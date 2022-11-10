Mudpenny Ada 496 Ada Dr
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving you specialty beverages (alcoholic and coffee), new American cuisine with farm to table ingredients. Serving breakfast all day, and a specialty brunch menu on Sunday
496 Ada Dr, Ada, MI 49301
