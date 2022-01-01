Mudtown Eat & Drink

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

USA Cheese
Cheese Burger
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

Appetizers

APP Crab Claws

$28.00

APP Crunchy Dill Pickle Chips

$8.50

APP Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

APP House Chips

$7.00

APP Tuna

$13.00

Wings

$14.00

Sausage Balls

$5.00Out of stock

16 Grilled Chicken Fingers

$25.00

Chace's Cheese Fries

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Heights House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Cahaba Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cahaba Chicken TACOS

$14.00

Conecuh Dog

$10.00

Crab Cake BLT

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$13.00

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Classic BLT

$12.00

Burgers

American Animal

$15.00

A fried egg, bacon, American cheese french fries and our special Animal sauce on an 8oz patty. No veggies on here!

Big Green Pimp

$14.00

An 8oz patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon and a fried green tomato, then drizzled with pepper jelly. No other veggies on this bad boy!

Cahaba Cajun

$14.00

Blackened 8oz patty with fried pickles, pepper jack cheese, sweet & spicy mustard and our cahaba cajun sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Patty Melt on Rye

$13.00

An 8oz patty with cheddar and american cheese, grilled onions and mayo on rye bread.

SoCo BBQ Bleu

$14.00

An 8oz patty topped with our homemade BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, blue cheese spread and BBQ chips. NO veggies on here.

USA Cheese

$13.00

8oz patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo.

Entrees/Steaks

Bistro Steak

$34.00

Catfish Finger Basket

$14.00

Charleston Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Chicken Finger Platter

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Ponchartrain Pasta

$20.00

Slabtown Soul Plate

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

SIDE House Chips

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Conecuh Collards

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Garlic Cheese Grits

$4.00

Green Beans

$5.00

SIDE Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Side Heights Salad

$6.00

Side Wedge

$6.00

Gumbo Cup

$6.00

Side Fried Pickles

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Soup Cup

$4.00Out of stock

4 Lime/Lemon Wedges

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

White Sauce

$0.75

Animal

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dip

$1.00

Ceasar dressing

$0.75

Cahaba

$0.75

Cajun Cocktail

$0.75

Green Goddess

$0.75

Honey Dijon

$0.75

Pepper Jelly

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Sd Mayo

Soco Bbq

$0.75

Orange Soy

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Raspberry Balsamic

$0.75

Taco Remoulade

$0.75

Needs Togo Condiments

Needs Togo Menu

Needs Togo Silver

Needs Togo Mayo Packets

Needs Togo Ketchup Packets

Needs Togo Mustard

Sd A-1

Kids

Adult Upcharge

$4.00

Cheese Burger

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Desserts

Birthday

Cookie Sundae

$8.00

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Scoop ice cream

$3.00

Sundae

$4.00

Soup

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Soup & Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chili CUP & Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Gumbo Bowl

$10.00

Menu Secrets

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Mario's Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Chilaquiles

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Sopes

$13.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Directions

Gallery
Mudtown Eat & Drink image
Mudtown Eat & Drink image
Mudtown Eat & Drink image

