Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

587 Reviews

$$

585 E South Boulder Rd

Louisville, CO 80027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Bone-In Wings (8)
Classic Cheeseburger
Boneless Wings (8)

Starters

Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$13.50

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, bacon wrapped and lightly fried. With raspberry preserves.

Basket Onion Rings

$8.99
Bavarian Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese

$10.79

Three soft pretzels served with a cup of beer cheese.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Fresh, never frozen, all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken breast strips soaked in butter, hand breaded, and fried. Served with fries or tots and one homemade wing sauce dipping cup.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.99

Fluffy white cheddar cheese puffs served with a cup of ranch dressing.

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.75

Two beef sliders with American cheese served with your choice of fries or tots.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Basket of tortilla chips served with a cup of salsa.

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

$10.99

Warm tortilla chips served with sharable cups of guacamole and salsa.

Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast and homemade potato chips tossed in blue cheese and buffalo sauces. Topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Dirty Tots

Dirty Tots

$10.99

Tater tots with our Buffalo Hot Sauce drizzled with homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, grilled chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles.

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$5.50

Sharable basket of french fries.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.50

Thin-sliced, flour-dusted fried pickles served with your choice of a ranch or Chipotle Mayo dipping cup.

Green Chili Cheese Fries

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99+

Sharable serving of fries smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses.

Green Chili Cheese Tots

Green Chili Cheese Tots

$9.99+

Sharable serving of tots smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.50

Sharable cup of hummus and plate of carrots, celery, cucumber, and tomatoes served with pita bread slices.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.25

What the heck is a nacho anywhoozle? Your choice of grilled chicken or veggies. Served with melted cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream drizzle. Signature Pork Green Chili (hot, medium, or mild) and salsa on the side.

Potato Chip Basket

Potato Chip Basket

$4.99

Sharable basket of Mudrock's homemade potato chips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

Your choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, or veggies with melted cheeses. Pico de gallo, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Tater Tot Basket

Tater Tot Basket

$5.50

Sharable basket of our seasoned tater tots.

Favs & Soup

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$17.99

Beer-battered Atlantic cod served with fries, cups of coleslaw and tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Bowl Soup OTD

$5.99

Cup Soup OTD

$3.99

Grown Up Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Signature Pork Green Chili

$5.99+

Our Signature Pork Green Chili served with flour tortilla. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses. Not gluten-free.

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$14.49

House-braised pulled pork or grilled chicken breast with grilled onions, peppers, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili (choice of hot, medium, or mild) and topped with melted cheeses and sour cream.

To Go Soup OTD

$6.69

Wings

Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of 1 or 2 wing sauces and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings (8)

Boneless Wings (8)

$11.99

Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of wing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Traditional Bone-In Wings (8)

Traditional Bone-In Wings (8)

$13.99

Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of wing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Burgers

Burgers come with lettuce, onion, and pickle. Served with choice of fries, tots, homemade potato chips, coleslaw, fresh veggies, or Signature Pork Green Chili. Substitute Gardenburger on any burger. Substitute a gluten-free bun for $2.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, bacon, American cheese.

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$16.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, blackened seasoning, bacon strips, and blue cheese crumbles.

Build-Your-Own Burger

Build-Your-Own Burger

$12.99

Start with the bun and half-pound patty. Keep it that way or add any and all toppings the you want. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce

Club Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese.

Colorado Burger

Colorado Burger

$16.99

Anaheim peppers, bacon strips, pico de gallo, Pepper Jack cheese, and Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce

Gardenburger

$15.99

Lettuce, onion, avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese.

Hangover Burger

$16.49

Bacon strips, fried egg, and melted cheddar cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce. Doesn't matter when you wake up.

Mudrock's Burger

Mudrock's Burger

$16.99

Grilled onions, bacon strips, garlic aioli, portobello mushroom, and Swiss cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce. Sautéed mushrooms and melted, aged Swiss cheese.

