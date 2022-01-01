Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar

Restaurant info

Mudrock’s Tap and Tavern / Biscuit Bar. Louisville’s local, family owned restaurant, craft beer tap room and biscuit breakfast bar. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with the best burgers in town, great sandwiches and wings, and delicious down to earth menu specials. The Biscuit Bar menu is available 8AM to Noon daily. Want to catch the big game or your favorite teams? We have 32 HDTVs and carry all of the major sports packages.

