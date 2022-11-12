Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Mugshots Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Havin' a Good Time!
Location
300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington, LA 70433
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli - Covington
4.5 • 174
1248 N Collins Blvd Covington, LA 70433
View restaurant