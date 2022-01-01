- Home
Mugs Coffee & Grub
64 Reviews
330 town center blvd
white lake, MI 48386
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso Drinks
Espresso Shot 1-4oz
A shot of the freshest roasted organic fair trade French Roast coffee straight no milks or flavors just delicious espresso with all the delicious crema you expect
Espresso Macchiato Italian style 3-6oz
Shot of espresso marked with milk a classic Italian drink light on milk big on flavor
Espresso Con Panna
espresso shots and whipped cream
Flat White
Our Flat White is a classic Italian style drink. steamed milk (no foam) and served with equal parts milk and espresso.
Americano
organic Espresso and hot water that's how we do it. Similar to a very bold cup of drip coffee. how you would get an 'American' style cup of coffee in Italy
Cappuccino
Espresso and 20% steamed milk and 80% micro-foamed milk
Cafe Latte
our most popular beverage is the Latte. start with organic Espresso shoots with 70-80% Steamed milk of choice and a topping of around 20-30% micro-foamed milk. Enjoy it as is or add a favorite flavor or enjoy it over ice customize your latte to your own taste.
Cafe Breve
Latte with 1/2 & 1/2 thick and creamy version with less sugars
Caramel Macchiato
A perfectly layered desert style Latte. Yes, you've had one before I'm sure but probably never of this quality. using only the highest quality and always organic flavorings and the best organic espresso this is sure to please. topped with whipped cream and a Detroit classic 'Sanders Caramel Sauce' to ensure its amazing
Raspberry Maple Latte
so popular it's not seasonal anymore. 100% organic Vanilla & Raspberry flavoring and Real organic maple syrup all steamed into your milk of choice and poured over our always organic espresso shoots
Cafe Miel
Honey, Cardamom, Ginger and cinnamon (all organic of course) all steamed into your milk of choice and added to our amazing always organic espresso for a delightful caffeine experience you'll want to repeat
Coconut salted Caramel
salted caramel and coconut latte
Samoa Cookie
Yes, we did. A Samoa cookie flavor with your morning or mid-day caffeine boost. coconut caramel and chocolate flavoring and our amazing espresso make this a must try
Honey nut
Pumpkin spice
Pumpkin pie
Cinnamon maple
Cinnamon roll
Snickerdoodle
Hazelnut maple
Cafe Mocha
Cafe Mocha Espresso and the best chocolate around (dairy free and always amazing holy Kakow chocolate sauce) available in spicy also
Raspberry mocha
Mint Mocha
as amazing as it sounds. starts with milk of choice and then the chocolate sauce and mint flavoring both vegan and organic and 100%amazing poured over our espresso and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
White chocolate mocha
Tuxedo mocha
White chocolate caramel mocha
Caramel mocha
Chai Lattes & Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Smartfruit Smoothies
Avocado & Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Regular Avocado Toast
The basics and nothing but. Thick sliced sourdough bread avocado tomatoes and sprouts and a bit of seasoning that all it needs
Spicy Avocado Toast
add some jalapeños to the avocado smash and some on top of the tomatoes and sprouts. all on thick sliced sourdough bread and will definitely fire up your day in a good way
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Cinnamon Raisin bread from Michigan Bread Co. sliced extra thick and toasted golden brown and then its buttered and covered in cinnamon and sugar
Sandwiches
Bagel Bombs
Fruit and Yogurt
biscuit and gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
COLD DRINKS
THEO CHOCOLATE organic Fair Trade
Cinnamon Roll/Fritters
Brownies & Bars
Coffee Cake & Muffins
Cheesecake
Blazing Bagels
Sugar Buzz Gluten Free & Vegan
GLUTEN FREE VEGAN
MILKShakes
Hostess explosion
Hostess inspired Milkshake Hohos and twinkies and dingdongs galore
Candy barz
All the best candy bars in/on one milkshake
Salted Caramel Pretzel
This one is what you have been waiting for 2 big pretzels you can use as a spoon in a handmade salted caramel pretzel piece milkshake topped with whip cream caramel candies salted caramel sauce and pretzels make it a winner all year round
White Chocolate Strawberry
Oreoh!
Vanilla
Handmade classic Vanilla milkshake
Chocolate
Strawberry
Affogato/Gelato
Sundaes with gelato
Gelatos & Sorbet PT & QT
GROUNDS FOR CHANGE (organic & fair trade)
COFFEE EXPRESS (organic & fair trade)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a small local coffee shop! Always serving organic fair trade coffee and the highest quality ingredients we can source.
330 town center blvd, white lake, MI 48386