Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muffin Top Cafe

871 Reviews

$$

1424 Nicollet Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoothie
Turkey, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Ranch Wrap

Grab-N-Go

Karaoke Tuesdays & Thursdays 9PM-1AM

Karaoke Tuesdays & Thursdays 9PM-1AM

Karaoke with Premier Entertainment every Tuesday & Thursday from 9PM-1AM. Join us!

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Scrambled Egg, 2 Sausage Patties, American Cheese on a Croissant.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy bacon, scrambled egg and American cheese served on a croissant.

Ham and Cheese Croissant W/ Coleslaw

Ham and Cheese Croissant W/ Coleslaw

$10.95

Deli Sliced Ham & Swiss Cheese Served on a Croissant. With a Side of Homemade Coleslaw.

Club 99 Hoagie

Club 99 Hoagie

$12.95

Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on a Hoagie Bun. With a Side of Mayo and Honey Mustard.

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$12.90

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a Tortilla with a side of Ranch.

Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Ranch Wrap

Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Turkey Breast, Turkey Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a Tortilla with a side of Ranch.

Tuna Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.95

Our own Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato Wrapped in a Tortilla.

Italian Garden Salad

Italian Garden Salad

$6.95

Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion and tomato with croutons and colby jack cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh romaine tossed with our own creamy caesar dressing, hard boiled egg, topped with grated parmesan and croutons, served with a lemon wedge.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato, deli ham, roasted turkey, hard boiled egg with croutons and colby jack cheese on top.

Chips

Chips

$2.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Croissant W/ Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Soup

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

Cup Chicken Wild Rice

$6.95
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

Bowl Chicken Wild Rice

$8.95
Cup Beef Chili

Cup Beef Chili

$7.95

Contains pork

Bowl Beef Chili

Bowl Beef Chili

$9.95

contains pork.

Cup Broccoli Cheese

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$6.95
Bowl Broccoli Cheese

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$8.95
Cup Manhattan Clam Chowder

Cup Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.95
Bowl Manhattan Clam Chowder

Bowl Manhattan Clam Chowder

$9.95
Cup Minestrone

Cup Minestrone

$6.95
Bowl Minestrone

Bowl Minestrone

$8.95
Cup Italian Wedding

Cup Italian Wedding

$7.95
Bowl Italian Wedding

Bowl Italian Wedding

$9.95

Muffins, Cookies, Pies

Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.95
Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$4.95
Lemon Poppyseed

Lemon Poppyseed

$4.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.95
French Silk

French Silk

$6.95
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$8.95

Classic New York cheesecake. choose plain, strawberry, oreo or turtle.

Giant Cinnamon Roll

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$6.95

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$2.95

Locally roasted and custom blended exclusively for us, our house blend is the highest quality house coffee in Minneapolis.

96 Oz Coffee Canteen

96 Oz Coffee Canteen

$17.95

Coffee for a crowd! This canteen will keep it hot and comes with service for up to 8 people including cups, lids, cream and sweetner.

Cold Press

$2.99+

Our cold brew is ultra caffeinated, kegged onsite and nitro infused for a full bodied cold press experience.

Hot Tea

$2.49+

Our full selection of black, green and herbal teas.

Iced Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Chai Tea

$3.45+

Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon with just the right amount of clove and black pepper.

Macchiato

$2.00+

White Lightning

$5.95

Extra espresso for your caffeinated pleasure, rich white chocolate, the flavor shot of your choice and whipped cream.

Americano

$2.45+

Espresso & water

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, milk, white or dark chocolate, steamed milk and whipped cream.

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Cafe Breve

$3.85+

An American variation of a latte using steamed half-and-half instead of milk.

Smoothie

$4.65+

100% crushed fruit smoothies

Frappe

$4.55+

Mocha, Latte, Toffee or Vanilla

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Rich milk, dark or white chocolate blended with steamed milk.

London Fog

$2.95+

Earl grey steeped in steamed milk with a dash of vanilla.

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.95

Fruit Juice

$3.49

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.45

Snaple Lemon Ade

$2.95Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.25

S.F Red Bull

$3.25Out of stock

Trop. Red Bull

$3.25

La Colombe Latte ( Can )

$2.95

Bottle H2O

$1.00

Open

Out of stock

Mocktails

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Signature Bloody Mary Mix / Soda / Secret Spice Rim

Fauxloma

$5.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus Cordial / Lime / "Q" Grapefruit Soda

Raspberry Basil Mule

$5.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus Cordial / Lime / "Q" Grapefruit Soda

Chai Five

$5.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Hibiscus Cordial / Lime / "Q" Grapefruit Soda

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Community coffee house with a coffee on your way to work, wine on your home vibe.

Website

Location

1424 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Street Social
orange star4.4 • 976
18 West 26th Street Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
The Copper Hen
orange star4.3 • 1,581
2515 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
The Bad Waitress
orange star4.1 • 1,858
2 E 26th St Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
MCAD CAFE - 2501 Stevens Ave So - Minneapolis Minnesota - 55416
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Stevens Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2210 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Sea Change
orange star4.2 • 5,044
806 2nd Street S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.5 • 3,576
80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
112 Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,781
112 N 3rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Day Block Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,052
1105 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston