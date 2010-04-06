Mugshots Grill & Bar imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Mugshots Grill & Bar Fultondale, AL

68 Reviews

$$

3339 Lowery Pkwy

Fultondale, AL 35068

Popular Items

MCDOWELL BURGER
SAVELL BURGER
MIDDLE BURGER

Limited Time Offerings

PIG WINGS

PIG WINGS

$14.99

Two slow cooked, tender 4 oz pork shanks tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and served with sweet potato fries.

CHICKEN CRISPIES

CHICKEN CRISPIES

$9.99

Golden fried crispy, crunchy chicken chunks tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and served with house Ranch dipping sauce and celery.

BOUDIN BALLS

BOUDIN BALLS

$8.99

Fried spicy blend of pork and rice served with Comeback sauce.

TOTCHOS

TOTCHOS

$9.29

Heaping portion of tater tots with beef chili, Rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions.

BREAD PUDDIN BITES

BREAD PUDDIN BITES

$5.99
COOKIE A LA MODE

COOKIE A LA MODE

$4.99

STARTERS

BLANKENSHROOMS

BLANKENSHROOMS

$8.39

Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.

CHA CHA CHIPS

CHA CHA CHIPS

Choose from salsa, rotel or guacamole.

DAVIS PICKLE CHIPS

DAVIS PICKLE CHIPS

$7.29

Sliced dill pickles hand battered and deep fried. Served with Comeback sauce.

KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN

KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN

$10.99

Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.

MOMBO COMBO

MOMBO COMBO

$14.69

Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs*, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips. *Wangs not available in all locations.

POW POW SHRIMP

POW POW SHRIMP

$10.49

A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.

SEANS NACHOS

SEANS NACHOS

$9.99

A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.

TEES CHEESE WEDGES

TEES CHEESE WEDGES

$9.49

Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.

WANGS - 5

WANGS - 5

$8.69

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.

WANGS - 10

WANGS - 10

$15.79

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.

WANGS - 15

WANGS - 15

$21.49

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.

WANGS - 20

WANGS - 20

$29.39

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.

WANGS - 50

WANGS - 50

$69.99

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.

ORIGINAL BURGERS

CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER

CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER

$12.39

Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.

GAMBLE BURGER

GAMBLE BURGER

$11.99

Chili, house made rotel, sour cream, jalapenos, and lettuce.

MCDOWELL BURGER

MCDOWELL BURGER

$11.99

Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

MIDDLE BURGER

MIDDLE BURGER

$9.99

Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.

PATO BURGER

PATO BURGER

$11.49

Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.

SAVELL BURGER

SAVELL BURGER

$11.99

Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.

STUS MUSHROOM BURGER

STUS MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.

SPECIALITY BURGERS

A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER

A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER

$12.59

Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.

ANTHONY'S PEANUT BUTTER BURGER

ANTHONY'S PEANUT BUTTER BURGER

$10.99

Your choice of smooth or crunchy peanut butter. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.

BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER

BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER

$12.99

Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.99

Hickory smoked bacon, fresh fried egg, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER

DA BIG KAHUNA BURGER

$12.59

Teriyaki sauce, hickory smoked bacon, grilled pineapple slices, lettuce, and tomato.

GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER

GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER

$13.49

Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.

MAC AND CHEESE BURGER

MAC AND CHEESE BURGER

$14.69

Grilled fresh burger, hickory smoked bacon, and mac and cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

PATTY MELT BURGER

PATTY MELT BURGER

$11.49

Melted American & pepper jack cheeses, sauteed onions, Comeback sauce on sourdough toast.

SOUTHERN BURGER

SOUTHERN BURGER

$12.99

House made pimento cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried pickles, lettuce and tomato.

STEAK BURGER

STEAK BURGER

$14.69

Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

TEXAN BURGER

TEXAN BURGER

$11.99

Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$11.29

Grilled turkey patty, topped with melted American cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.29

Dr. Praeger's vegan burger grilled and topped with melted swiss, dressed with house made guacamole, lettuce and tomato served on our whole wheat bun.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

B.L.T.C. SANDWICH

B.L.T.C. SANDWICH

$9.99

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and mayo served on sliced sourdough bread.

