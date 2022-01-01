  • Home
Mug Life Café

University of Michigan Mardigan Library Picasso @ Mug Life Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4901 Evergreen

Dearborn, MI 48128

Order Again

Beverages

Water Cup

Water Cup

$0.29

Starbucks

Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.45+

$5.45+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.75+

$5.75+

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato
$5.45+

$5.45+

Red Bull Infusions
$5.19

$5.19
Coffee

Coffee

$2.65+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano
$3.15+

$3.15+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato
$4.95+

$4.95+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.95+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha
$4.95+

$4.95+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.95+
Iced Caffe Americano

Iced Caffe Americano
$3.45+

$3.45+
Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte
$4.45+

$4.45+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.45+

$5.45+
Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha
$5.45+

$5.45+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha
$5.45+

$5.45+

Cold Brew

$3.49+
Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino
$4.95+

$4.95+
Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Mocha Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Vanilla Frappuccino

Vanilla Frappuccino
$4.95+

$4.95+
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Java Chip Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Strawberry Frappuccino

Strawberry Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Matcha Frappuccino

Matcha Frappuccino
$5.25+

$5.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.25+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.75+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.75+
Strawberry Acai Refresher

Strawberry Acai Refresher
$4.45+

$4.45+
Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher

Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher
$4.95+

$4.95+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95+
Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte
$4.25+

$4.25+
Hot Matcha Tea Latte

Hot Matcha Tea Latte
$4.25+

$4.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.45+
Iced Tea Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade
$4.45+

$4.45+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte
$4.45+

$4.45+
Iced Matcha Lemonade

Iced Matcha Lemonade
$3.75+

$3.75+
Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte
$4.95+

$4.95+

Baked Goods & Desserts

Pb&J

Pb&J

$1.99
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99
Muffin

Muffin

$3.99
Rice Krispie Treat

Rice Krispie Treat
$2.99

$2.99
Brownie

Brownie

$2.99

Sandwich

$8.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

University of Michigan Dearborn Library Cafe

Website

Location

4901 Evergreen, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
Mug Life Café image

