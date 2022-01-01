- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
587 Reviews
$$
585 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Armadillo Eggs
Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, bacon wrapped and lightly fried. With raspberry preserves.
Basket Onion Rings
Bavarian Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese
Three soft pretzels served with a cup of beer cheese.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, all-natural, antibiotic-free chicken breast strips soaked in butter, hand breaded, and fried. Served with fries or tots and one homemade wing sauce dipping cup.
Cheese Curds
Fluffy white cheddar cheese puffs served with a cup of ranch dressing.
Cheeseburger Sliders
Two beef sliders with American cheese served with your choice of fries or tots.
Chips & Salsa
Basket of tortilla chips served with a cup of salsa.
Chips, Guacamole & Salsa
Warm tortilla chips served with sharable cups of guacamole and salsa.
Dirty Chips
Grilled chicken breast and homemade potato chips tossed in blue cheese and buffalo sauces. Topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Dirty Tots
Tater tots with our Buffalo Hot Sauce drizzled with homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, grilled chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles.
French Fry Basket
Sharable basket of french fries.
Fried Pickle Chips
Thin-sliced, flour-dusted fried pickles served with your choice of a ranch or Chipotle Mayo dipping cup.
Green Chili Cheese Fries
Sharable serving of fries smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses.
Green Chili Cheese Tots
Sharable serving of tots smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses.
Hummus Plate
Sharable cup of hummus and plate of carrots, celery, cucumber, and tomatoes served with pita bread slices.
Nachos
What the heck is a nacho anywhoozle? Your choice of grilled chicken or veggies. Served with melted cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream drizzle. Signature Pork Green Chili (hot, medium, or mild) and salsa on the side.
Potato Chip Basket
Sharable basket of Mudrock's homemade potato chips.
Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, or veggies with melted cheeses. Pico de gallo, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
Tater Tot Basket
Sharable basket of our seasoned tater tots.
Favs & Soup
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
Beer-battered Atlantic cod served with fries, cups of coleslaw and tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
Bowl Soup OTD
Cup Soup OTD
Grown Up Mac & Cheese
Signature Pork Green Chili
Our Signature Pork Green Chili served with flour tortilla. Your choice of hot, medium, or mild with shredded cheeses. Not gluten-free.
Smothered Burrito
House-braised pulled pork or grilled chicken breast with grilled onions, peppers, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili (choice of hot, medium, or mild) and topped with melted cheeses and sour cream.
To Go Soup OTD
Wings
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, bacon, American cheese.
Black & Blue Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, blackened seasoning, bacon strips, and blue cheese crumbles.
Build-Your-Own Burger
Start with the bun and half-pound patty. Keep it that way or add any and all toppings the you want. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce.
Classic Cheeseburger
American, aged Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce
Club Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese.
Colorado Burger
Anaheim peppers, bacon strips, pico de gallo, Pepper Jack cheese, and Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce
Gardenburger
Lettuce, onion, avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese.
Hangover Burger
Bacon strips, fried egg, and melted cheddar cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce. Doesn't matter when you wake up.
Mudrock's Burger
Grilled onions, bacon strips, garlic aioli, portobello mushroom, and Swiss cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce. Sautéed mushrooms and melted, aged Swiss cheese.
Ultimate Green Chili Burger
Two 4 oz., open-faced beef patties smothered in our Signature Pork Green Chili, melted cheeses, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Wild BBQ Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Mud Sauce, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and an onion ring.
Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Beer-battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce.
B.L.A.T.
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Melty Pepper Jack, Cheddar, and American cheeses with tomato and bacon strips on grilled sourdough. Served with pickle spear.
Acadian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our Traditional Buffalo Hot Sauce with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and blended cheeses.
Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle chips, and ranch dressing.
Reuben
Thin sliced corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled Marble Rye from Marketplace bakery.
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce and grilled chicken breast tossed in our Traditional Buffalo Hot Sauce with blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Mudrock's Classic Cobb
Mixed greens and grilled chicken with avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, and red onion. Served with herb bread and your choice of dressing on the side.
Dinner Salad
A healthy side plate of mixed greens, tomatoes, and shredded cheeses. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Mixed greens with shredded cheeses, black beans, and house-made salsa. Topped with sour cream, tortilla chips, and a grilled chicken breast.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Spring mix lettuce and grilled chicken breast with cucumber, feta, hummus, and tomatoes. Italian dressing served on the side.
Thai Chicken Salad
Lettuce and our homemade Buttermilk Chicken Tenders tossed in Coconut Thai sauce with cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, and scallions, Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Sides
2 oz. Cup of Pico de gallo
4 oz. Cup of Beer Cheese
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Guacamole
Side of Eggs
Cooked to your liking.