BRISCOE INFERNO SANDWICH

BRISCOE INFERNO SANDWICH

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tenderloins tossed in Buffalo Jack's Wang sauce, topped with swiss cheese and dressed with house ranch, lettuce and tomato.

CAITLINS CAJUN SANDWICH

CAITLINS CAJUN SANDWICH

$11.49

Grilled Cajun chicken breast topped with hickory smoked bacon and melted pepper jack cheese, dressed with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH

CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH

$13.39

Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.

HICKS PHILLY SANDWICH

HICKS PHILLY SANDWICH

$11.49

Chopped and grilled chicken breast, sauteed with red onions, melted swiss cheese, mayo, fresh lettuce and tomato.

HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.39

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.

HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH

HOWARDS PHILLY SANDWICH

$11.99

Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Add sauteed mushrooms for an extra .75.

SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH

SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH

$11.99

Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$11.49

Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.

INFERNO WRAP

INFERNO WRAP

$10.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Wang sauce, chopped and wrapped in a tortila with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce and house made ranch.

PHILLY WRAP

PHILLY WRAP

$11.99

Sirloin steak chopped and grilled wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions and bell pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese and mayo.

HOT DOGS

CLASSIC DOG

CLASSIC DOG

$7.99

Mustard, ketchup, onions served w/ relish on the side.

CHILI CHEESE DOG

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$8.99

Chili, rotel cheese, fried jalapenos.

PLATES & PASTA

BLACKENED MAHI

BLACKENED MAHI

$12.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.

HAMBURGER STEAK

HAMBURGER STEAK

$11.99

Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.

BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA

BLACKENED SHRIMP PASTA

$13.99

Blackened shrimp served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and parsley.

PARMESAN CHICKEN MARINARA

PARMESAN CHICKEN MARINARA

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with marinara, Parmesan cheese and parsley.

RAJUN CAJUN PASTA

RAJUN CAJUN PASTA

$12.99

Grilled cajun chicken breast served on a bed of penne pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with cajun spices, diced tomatoes, and parsley.

FULL MENU - SALADS

BUFFALO BLEU SALAD

BUFFALO BLEU SALAD

$11.99

Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our mild Wang sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, and house made ranch dressing.

CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.

RAJUN HESTER CAJUN SALAD

RAJUN HESTER CAJUN SALAD

$12.49

Grilled cajun seasoned chicken served over a bed of our fresh salad mix topped with mixed cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, and served with our house made ranch dressing. Sub fried shrimp for 1.49.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.

MINI MUGS

BISHOP'S BURGER

A 1/3 lb. version of our signature burger dressed with mayo, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato.

KAYLAS MINI CHICKEN BASKET

$7.29

Three chicken tenders served grilled or fried.

EMMA'S GRILLED CHEESE

$5.29

Classic grilled cheese garnished with pickles.

HAILEY P'S EGG SANDWICH

$5.29

Fresh fried egg served on a sourdough bun.

MEG'S MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.79

Creamy mac-n-cheese.

DUNCAN'S SHRIMP BASKET

$7.39

Lightly breaded and fried.

PEANUT BUTTER-N-JELLY

$4.99

A classic PB&J with grape jelly and your choice of smooth or crunchy peanut butter.

TAYLOR'S MINI PASTA

$5.79

Penne pasta with Alfredo or marinara.

SIDES

CHILI

CHILI

Slow cooked house made beef chili topped with onions and shredded cheese.

FRIES

$3.19

FRIES - TOPPED

$3.19

MASH - GRAVY

$3.49

MASH - LOADED

$3.49

ONION RINGS

$3.69

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$2.99

SIDE SALAD - CAESAR

$3.69

SIDE SALAD - HOUSE

$3.69

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.69

VEGGIES - GRILL

$3.69

VEGGIES - STEAM

$3.69

TOTS

$1.99

TOTS - TOPPED

$1.99

N/A

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99
MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE

$3.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99
ROOT BEER FLOAT

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$3.99

SPRITE

$2.99
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.99

TEA - HALF & HALF

$2.99

TEA - SWEET

$2.99

TEA - UNSWEET

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Havin' a good time!!

Location

3339 Lowery Pkwy, Fultondale, AL 35068

Directions

Gallery
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

