.00

Our classic burrito holding redskin potatoes, two eggs, white cheddar, pimento cheese, spinach, E.A. Brady’s sausage

The Resolution

The Resolution

$17.00

Pebble Creek mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, potatoes, onions, scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, breadcrumbs, on a bed of spinach. Vegan

The Wild Card

The Wild Card

$17.00

E.A. Brady’s sausage, two easy eggs, potatoes, Pebble Creek mushrooms, onion, torn biscuits, garlic aioli thrown on spinach

Protein Cakes

Protein Cakes

$15.00

Almond flour protein pancakes, sidecar of syrup or peanut butter keto/GF

Biscuits n Gravy

$15.00

house buttermilk biscuits, peppered-pork milk gravy

Ron Swanson

Ron Swanson

$12.00

Big Ole Plate of Bacon

Brunchwrap

$17.00

scrambled cheesy eggs, crispy latke, peppers, onion, spinach, avocado, famously wrapped in a tortilla, sidecar of Chance’s ancho cheese sauce

Windmill Cookie Pancakes

$15.00

our classic pancakes with Mudpenny coffee-maple redux, vanilla mascarpone, cocoa nibs vegetarian

House French Toast

$15.00

Choice of house brioche or cranberry cinnamon, cinnamon and cardamom batter, candied pecans, roasted fruit, cocoa nibs

Extras

Sandwiches

Shroomer

$17.00

Pebble Creek mushrooms, avocado, garlic aioli, pickled brussels, Field & Fire sunflower flax Vegetarian

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan

Jimmy Pesto’s Wrap

Jimmy Pesto’s Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, basil, spinach, goat cheese, red onion, herb pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette, tortilla

Mountie

Mountie

$17.00

Turkey, white cheddar, bacon, spinach, maple sweet potato mash, mayo, on naan

B.L.T.

$15.00

Bacon, shrettuce, tomato, mayo on naan

The Mash Up

$16.00

Avocado smash, sweet potato mash, fresh bell pepper, tomato, spinach, goat cheese, on naan vegetarian

Knife & Fork

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$15.00

Seasoned potatoes, sunny egg, bacon, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, micro greens

Fire Toast

Fire Toast

$15.00

Avocado, soft boiled egg, bacon, pickled radish, goat cheese, copper seasoning, Field and Fire sunflower flax

Pomegranate Salad

Pomegranate Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, red onion, sliced apples, pecans, goat cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette

Farmer's Feast Bowl

Farmer's Feast Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

E.A. Brady seared pork, quinoa, farro, brown rice, Pebble Creek mushrooms, soft boiled egg, beets, carrots, spinach, crispy haystack onions, smoked salt

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

roasted fall squash, Pointe Reyes blue cheese dressing, pickled red onion, flax croutons, cheddar

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$16.00

soaked raisins, toasted cashews, potato confit, avocado, parmesan, pomegranate dressing. vegetarian gluten free

Fall Kale Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids House Frenchy

Kids House Frenchy

$8.00

Comes with roasted strawberries and syrup

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, choice of meat

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese, pickles, milk bun With chips

Kids Turkey n Chz

Kids Turkey n Chz

$9.00

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, pickle, milk bun with chips

Kids Apples & PB

Kids Apples & PB

$5.00

Sliced apple with peanut butter on the side.

Kids Breakfast Sammy

Kids Breakfast Sammy

$8.00

bacon, cheesy eggs, naan

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Specials

Bourbon-Maple Latte

$6.00

its back! Maple Bourbon syrup, cardamom, espresso with oat milk

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Warm local cider and house spiced.

Maple Pecan Chai

$6.00

Chai, house-made pecan syrup, maple syrup, nutmeg, and cinnamon, milk of choice

Spiced Pecan Latte

$5.75

House-made pecan syrup, maple syrup, nutmeg, cinnamon and espresso. Milk of choice.

Brown Sugar Sage Latte

$5.50

**$.10 Coffee**

$0.10

**$.10 Refill**

$0.10

Coffee & Tea

Whole milk orange mocha cappuccino, lite syrup

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$5.00

Cafe Miel

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.25

Chai

$5.00

Pourover

$5.00

Tea Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Keto Coffee

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee Refill

Steamer

$2.50

Coffee Tote

$20.00

Bulk

$48.21

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Colton Cola

$5.00

Shot of Espresso and Diet Cola

Tammy capp

$4.50

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Rootbeer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade Refill

Soda Refill

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Sparkling Water

Arnold Palmer Refill

Out of stock

Iced Tea Refill

Out of stock

NonAlcoholic

Virgin Muddy Bloody

$7.50

GRUVI NA Bubbly Rose

$6.00

NA Spritz

$8.00

Pomegranate Mule

$4.50

Pastry // Desserts

Bread Loaf

$8.00

Choco Chip Cookies

$2.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.00

Toasted Coconut & Lime White Chocolates

$2.50Out of stock

Knackerli - Fruit And Nut Chocolates

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving you specialty beverages (alcoholic and coffee), new American cuisine with farm to table ingredients. Serving breakfast all day, and a specialty brunch menu on Sunday

Website

Location

496 Ada Dr, Ada, MI 49301

Directions

Gallery
Mudpenny Ada image
Mudpenny Ada image
Main pic