Salsa
Side of Bacon
Thick and crispy.
Side of 2 Flour Tortillas
Side of Avocado
Side of Black Beans
Side of Carrots
Side of Celery
Side of Chorizo
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Cucumbers
Side of Dressing
Side of Fresh Veggies
Carrots, celery, cucumber, and tomatoes.
Side of Fries
Side of Ghost Fries
Side of Homemade Potato Chips
Side of Jalepenos
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Pickle Spears
Side of Signature Pork Green Chili
Your choice of hot, medium, or mild.
Side of Tartar Sauce
Side of Tater Tots
Side of Tomatoe Slices
Side of Tortilla Chips
Side of Toast(2)
Sour Cream
Wing Sauce Cup
Dessert
Chocolate Lava Cake
Dark, dense, chocolate decadence in a puck-shaped dessert. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
Churros
Mini Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Root Beer Float
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
'Nuff said.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Silken white chocolate cheesecake all a-swirl with vibrant red raspberry.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla bean ice cream filled with caramel and chocolate, coated with cinnamon sugar crust, and lightly fried.
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers
They're bigger than kids' fingers and taste like chicken because they are chicken. Served with choice of fries or tots.
Grilled Cheese
Classic melted cheddar cheese between two crispy slices of white bread. Served with choice of fries or tots.
Corn Dog
Stick included. Served with choice of fries or tots.
Mac n' Cheese
Like the kind Mom used to make. Served with choice of fries or tots.
2 Beef Sliders with Cheese
Two kid-sized patties on buns. Served with choice of fries or tots.
2 Beef Sliders NO CHEESE
Two kid-sized patties on buns. Served with choice of fries or tots.
Kids Wings(4)
Bag Tax
Draft Beer
12oz Avery IPA
12oz Avery Patrol Dog
12oz Avery White Rascal
12oz Blue Moon
12oz Bud Light
12oz Coors Light
12oz Crystal Springs Blood Orange Kolsch
12oz Elevation Little Mo Porter
12oz Guinness Stout
12oz Horse & Dragon Sad Panda Stout
12oz Horse & Drgon Snow Camp Porter
12oz La Cumbre Elevated IPA
12oz Labatt Blue Pilsner
12oz Marble IPA
12oz Modelo
12oz Odell 90 Schilling
12oz Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale
12oz Outer Range IPA
12oz Outer Range Pale Ale
12oz Outer Range Pilsner
12oz Sanitas Sour
12oz Ska Mudrocks Red Ale
12oz Snake River Earned It IPA
12oz Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA
12oz Stella Artois
12oz SweetWater Blue
12oz Westbound & Down IPA
12oz Wibby Vienna Lager
12oz Wild Cider
12oz Woods Boss Stout
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Ginger Beer
Diet Ginger Beer
Ginger ale
Grapefruit Juice
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Horizon White Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Minute Maid Lemonade
Orange Fanta
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sugar-Free Red Bull
Red Bull Tropical
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tomato Back
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Wine Bottles
Crane Lake Cabernet (Calif.)
Rich color with notes of blackberry, cherry, raspberry and vanilla. Tannins are soft and layered.
Crane Lake Merlot (Calif.)
Fruit forward profile, including blackberry, cherry and vanilla spice. The finish is long and soft with silky tannins.
Mark West Pinot Noir (Calif.)
Medium-bodied with black cherry, cola, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins.
Auspicion Cabernet (Calif.)
A classic Cabernet in structure and finesse, loaded with ripe berry and plum aromas; juicy black fruit is balanced by silky tannins and a lingering finish accented by touches of chocolate, toffee, and vanilla.
Maipe Malbec (Argentina)
The nose reveals dried plum and dark fruits; exotic spices with hints of violet and chocolate. Round and fleshy with enticing crushed plum and boysenberry fruit, enlivened by a liquorice snap note. Fresh acidity lies buried on the medium-weight, juicy finish.
Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio (Italy)
Crane Lake Chardonnay (Calif.) 1.75L
Domaine de Pellehaut Rose(France)
J Roget Brut Champagne (Calif.)
Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand) 1.75l
Golden Chardonnay (Calif.)
Take-Out Cocktails (4 servings)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mudrock’s Tap and Tavern / Biscuit Bar. Louisville’s local, family owned restaurant, craft beer tap room and biscuit breakfast bar. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with the best burgers in town, great sandwiches and wings, and delicious down to earth menu specials. The Biscuit Bar menu is available 8AM to Noon daily. Want to catch the big game or your favorite teams? We have 32 HDTVs and carry all of the major sports packages.
585 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO 80027