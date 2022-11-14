- Home
Mugshots Grill & Bar D'Iberville, MS
No reviews yet
4001 Promenade Pkwy
D'Iberville, MS 39540
Limited Time Offerings
PIG WINGS
Two slow cooked, tender 4 oz pork shanks tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and served with sweet potato fries.
CHICKEN CRISPIES
Golden fried crispy, crunchy chicken chunks tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and served with house Ranch dipping sauce and celery.
BOUDIN BALLS
Fried spicy blend of pork and rice served with Comeback sauce.
TOTCHOS
Heaping portion of tater tots with beef chili, Rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions.
BREAD PUDDIN BITES
COOKIE A LA MODE
STARTERS
BLANKENSHROOMS
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
CHA CHA CHIPS
Choose from salsa, rotel or guacamole.
DAVIS PICKLE CHIPS
Sliced dill pickles hand battered and deep fried. Served with Comeback sauce.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
MOMBO COMBO
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs*, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips. *Wangs not available in all locations.
POW POW SHRIMP
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
SEANS NACHOS
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
TEES CHEESE WEDGES
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.
WANGS - 5
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
WANGS - 10
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
WANGS - 15
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
WANGS - 20
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
WANGS - 50
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
ORIGINAL BURGERS
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
GAMBLE BURGER
Chili, house made rotel, sour cream, jalapenos, and lettuce.
MCDOWELL BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
MIDDLE BURGER
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
PATO BURGER
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
SAVELL BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
SPECIALITY BURGERS
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
ANTHONY'S PEANUT BUTTER BURGER
Your choice of smooth or crunchy peanut butter. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
BREAKFAST BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER
Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
MAC AND CHEESE BURGER
Grilled fresh burger, hickory smoked bacon, and mac and cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
PATTY MELT BURGER
Melted American & pepper jack cheeses, sauteed onions, Comeback sauce on sourdough toast.
SOUTHERN BURGER
House made pimento cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried pickles, lettuce and tomato.
STEAK BURGER
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
TEXAN BURGER
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
TURKEY BURGER
Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
VEGGIE BURGER
Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
B.L.T.C. SANDWICH
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mayo served on sliced sourdough bread.
BRISCOE INFERNO SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast tenderloins tossed in Buffalo Jack's Wang sauce, topped with swiss cheese and dressed with house ranch, lettuce and tomato.
CAITLINS CAJUN SANDWICH
Grilled Cajun chicken breast topped with hickory smoked bacon and melted pepper jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
HICKS PHILLY SANDWICH
Chopped and grilled chicken breast, sauteed with red onions, melted swiss cheese, mayo, fresh lettuce and tomato.
HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.
SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
INFERNO WRAP
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Wang sauce, chopped and wrapped in a tortila with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce and house made ranch.
PHILLY WRAP
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions and bell pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese and mayo.
HOT DOGS
PLATES & PASTA
BLACKENED MAHI
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
HAMBURGER STEAK
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA
Blackened shrimp served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and parsley.
PARMESAN CHICKEN MARINARA
Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
RAJUN CAJUN PASTA
Grilled cajun chicken breast served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with cajun spices, diced tomatoes, and parsley.
FULL MENU - SALADS
BUFFALO BLEU SALAD
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our mild Wang sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, and house made ranch dressing.
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
RAJUN HESTER CAJUN SALAD
Grilled cajun seasoned chicken served over a bed of our fresh salad mix topped with mixed cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, and served with our house made ranch dressing. Sub fried shrimp for 1.49.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
MINI MUGS
BISHOP'S BURGER
A 1/3 lb. version of our signature burger dressed with mayo, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
KAYLAS MINI CHICKEN BASKET
Three chicken tenders served grilled or fried.
EMMA'S GRILLED CHEESE
Classic grilled cheese garnished with pickles.
HAILEY P'S EGG SANDWICH
Fresh fried egg served on a sourdough bun.
MEG'S MAC-N-CHEESE
Creamy mac-n-cheese.
DUNCAN'S SHRIMP BASKET
Lightly breaded and fried.
PEANUT BUTTER-N-JELLY
A classic PB&J with grape jelly and your choice of smooth or crunchy peanut butter.
TAYLOR'S MINI PASTA
Penne pasta with Alfredo or marinara.
SIDES
CHILI
Slow cooked house made beef chili topped with onions and shredded cheese.
FRIES
FRIES - TOPPED
MASH - GRAVY
MASH - LOADED
ONION RINGS
SIDE MAC N CHEESE
SIDE SALAD - CAESAR
SIDE SALAD - HOUSE
SWEET POTATO FRIES
VEGGIES - GRILL
VEGGIES - STEAM
TOTS
TOTS - TOPPED
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4001 Promenade Pkwy, D'Iberville, MS 39540