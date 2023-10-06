Drinks

Coffee

House Coffee

$2.60+

Latte

$3.70+

Mocha

$4.20+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Cold Foam

$5.00

Cold Brew Shake

$6.00

Americano

$2.60+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Flat White

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$5.00

French Press

$5.00

Pour Over

$4.00

Extra Shot

$0.50

Extra Double Shot

$0.75

Frappe

$6.00

Refresher

$5.00

Onyx Teas

Onyx Teas

$3.00

Chrysanthemum Herbal Tea

$3.00

Rose Herbal Tea

$3.00

Long Kou Champange Oolong Tea

$3.00

Onyx Tealight Black Tea

$3.00

Lavender Chamomile Rooibos Tea

$3.00

Golden Monkey Black Tea

$3.00

Onyx Gochujang Chai Tea

$3.00

Mao Jian Green Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Genmaicha Tea

$3.00

Rasberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

$3.00

Ginseng Oolong Tea

$3.00

Peppermint Yerba Mate Herbal Tea

$3.00

Canned Drinks

Cawston Press Sodas

$3.50

Quli Spice Sodas

$3.50

Shrubbly

$3.75

Kombucha Tea

$4.00

Maple Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bea’s Squeeze Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamer

Steamer

$3.00

Tea Pot (For Here Only)

Earl Grey Lavender Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Blueberry Rooibos

$4.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Ice Cream

Scoops

Single Scoop

$3.00

Double Scoop

$4.00

Triple Scoop

$5.00

Sundae

$5.50

Shakes

Reg Shake

$4.00

Lrg Shake

$5.00

Toppings

Hot Fudge

$0.60

Hot Caramel

$0.60

Whipped Cream

$0.60

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.60

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.60

M & M's

$0.60

Reese's

$0.60

Toffee Bits

$0.60

Pastry

Muffins

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pistachio Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Chai Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Streusel Muffin

$5.00

Scones

Mango Cardamon Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Chai Maple Glaze Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Vanilla Pistachio Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Peaches And Cream Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Donuts

Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Brioche Strawberry Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Loaf

Banana bread

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon bread

$3.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Birthday Cake bread

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate bread

$3.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio Coconut Cake

$4.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$3.00

Croissants

Butter Croisant

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Ham And Cheddar Pannini

$7.50Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Turkey Pesto Provolone Pannini

$7.50Out of stock

Cuban Panini

$7.50

Italian Pannini

$7.50Out of stock

Sticky Buns

Sticky Buns

$5.00Out of stock

Danishes

Apple Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Cherry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Tarts

Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Apricot Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Big Cookies

S'mores

$5.00Out of stock

Honey Tahini

$5.00Out of stock

Macaroon Coconut

$5.00Out of stock

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip x2

$5.00Out of stock

Granola Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Cronuts

Cronuts

$4.00Out of stock

Pop-Overs

Ham pop-over

$2.50Out of stock

Bacon pop-over

$2.50Out of stock

Sausage pop-over

$2.50Out of stock

Brownies

Snickers Brownie

$5.00

Blondie Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Cinnamon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Baklava

Baklava

$1.75Out of stock

Macaron

Flight of Macaroons

$18.00Out of stock

Macaroon

$3.50

Merch

Shirt

Shirts

$21.00

Mug

Mudslide Coffee Mug

$16.00

Sticker

Sticker

$4.00

Beans

Bolivia Rodriguez Family Washed SL34

10 oz

$24.00

Burundi Long Miles Gaharo Hill

10 oz.

$24.00

Cold Brew

10 oz

$17.50

Colombia Inza Dario Florez

10 oz

$24.00

Colombia La Palma Antonio Nino

10 oz

$27.00

Colombia La Palma Hugo Hurtado

10 oz

$27.00

Colombia Norby Quimbayo

10 oz

$36.00

Columbia Aponte Village

10 oz.

$21.00

Costa Rica Las Lajas Heirloom Ethiopia

10 oz

$30.00

Costa Rica Las Lajas Natural

10 oz

$26.00

Decaf Columbia Hulia

10 oz.

$21.00

Decaf Geometry

10 oz

$24.00

Eclipse

10 oz.

$19.00

Ecuador La Papaya Typica

10 oz

$26.00

El Salvador Santa Rosa Honey

10 oz.

$26.00

El Salvador Santa Rosa Washed

10 oz

$26.00

Ethiopia Ayla Bensa Bombe

10 oz

$24.00

Ethiopia Gedeb Banko Gotiti

10 oz.

$24.00

Ethiopia Gore Dako

10 oz

$24.00

Ethiopia Modor Shantawene

10 oz.

$27.00

Geometry

10 oz.

$18.50

Guanda Kanzu

10 oz

$23.50

Honduras Finca La Unica Natural

10 oz

$38.00

Kenya Gachatha AA

10 oz

$24.00

Kenya Kagumo PB

10 oz.

$25.00

Kenya Karinga PB

10 oz

$24.00

Monarch

10 oz.

$18.00

Panama Creativa Typica Blend Washed

10 oz

$24.00

Power Nap

10 oz

$21.00

Southern Weather

10 oz

$17.50

Tropical Weather

10 oz.

$21.00

Package Foods

RX Protein Bars

Blueberry Bar

$3.00

Mixed Berry Bar

$3.00

Coconut Chocolate Bar

$3.00

Maple Sea Salt Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Bar

$3.00

Biscotti

White Chocolate Cherry & Pistachio Biscotti

$6.00

Dark Chocolate & Orange Biscotti

$6.00

Ginger Almond

$6.00

Candy

Ginger

$7.75

Chips

Kettle Salted Chips

$2.75

Kettle Barbeque Chips

$2.75

Kettle Sour Cream Chips

$2.75

Kettle Regular Chips

$2.75

Onyx Chocolate

51% Dark Milk Mocha (Colombia)

$10.00

62% Dark Chocolate (Colombia)

$10.00

69% Dark Chocolate (Madagascar)

$10.00

86% Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Matcha White Chocolate

$10.00

Cookies

Gluten Free Lemon Drop

$5.50

Gluten Free Chocolate chip

$5.50

Gluten Free S’more Blondie

$5.50

Gluten Free Ginger Snaps

$5.50

Nuts

Chocolate Orange Almonds

$4.50

Banana Foster Pecan

$4.50

Mexican Chocolate Almonds

$4.50

Sweet Roast Cashews

$4.50

Sea Salt with Rosemary Cashews

$4.50

Oats

Vanilla Almond

$4.00

Maple

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Coconut Cream

$4.00

Gingerbread Pecan

$4.00

Chia Cherry Berry

$4.00

Toasted Almond Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$4.00

Orange Cranberry Toasted Pecan

$4.00

Popcorn

Dark Chocolate

$2.75

Caramel

$2.75

Say Simple!

$2.75

White Cheddar

$2.75

Salsa n Cheddar

$2.75

Assortment of Small Biscotti

Assortment

$3.00

Honey Med (Raw Honey)

Honey Med 4 oz

$12.00

Honey Med 10 oz

$18.00

Honey Med 16 oz

$26.00