Mugs Coffee & Grub

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Spicy Avocado Toast
Cinnamon roll

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$1.50+

Pour Over

$3.50+

French Press

$3.50+

COLD BREW

$3.50+Out of stock

Milk 12oz

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shot 1-4oz

$1.50+

A shot of the freshest roasted organic fair trade French Roast coffee straight no milks or flavors just delicious espresso with all the delicious crema you expect

Espresso Macchiato Italian style 3-6oz

$2.75+

Shot of espresso marked with milk a classic Italian drink light on milk big on flavor

Espresso Con Panna

$2.75+

espresso shots and whipped cream

Flat White

$3.15+

Our Flat White is a classic Italian style drink. steamed milk (no foam) and served with equal parts milk and espresso.

Americano

$3.55+

organic Espresso and hot water that's how we do it. Similar to a very bold cup of drip coffee. how you would get an 'American' style cup of coffee in Italy

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Espresso and 20% steamed milk and 80% micro-foamed milk

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

our most popular beverage is the Latte. start with organic Espresso shoots with 70-80% Steamed milk of choice and a topping of around 20-30% micro-foamed milk. Enjoy it as is or add a favorite flavor or enjoy it over ice customize your latte to your own taste.

Cafe Breve

$4.25+

Latte with 1/2 & 1/2 thick and creamy version with less sugars

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

A perfectly layered desert style Latte. Yes, you've had one before I'm sure but probably never of this quality. using only the highest quality and always organic flavorings and the best organic espresso this is sure to please. topped with whipped cream and a Detroit classic 'Sanders Caramel Sauce' to ensure its amazing

Raspberry Maple Latte

$5.25+

so popular it's not seasonal anymore. 100% organic Vanilla & Raspberry flavoring and Real organic maple syrup all steamed into your milk of choice and poured over our always organic espresso shoots

Cafe Miel

$5.25+

Honey, Cardamom, Ginger and cinnamon (all organic of course) all steamed into your milk of choice and added to our amazing always organic espresso for a delightful caffeine experience you'll want to repeat

Coconut salted Caramel

$5.25+

salted caramel and coconut latte

Samoa Cookie

$5.25+

Yes, we did. A Samoa cookie flavor with your morning or mid-day caffeine boost. coconut caramel and chocolate flavoring and our amazing espresso make this a must try

Honey nut

$5.25+

Pumpkin spice

$5.25+

Pumpkin pie

$5.25+

Cinnamon maple

$5.25+

Cinnamon roll

$5.25+

Snickerdoodle

$5.25+

Hazelnut maple

$5.25+

Cafe Mocha

$5.25+

Cafe Mocha Espresso and the best chocolate around (dairy free and always amazing holy Kakow chocolate sauce) available in spicy also

Raspberry mocha

$5.25+

Mint Mocha

$5.25+

as amazing as it sounds. starts with milk of choice and then the chocolate sauce and mint flavoring both vegan and organic and 100%amazing poured over our espresso and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

White chocolate mocha

$5.25+

Tuxedo mocha

$5.25+

White chocolate caramel mocha

$5.25+

Caramel mocha

$5.25+

Chai Lattes & Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.50+

ORIGINAL Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Spicy Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Salted Caramel Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Caffeine Free

$4.00+

London Fog (Earl grey tea latte)

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

choose your milk and well make it amazing. loaded with chocolate sauce and latte quality steamed milk this is a hot cocoa you will remember. chocolate sauce is organic and vegan so with a alternative milk anyone and everyone will enjoy it

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Kids Cocoa

$2.00

Spicy Cocoa

$3.00+

Smartfruit Smoothies

Summer Strawberry

$3.00+

Superfruit All Stars

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+

Mango

$3.00+

Super Greens

$3.00+

Tropical Harmony

$3.00+

Pineapple

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Water Cup

Avocado & Cinnamon Raisin Toast

Michigan bread co. bread makes all these options even more amazing. fresh smashed avocados daily and just a hint of seasoning topped with thinly sliced tomatoes and some fresh sprouts make this a go to for so many

Regular Avocado Toast

$7.00

The basics and nothing but. Thick sliced sourdough bread avocado tomatoes and sprouts and a bit of seasoning that all it needs

Spicy Avocado Toast

$7.25

add some jalapeños to the avocado smash and some on top of the tomatoes and sprouts. all on thick sliced sourdough bread and will definitely fire up your day in a good way

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin bread from Michigan Bread Co. sliced extra thick and toasted golden brown and then its buttered and covered in cinnamon and sugar

Sandwiches

our amazing handmade to order Panini sandwiches are a staple for a good reason, the highest quality ingredients make these the best sandwich around

Turkey and Cheese

$11.00

Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken-salad Croissant

$8.00

Bagel Bombs

Bacon Cheddar bomb

$4.00

Bacon Jalapeno bomb

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheddar bomb

$4.00

Strawberry bomb

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry bomb

$4.00

Cherry bomb

$4.00

Apple bomb

$4.00

Bacon Egg Cheese bomb

$4.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese bomb

$4.00

Special BEC

$4.00

Egg And Cheese

$4.00

Buffalo Bomb

$4.00

Fruit and Yogurt

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock

biscuit and gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.25+Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant

