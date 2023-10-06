Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Bourbon Macchiato

$5.50

Muggin Mane

$5.50

Zippin Pippin

$6.00

Mocha

$5.50

Cortado

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Beet It Latte

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Give Me S'More

$5.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

$6.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.00

Get Well

$5.00

Oh Snap Ginger's Back

$5.50

Red Velvet Latte

$5.50

Salted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Steamer

$3.25

Tiger Latte

$6.00

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Flickin On Beale

$6.00

Bourbon Eggnog Latte

$6.00

Double espresso

$3.00

Single Espresso

$2.50

Merchandise

Ground Coffee Bag

$15.00

Whole Bean Coffee Bag

$15.00

Black Ceramic Mug

$15.00

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Black Owned Shirt

$28.00

Gray Signature Shirt

$20.00

Muggin Definition

$25.00

White Signature Mug

$15.00

Red Tumbler

$20.00

Catering

Coffee Traveler 96oz Hard

$25.00

Coffee Traveler 96oz Lookin

$25.00

Coffee Traveler 96oz Kinda

$25.00

Specials

Breakfast Combo

$5.50

Happy Hour

$6.00

Frozen Beverages

Flickin On Beale

$6.00

Zippin Pippin

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Matcha Frap

$6.50

Peppermint Mocha Frap

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Frap

$6.00

Frap

$5.50

Strawberries & Cream

$6.00

Frozen Macchiato

$6.00

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.00

Iced Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Bougie Ain't It

$4.00

Bourbon Macchiato

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Muggin Mane

$6.00

Iced Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

$6.00

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

Pink Palace

$6.00

Taro Drink

$6.00

Grab & Go

Buddha Bowl

$10.00

Charcuterie Tray

$10.00

Mexican Casserole

$15.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Oatmeal

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$2.00

Canned Sparkling Water

$1.50Out of stock

Pastry Case

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Sweet Potato Loaf

$4.00

Banana Nut Loaf

$4.00

Brown Butter Toffee Cookie

$3.00

Mini Pastry

$1.00Out of stock

Sausage breakfast sandwich

$4.00

Add-Ons

Espresso Shot

$0.75

Oat Milk

$1.00

Heavy Whip Cream

$1.50

Half N Half

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50

Sauce

$0.75