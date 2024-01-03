Mug Shots Coffee House 2040 Montgomery Street
No reviews yet
2040 Montgomery Street
Oroville, CA 95965
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
- Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Toasted bagel of your choice, a baked egg patty, bacon slices and cheddar cheese.
- Bagels$4.61
- Burrito Bowl$7.00
Burrito bowl contains oven baked scramble eggs, diced bacon and cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side of salsa.
- Crustless Quiches$4.85+
- Regular Burrito$7.00
item contains, eggs, milk, cheddar cheese, and bacon, comes with side of salsa.
- Sausage Strata$6.00
- Super Burrito$7.85
Item contains eggs, milk, cheddar cheese, bacon and potatoes, comes with side of salsa.
Coffees
- Almond Joy$5.00+
Rich chocolate flavor with almond and coconut, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- Americano$3.00+
Two shots of espresso with water.
- Avalanche$5.00+
Rich white chocolate flavor with caramel, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- Butterfinger$5.00+
Rich chocolate flavor with toffee nut flavoring, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- Cafe Aulait$3.00+
Our in house coffee with steam milk.
- Cappuccino$3.35+
Steamed milk with two shots of espresso. Every drink has two shots of espresso despite the size.
- Caramel Macchiato$4.60+
Delicious caramel flavoring with two shots of espresso and whole milk. All sizes comes with two shoes. Note, any cold versions are available in two sizes only.
- Cold Brew$3.50+
Our cold brew consists of a delicious dark roast that is brewed for 24 hours to give it that bold and strong coffee flavor.
- Drip$2.50+
In house black coffee.
- Espresso$2.50
Straight two shots of espresso.
- Five-0$5.00+
A mix between our chocolate and white chocolate flavor, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- Flavor Mocha$5.00+
Our rich chocolate flavor paired with your choice of flavor. Comes with two shots and steam milk. All sizes comes with two shots. Note that our cold drinks are available in two sizes only.
- Flavored Latte$4.55+
Two shots of espresso, whole milk and flavor sweetener of your choice. All size do come with two shots. Cold drinks only comes in two sizes.
- Flavored White Mocha$5.00+
- Hammerhead$4.00+
- Latte$3.55+
Two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Cold drinks are available in two sizes only.
- Mexican Mocha$4.75+
Rich chocolate flavor with cinnamon and nutmeg spice, two shots and whole milk. Our sizes comes with two shots. Note, cold drinks are available in two size only.
- Milky Way$5.00+
Rich chocolate flavor with vanilla and caramel, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- Mint Chip Chiller$5.75+
Rich chocolate flavor with green mint flavor, two shots of espresso whole milk and mini chocolate chips. This drink is blended only.
- Mocha$4.70+
A rich chocolate flavor, with two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, there is only two size if you want the mocha cold.
- Monkey Mocha$5.00+
Rich chocolate flavor with banana flavoring, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- Oreo$5.75+
Rich chocolate flavor with vanilla and white chocolate, two shots of espresso, whole milk and Oreo crumbs. Note this drink is blended only.
- Snickers$5.00+
Rich chocolate flavor with hazelnut and caramel flavoring, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
- White Mocha$4.90+
Rich white chocolate flavor, two shots of espresso and whole milk. All size comes with two shots. Note, cold drink is available in two sizes only.
Hot Drinks
Lunch
- Pizza Roll$4.61
Consists of our French bread, with in house sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
- Seven Layer Bean Dip$6.00
Our bean dip consists of refried beans mixed with a delicious taco seasoning, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, corn, olives and jalapeños. Our bean dip comes with a side of tortilla chips.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with our tuna salad that’s mix with mayonnaise and celery. The sandwich has mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce and our tuna salad.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with our egg salad that’s mix with mayonnaise, salt and pepper. The sandwich has mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce and our egg salad.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with our chicken salad that has chicken, celery, apple, almonds and cranberries. Our dressing is made with red wine vinegar, mayonnaise and sugar which makes our chicken salad delicious of a sweet and tangy taste. The sandwich has mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce and our chicken salad.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese.
- Salami & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- BLT Sandwich$11.00
On wheat bread, with mayonnaise on both side of bread, lettuce, tomato and bacon.
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
On sourdough bread, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
- Ham & Cheddar$11.50
Sourdough bread with mayonnaise on both side of bread, ham, tomato slices and cheddar cheese.
- Ham Grilled Cheese$11.00
Sourdough bread with ham & cheddar cheese.
- Ham Jalapeño Popper$12.00
On sourdough bread, mayonnaise on both side of bread, ham slices, bacon slices, pickled jalapeños and cheddar cheese.
- Italian Panini$12.00
On sourdough bread, mayonnaise on both side of bread, salami, pepperoni, tomato slices and mozzarella cheese.
- Tuna Melt$11.50
On rye bread, tuna salad and cheddar cheese.
- Turkey & Swiss$11.50
On sourdough bread, mayonnaise on both side of bread with Turkey, tomato slices and Swiss cheese.
- Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
On a spinach tortilla, with lettuce and our in house chicken salad mix. Chicken salad consists of chicken, apples, celery, cranberries & almonds. The dressing is in house made sweet and tangy made with red wine vinegar, mayonnaise and sugar.
Pastries
Soft Drinks
- Apple Juice$1.75
- Cranberry Juice$1.75
- Infused Red bull$5.00
Our infused Red Bulls comes in once size only.
- Italian Sodas$3.00+
Carbonated water with a flavor of your choice.
- Lemonade$3.00+
- Orange Juice$1.75
- Red Bull Can$3.00
- Red Bull over Ice$3.50
- Smoothie$4.75+
- Soda$1.50
- Soda over Ice$2.00
- Water Cup$0.25+
- Yerba Mate (can)$3.50
- Yerba Mate (glass)$4.25
- Yerba Mate (sparkling)$3.00
- Yerba Refresher
Teas
- Blackberry Pekoe Latte$4.00+
Our delicious loose leaf black tea paired with blackberry syrup and whole milk.
- Chai Tea Latte$4.00+
Our chai spice tea is on the sweeter side mixed with whole milk.
- Iced Green Tea$3.00+
- In house Black Iced Tea$3.00+
- London Fog$4.00+
Our London fog tea latte consists of an earthy earl grey tea with vanilla flavoring and whole milk.
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.00+
- Matcha Green Latte$4.00+
- Soy Yerba Mate$4.00+
Our soy yerba matte tea latte consists of a strong green yerba mate tea with honey flavoring and soy milk.
- Tea Bag$2.50+
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2040 Montgomery Street, Oroville, CA 95965