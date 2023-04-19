Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mugshots 111 South Main Street

No reviews yet

111 South Main Street

Pleasantville, OH 43148

FOOD

Starters

Capo Jalapeno Popper Cheese Bread

$7.00

So good it should be illegal...it probably is..SHHH served with nacho chips.

The Mafioso Four

$10.00

A threesome of our famous homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara and Italian cheeses. Huge!

"Get Outta Here" Green Beans

$7.00

Medley of fresh green beans hand battered and fried. Served with Mafia Sauce

"Baby Shank's" Shrooms

$8.00

Fresh mushrooms breaded in our house recipe, served with Mafia Sauce!

Lucky L's Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand battered spicy pickles, just like Lucky Luciano liked them. Serverd with Mafia sauce or ranch

Big Paulie's Wings

$8.00+

Traditional wings fried to perfection, homemade breading and sauces. Bourbon BBQ, Sicilian, Honey Hot Mild, & Fuhgetaboutit

Gangster Tots

$8.00

Not your mama's tots! Golden brown tater tots topped with our Mafia Sauce and green onion Add Buffalo Chicken with hot sauce and ranch ($4) Add Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce

"Sauce Me Up Tony"

$7.00

Salads and Soups

Mugshot's Cobb Salad

$12.00

Crisp lettuce blend, local eggs, tomatoes, green onions, avocado, grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Crisp lettuce blend, grilled chicken breast, croutons and house made Caesar dressing

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.00+

To die for, Literally! House made! Fresh veggies, meatballs, fresh parm and orzo pasta. Cup/Bowl

Sleeping Alone Tonight Chili

$4.00+

Inquire with your server! Made fresh daily. Cup/Bowl

Sammys

Mugshot Burger Bar

$10.00

The "Boss"

$12.00

The Italiano

$13.00

Bootlegger's Meatloaf Sammy

$13.00

The Godfather

$11.00

The Al Capone

$11.00

Main Course

Mobster Meatloaf

$15.00

Chicken Diablo

$16.00

Tommy Gun's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Frankie's Spaghetti

$11.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Sides

Fettuccini

$4.00

Fresh Italian Green Beans

$2.00

Gangster Tots

$3.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Loaded Gangster Tot (Chili/Cheese)

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of honey mustard

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side Salad

$3.00

Spaghetti

$4.00

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Mafia Sauce

$0.75

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Specialty Pies

Public Enemy #1 Meatball Madness

$19.00

Bugsy's Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Benny's BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

La Cosa Nostra

$19.00

Youngin's

The "OG" Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Personal Pizza

$7.00

Lil Frankie Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Fettuccini

$6.00

"Baby Face" Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Desserts

Make Your Own Sundae

$4.00

New York New York Cheese Cake

$7.00

"Pretty Boy" Coconut Cake

$7.00

Sammy "The Bull" Carmel Brownie Sunday

$7.00

Desert Flight (Cheesecake, Coconut Cake, Brownie)

$19.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.00

RED BULL

$3.75

Liquor

Bacardi dragon berry

$4.00

Bacardi silver

$4.00

Beefeater Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Tequila

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown apple

$5.00

Crown peach

$5.00

Crown vanilla

$5.00

Dewars Scotch

$5.00

El Toro

$3.00

Elijah Craig

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black Scotch

$9.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Liquor

$5.00

Titos Vodka

$5.00

Sky Vodka

$4.00

Courvoisier VS

$6.00

Meukow

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$5.00

Kraken Rum

$6.00

Sauza Tequila

$5.00

Gray Goose

$6.00

Hocking Hills Buckeye Thunder Moonshine

$5.00

Hocking Hills Peach Moonshine

$5.00

Hocking Hills Blackberry Moonshine

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Red Stag by Jim Beam

$5.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Congnac

$5.00

Knob Creek #9

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Well Rye Whiskey

$4.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon

$11.00

Jefferson Reserve Pritchards Hill Cask

$19.00

Peerles Small Batch Bourbon

$19.00

Cocktail

"Old World Fashion"

$9.00

Side Car

$9.00

Bee's Knees

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Gin Rickey

$9.00

Ward 8

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Beach

$9.00

Northern Lights

$10.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Magheritta

$9.00

Pink Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mexican

$8.00

Mamosa

$6.00

Draft Beer

Astra Baja Blast

$5.75+

Bada Bing

$5.75+

Blue Moon

$5.75+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Budweiser

$4.00+

Busch Light

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Land Grant OH Sure

$5.75+

Lost coast Tangerine

$5.75+

Mckenzie River Black Cherry

$5.75+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Summer Shandy

$5.75+

Wolf Ridge "Pack" IPA

$5.75+

Wine

19 Crimes Cali Red

$7.00+

"Unshackled" Cab

$12.00+

19 Crimes Cab

$6.00+

19 Crimes Cali Rose

$7.00+

19 Crimes Cali Gold Sparkling

$7.00+

Coppola Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

19 Crimes Hard Chard

$6.00+

Pacific Rim Riesling

$6.00+

Bottled/Canned

Arnold Palmer Spiked

$5.75

Astra Stelzer

$5.50

Blake Cider Triple Jam

$5.75

Bud light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$4.50

Bud Light Platinum

$5.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Busch Light Can

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Ginger Beer

Guiness

$6.50

Hard Monster

$7.00

Heineken

$5.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Nutrl

$6.50

Pabst Blue RIbbon

$3.00

Redds Cider

$4.75

Smirnoff Red White Berry

$5.75

Stella Cidre

$5.75

Voodoo

$6.25

White Claw

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Stella Artois

$5.00

Signature Shots

Naked Pear

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Pickle Back

$6.00

Peach Tea

$5.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Oh Nikki

$5.00

2 Ounce Creation Max 2 mixers

$5.00

Brunch / Lunch

Uncle G's Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Egg & Short Rib Benedict

$12.00

"RICO" Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Golden Age Breakfast

$7.00

Lunch Frankie’s Spaghetti

$9.00

Lunch Fettuccini

$10.00

Sandwiches

Mugshot Burger Bar

$10.00

The "Boss"

$12.00

The Italiano

$13.00

Frankie's Spaghetti

$11.00

The Godfather

$11.00

The "Don" of Main St.

$13.00

The Al Capone

$11.00

Lunch Fettuccini

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 South Main Street, Pleasantville, OH 43148

