The Mug 3589 Taylor Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3589 Taylor Rd

Loomis, CA 95650

BREAKFAST

Godmother's

$16.49

Bacon, green chiles, avocado, mixed cheddar and Jack cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Miguel's

$15.89

Green chiles, salsa, sour cream and pepper Jack cheese.

Suzanne's

$15.59

Ham, sweet peppers, onions and mixed cheddar topped with salsa.

Del Oro

$16.29

Tomato, zucchini squash, broccoli, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onion, pesto and feta cheese.

Molly's

$16.49

Chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, sun-dried tomato and feta cheese.

Loomis

$15.89

Ground beef, spinach, onion, mushroom, cheddar jack blend and Parmesan cheese.

The Coach

$15.99

Bacon, spinach, mushroom, avocado, cheddar, Jack and Parmesan cheese.

HCP Meat Lover Mess

$16.59

Bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions and cheese.

The Boss: U Build It

$11.29

Cheese, add meat, veggie, avocado or sauce for an additional charge.

The Boss: U Build It (Copy)

$11.29

Cheese, add meat, veggie, avocado or sauce for an additional charge.

Flap Jacks

$11.59

Waffles

$11.29

Giant French Toast

$11.89

Chunky Monkey Pancakes

$14.29

Eagle's Big Start

$15.29

Breezy's Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.25

1/2 Breezy

$11.29

Stuffed French Toast

$15.99

Special Pancakes

$13.59

Chocolate chips pancakes

$13.49

Banana coconut nut cakes

$14.39

Traditional Benedict

$15.99

Garden Benedict

$15.59

Country Style Benedict

$15.99

California Benedict

$16.89

Dana Crab Cake Benedict

$17.29

Carnitas Benedict

$16.29

Chorizo Benedict

$15.99

Corn Beef Benedict

$16.89

Salmon Benedict

$17.39

Tri-Tip Benedict

$16.49

Eggs only

$11.59

Meat & Eggs

Mini Scramble

$12.10

Tooker's Fresh Berry Sundae

$11.69

Pete's Oats

$7.29

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.50

Early Bird Special

$12.10

Pete's Oats works

$11.29

Chicken Fried Steak & Egg

$17.29

Potato Boat

$15.29

Loco Moco

$16.29

Capt'n Jack Breakfast Sandwich

$14.99

Huppe Breakfast Sandwich

$15.29

Corned beef Hash

$16.99

Carnitas Hash

$16.99

Huevos Rancheros

$16.29

Carnitas Burrito

$16.59

Chorizo Burrito

$16.59

#1 KIDS

$7.75

#2 KIDS

$7.75

#3 KIDS

$7.75

Monte Cristo

$18.99

Breezys & Bernes

$17.99

Belgium Waffle Flight

$17.99

Chunky Monkey Waffle

$17.99

Aloha French Toast

$18.99

Hawaiian hash

$14.95

Chorizo tacos

$13.59

Totchos

$14.59

Tuna avocado wrap

$13.59

Chicken Caesar wrap

$13.59

Jalapeño bacon cheese burger

$14.00

Chipotle chicken burger

$14.59

LUNCH

Beach Burger

$13.99

Santa Cruz Burger

$16.59

West Cliff Bleu Burger

$16.59

Boardwalk Burger

$16.99

Harbor Burger

$16.59

Patty Melt

$15.99

Taco Salad

$16.99

Garden Greens

$13.79

House Salad

$7.99

Soup

$8.00

Chili

$6.99+

Chili (Copy)

$10.00

salmon tacos

$15.99

The Dip

$16.59

Pesto Salmon BLT

$16.99

Avocado Chicken Melt

$16.29

Delaney's Deluxe

$15.49

Michael's Stand By

$14.99

Grayson's BLT

$14.59

Marty's BTA

$15.99

Tina's Trainer

$15.59

Trevor's Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.89

Trio

$14.59

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Kids Three Chicken Strips

$8.25

Kids Half Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

SIDES

SIDE BACON

$6.95

1 BACON

$2.98

2 BACON

$3.79

SAUSAGE LINK

$6.95

2 SAUSAGE

$3.99

COUNTRY SAUSAGE

$5.99

CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE

$6.99

PORK CHOPS

$8.10

1 PORK CHOP

$4.79

1 PANCAKE

$3.59

JALAPENO BACON

$6.99

HOT LINKS

$7.59

CINNAMON ROLL

$6.50

1/2 AVOCADO

$3.95

1 FRENCH TOAST

$3.89

EGGS

$2.89

Side of TOAST

$1.79+

FRUIT

$6.99

BERRIES

$3.95

FRIES

$6.95+

HOME FRIES

$5.99

HASH BROWNS

$5.99

HAM

$6.99

1/2 HAM

$4.25

GROUND BEEF PATTY

$7.25

GRAVY

$2.50

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$1.39

SOUR CREAM

$1.39

SOUP/ BOWL

$7.95

CHICKEN STRIPS (4)

$7.59

SALSA

$1.79

SALMON

$7.59

Daily Specials

Chorizo Quesadilla

$15.99

Corned Beef Grilled Cheese on Rye

$14.99

Waffle Flight

$14.98

BBQ Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.98

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese Benedict

$16.98

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.98

Carnitas Breakfast Bowl

$15.79

Salmon Scramble

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Benedict

$16.89

Chili Cheese Burger

$16.39

Chorizo and eggs

$15.59

Breakfast BLT

$14.29

Sunrise Monte Cristo

$17.89

Volcano

$16.89

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.89

Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.89

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Hot Link on a Hoagie

$16.29

Holly's Veggie Quesadilla

$15.29

Grant's Taco Basket

$13.99

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.89

Chili Cheese Omelet

$16.29

Cobb with Turkey

$16.59

Cobb with Chicken

$16.99

Spinach Salad

$15.39

Tri Tip Benedict

$16.89

Chorizo Benedict

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

Chiliquiles

$15.79

Tuna melt or Wrap

$15.79

DRINKS

Soda

$3.10

Iced Tea

$3.10

Arnold Palmer

$3.55

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Hot Chocolate

$3.55

Milk

$3.55

Chocolate Milk

$3.55

Milkshakes

$6.25

Root beer Float

$4.10

Apple Juice

$3.55

Orange Juice

$3.75

Jr. Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.55

V8 Juice

$3.75

21 & UP

805

$7.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.25

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Chandon Split

$10.00

Double Mimosa

$10.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

Hazey

$7.00

House Champagne

$6.50

Mimosa

$6.95

Modelo

$6.00

Wine

$8.00

Bottle Beer

$5.00

Mimosa flight

$18.00

Bloody beer

$7.50

Sangria

$7.95

Screwdriver

$7.00

Hard lemonade

$6.95

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Bucket of Mimosas

$20.00

Misc

Bloody Mary Mix

$8.95

Mug

$10.00

Nastase Honey

$10.00

Raspberry Jam

$7.95

Strawberry Jam

$7.95

Mug Hat

$25.00

Hot Sauce

$7.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3589 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA 95650

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