$2.00

Bagel

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.25

Wrap

$1.25

Burrito Chorizo

Out of stock

Burrito Bacon

$5.00

Toast

COLD DRINKS

Red Bull

$2.50

LACROIX

$1.00

SAN PELLIGRINO

$2.00

BODY ARMOUR

$1.75

APPLE JUICE

$1.25

KIDS HONEST JUICE BOX

$0.75Out of stock

Faygo

$1.00

Neu Kombucha

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$1.25

Fiji Water

$2.00

Essentia

$2.00

THEO CHOCOLATE organic Fair Trade

Dark 70% 3oz Bar

$4.20Out of stock

Dark 70% Sae Salt Bar 3oz

$4.20Out of stock

Dark 55% Salted Toffee Bar 3oz

$4.20Out of stock

Milk 45% Chocolate Bar 3oz

$4.20Out of stock

FRUIT

fresh fruit

$0.75Out of stock

Teffola

Original

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Charm

$11.00Out of stock

Berry Burst

$11.00Out of stock

Doughnuts

Glazed doughnut

$1.25+

Cherry doughnut

$1.25+

Blueberry doughnut

$1.25+

Pumpkin Doughnut

$1.25+

Cinnamon Roll/Fritters

Cinn/Glazed

$1.75

Cinn/maple

$1.75

Cinn/white

$1.75Out of stock

Cherry Fritter

$1.75

Apple Fritter

$1.75

pumpkin roll

$2.50

Red Velvet

$2.50

Brownies & Bars

Triple Chocolate

$5.00

Peanutbutter

$5.00

7 Layer Bar

$3.50

Turtle Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

peanut butter rice-crispy

$3.00

Brownie

$3.50

Lemon Square

$3.50

cake balls

Maple Burbon CB

$2.50Out of stock

Oreo CB

$2.50Out of stock

Birthday Cake CB

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake & Muffins

Chocolate Chip coffee cake

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin Gf V

$3.50

Cranberry Coconut Muffin Gf V

$3.50

Choc Chip Muffin Gf V

$3.50

Cin Sugar Coffee Cake Gf V

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffins V Gf

$3.50

Mini Pumpkin Muffin

$1.50

Cheesecake

Plain N.Y style

$3.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.50

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$3.50

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$3.50

Blazing Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin bagel

$2.00

Onion

$2.00Out of stock

Garlic

$2.00Out of stock

Salt

$2.00

Asiago

$3.50

Asiago Jalapeno

$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$2.00

Pizza

$4.00Out of stock

specials

Day old Sm Doughnuts

$0.50

Day old Lg Doughnuts

$0.75

4 packs macroons

$9.00

The Box

$2.00

Sugar buzz

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.25

Michigander Bar

$7.50

Sugar Buzz Gluten Free & Vegan

Lemon Bar

$5.25

Blondie snickerdoodle chickpea

$4.75

REGULAR COOKIES

Choc Chip cookie

$1.00

Dbl Chocolate cookie

$1.00

Peanutbutter Cup

$1.00

GLUTEN FREE VEGAN

GF V Choc chip cookie

$3.50

V And Gf Sugar Cookies

$2.00

MILKShakes

Hostess explosion

$9.50

Hostess inspired Milkshake Hohos and twinkies and dingdongs galore

Candy barz

$9.50

All the best candy bars in/on one milkshake

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$9.50

This one is what you have been waiting for 2 big pretzels you can use as a spoon in a handmade salted caramel pretzel piece milkshake topped with whip cream caramel candies salted caramel sauce and pretzels make it a winner all year round

White Chocolate Strawberry

$9.50Out of stock

Oreoh!

$9.50

Vanilla

$7.00

Handmade classic Vanilla milkshake

Chocolate

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Affogato/Gelato

Vegan Toasted Coconut

$5.00+

Madagascar Vanilla

$5.00+

Coffee Chocolate Stracciatella

$5.00+

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00+

Sundaes with gelato

Vegan Toasted Coconut

$5.00

Madagascar Vanilla

$5.00

Coffee Chocolate Stracciatella

$5.00

Gelatos & Sorbet PT & QT

MADAGASCAR VANILLA GELATO

$4.00

Salted Caramel GELATO

$4.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate GELATO

$4.00Out of stock

Madagascar Vanilla Bean GELATO

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry Sorbet (Non Dairy) SORBET

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Sorbet (non-Dairy) SORBET

Out of stock

GROUNDS FOR CHANGE (organic & fair trade)

Solstice Blend 12oz

$14.00Out of stock

Sea Brook Blend 12oz

$14.00Out of stock

Nicaragua

$14.50

Nordic Blend 12oz

$14.50

Peru "cafe Femenino" 12oz

$14.50

Ethiopia "Yirgacheffe" 12oz

$14.00Out of stock

DECAF Sumatran"Telong" 12oz

$14.50

Decaf First Light

$14.50

COFFEE EXPRESS (organic & fair trade)

Michigan House Blend 12oz

$13.50

Costa Rican

$15.99

DECAF French Roast

$14.00

French

$13.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a small local coffee shop! Always serving organic fair trade coffee and the highest quality ingredients we can source.

Website

Location

330 town center blvd, white lake, MI 48386

Directions

Gallery
Mugs Coffee & Grub image
Mugs Coffee & Grub image