Ultimate Green Chili Burger

Ultimate Green Chili Burger

$16.49

Two 4 oz., open-faced beef patties smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili, melted cheeses, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Wild BBQ Burger

$16.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and an onion ring.

Sandwiches

Choice of fries, tots, homemade chips, coleslaw, fresh veggies, or Signature Pork Green Chili. Substitute gluten-free bun for $2.
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Beer-battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce.

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato on grilled sourdough.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$15.49

Melty Pepper Jack, Cheddar, and American cheeses with tomato and bacon strips on grilled sourdough. Served with pickle spear.

Acadian Chicken Sandwich

Acadian Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our Traditional Buffalo Hot Sauce with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and blended cheeses.

Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle chips, and ranch dressing.

Reuben

Reuben

$16.29

Thin sliced corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled Marble Rye from Marketplace bakery.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Lettuce and grilled chicken breast tossed in our Traditional Buffalo Hot Sauce with blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Mudrock's Classic Cobb

Mudrock's Classic Cobb

$15.25

Mixed greens and grilled chicken with avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion. Served with herb bread and your choice of dressing on the side.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$5.99

A healthy side plate of mixed greens, tomatoes, and shredded cheeses. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$15.49

Mixed greens with shredded cheeses, black beans, and house-made salsa. Topped with sour cream, tortilla chips, and a grilled chicken breast.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$15.49

Spring mix lettuce and grilled chicken breast with cucumber, feta, hummus, and tomatoes. Italian dressing served on the side.

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.25

Lettuce and our homemade Buttermilk Chicken Tenders tossed in Coconut Thai sauce with cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions, Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Sides

2 oz. Cup of Pico de gallo

$0.75

4 oz. Cup of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Burger Patty

$3.75

Chicken Breast

$3.50

Guacamole

$4.99+

Side of Eggs

$1.00+

Cooked to your liking.

Salsa

$1.00+
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.00+

Thick and crispy.

Side of 2 Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side of Black Beans

$1.00

Side of Carrots

$0.75

Side of Celery

$0.75

Side of Chorizo

$2.00+

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side of Cucumbers

$0.75

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Fresh Veggies

$2.00

Carrots, celery, cucumber, and tomatoes.

Side of Fries

$2.00

Side of Ghost Fries

$2.00

Side of Homemade Potato Chips

$2.00

Side of Jalepenos

$0.75

Side of Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$3.99

Side of Pickle Spears

$0.45

Side of Signature Pork Green Chili

$2.00+

Your choice of hot, medium, or mild.

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side of Tater Tots

$2.00

Side of Tomatoe Slices

$0.45

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.25

Side of Toast(2)

$1.50

Sour Cream

$2.00+

Wing Sauce Cup

$1.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Dark, dense, chocolate decadence in a puck-shaped dessert. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Churros

$5.99

Mini Sundae

$2.50

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

'Nuff said.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Silken white chocolate cheesecake all a-swirl with vibrant red raspberry.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla bean ice cream filled with caramel and chocolate, coated with cinnamon sugar crust, and lightly fried.

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

They're bigger than kids' fingers and taste like chicken because they are chicken. Served with choice of fries or tots.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Classic melted cheddar cheese between two crispy slices of white bread. Served with choice of fries or tots.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.50

Stick included. Served with choice of fries or tots.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$6.50

Like the kind Mom used to make. Served with choice of fries or tots.

2 Beef Sliders with Cheese

$6.50

Two kid-sized patties on buns. Served with choice of fries or tots.

2 Beef Sliders NO CHEESE

$6.50

Two kid-sized patties on buns. Served with choice of fries or tots.

Kids Wings(4)

$6.50

Bag Tax

To-Go Bag Tax

$0.15

Draft Beer

12oz Avery IPA

$4.50

12oz Avery Patrol Dog

$4.25

12oz Avery White Rascal

$4.25

12oz Blue Moon

$4.25

12oz Bud Light

$3.50

12oz Coors Light

$3.50

12oz Crystal Springs Blood Orange Kolsch

$5.50

12oz Elevation Little Mo Porter

$5.25

12oz Guinness Stout

$5.50

12oz Horse & Dragon Sad Panda Stout

$6.50

12oz Horse & Drgon Snow Camp Porter

$6.50

12oz La Cumbre Elevated IPA

$6.25

12oz Labatt Blue Pilsner

$3.75

12oz Marble IPA

$5.25

12oz Modelo

$4.00

12oz Odell 90 Schilling

$4.25

12oz Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$4.50

12oz Outer Range IPA

$7.75

12oz Outer Range Pale Ale

$7.25

12oz Outer Range Pilsner

$4.75

12oz Sanitas Sour

$6.25

12oz Ska Mudrocks Red Ale

$4.25

12oz Snake River Earned It IPA

$6.75

12oz Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA

$6.75

12oz Stella Artois

$6.25

12oz SweetWater Blue

$6.50

12oz Westbound & Down IPA

$7.75

12oz Wibby Vienna Lager

12oz Wild Cider

$5.25

12oz Woods Boss Stout

$7.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Diet Ginger Beer

$3.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Horizon White Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.99

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull Tropical

$3.99Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tomato Back

$0.75

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Tonic

$2.99

Wine Bottles

Crane Lake Cabernet (Calif.)

Crane Lake Cabernet (Calif.)

$16.50

Rich color with notes of blackberry, cherry, raspberry and vanilla. Tannins are soft and layered.

Crane Lake Merlot (Calif.)

Crane Lake Merlot (Calif.)

$16.50

Fruit forward profile, including blackberry, cherry and vanilla spice. The finish is long and soft with silky tannins.

Mark West Pinot Noir (Calif.)

Mark West Pinot Noir (Calif.)

$23.25

Medium-bodied with black cherry, cola, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins.

Auspicion Cabernet (Calif.)

Auspicion Cabernet (Calif.)

$24.00

A classic Cabernet in structure and finesse, loaded with ripe berry and plum aromas; juicy black fruit is balanced by silky tannins and a lingering finish accented by touches of chocolate, toffee, and vanilla.

Maipe Malbec (Argentina)

Maipe Malbec (Argentina)

$24.00

The nose reveals dried plum and dark fruits; exotic spices with hints of violet and chocolate. Round and fleshy with enticing crushed plum and boysenberry fruit, enlivened by a liquorice snap note. Fresh acidity lies buried on the medium-weight, juicy finish.

Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$20.25

Crane Lake Chardonnay (Calif.) 1.75L

$28.00

Domaine de Pellehaut Rose(France)

$21.00

J Roget Brut Champagne (Calif.)

$16.50

Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand) 1.75l

$40.00

Golden Chardonnay (Calif.)

$25.50

Take-Out Cocktails (4 servings)

32oz Margarita

$15.00

32oz Bloody Mary

$15.00

32oz Screwdriver

$15.00

32oz Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

Specialty Coffee

Iced Cold Brew (22oz)

$4.50

Iced Cold Brew Latte (22oz)

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew (16oz)

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew Latte (16oz)

$5.00

Hot "Cold Brerw" Coffee (16oz)

$4.50

Hot "Cold Brew" Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

96oz To Go

96 oz Cold (To Go)

$24.00

96 oz Hot (To Go)

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mudrock's Tap and Tavern / Biscuit Bar. Louisville's local, family owned restaurant, craft beer tap room and biscuit breakfast bar. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with the best burgers in town, great sandwiches and wings, and delicious down to earth menu specials. The Biscuit Bar menu is available 8AM to Noon daily. Want to catch the big game or your favorite teams? We have 32 HDTVs and carry all of the major sports packages.

Website

Location

585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO 80027

Directions

Gallery
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar image
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar image
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar image

