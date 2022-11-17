Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1225 Copper Creek Dr.

Suite A

Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

Popular Items

Build your own Pizza 16 inch
Mugsy Balls
Build your own Pizza 14 Inch

Appetizers

Applesauce

$2.50

Bone IN

BoneLESS

Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

Curds with chioce of sauce

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.50

Extra Beer Cheese

$2.25

Extra Queso

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Gameday Nachos

$10.00

tortilla chips, melted cheese, meat, toppings, salsa

Giant Pub Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$10.50

Giant salted pretzel served with our signature homemade beer cheese

Kickin Poppers

$10.50

Red Peppers Stuffed with Chipotle cream cheese

Mugsy Balls

$8.99

Our homemade version of garlic knots served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Oven Roasted Meatballs

$10.99

Mini meatballs in our homemade marinara sauce with baked motz cheese over the topped served with Mugsy balls

Quesadillas

$9.99

14” Tortilla Shell with your choice of meat and shredded cheese, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Sidewinder Fries

$3.99

Southwest Border Egg Rolls

$10.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Homemade Spin dip served with fresh hot Pita Chips.

Tower Rings

$9.99

Thick breaded onion rings

Sunday Appetizer Combo Deal

$30.00

Salads

The Garden

$9.50

Salad mix, veggies

Mugsy's Italian

$12.50

Salad mix, meats, veggies

Speakeasy Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, meats, veggies

Chefs Salad

$10.50

Salad mix, egg, meats, veggies

Extra dressing

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Spring mix salad, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Burgers and Sandwiches

Build your own Mob Burger

$10.50

1/2 lb angus with burger, brioche, your choice cheese, veggies

Irish Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 Angus topped with authentic Irish Bacon, cheddar and veggies

Irish Bourbon Burger

$12.50

1/2 Angus marinated in Irish Sriracha Bourbon Sauce, topped with cheese and veggies

Jalapeño Cheddar

$12.50

1/2 lb angus, brioche, chedder, jalepeno

Smothered Mushroom Swiss

$12.50

1/2 angus, mushroom, swiss, gravy

Southwestern

$12.99

1/2 lb angus, brioche, chipolte, bacon,onion

The Hangover

$13.99

1/2 lb angus, brioche, amer, egg, bacon, ham

Add beer cheese

$2.25

Desserts

Chocolate Amaretto Drizzle Cake

$6.99

Decadent, rich chocolate cake with a hint of amaretto and drizzled with chocolate syrup

Ice Cream Brownie Sundae

$6.99

One of a kind rich oven baked brownie, drizzled with chocolate syrup and served with our signature vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Homemade Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Gangsta Wraps

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.50

Diced chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, shred cheese, ranch

Dumpster Fire Wrap

$12.99

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, marinara, motts cheese

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper, cheese

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Raspberry slushee

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Monster

$5.00

Kids menu

KIds Cheeseburger

$6.99

KIds Chicken Bites

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

12” Gluten Free Pizza

12” Build your own Pizza

$12.00

homemade dough, select motts, sauce

12” The Carnivore Pizza (Copy)

$14.50

homemade dough, pep, ham, salami,sau

12” Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Copy)

$14.50Out of stock

homemade dough, chic,bacon, ranch

12” Spicy Italiano Pizza (Copy)

$14.50

12” Rolling Smoke BBQ Pizza (Copy)

$14.50

12” Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Copy)

$14.50

homemade dough, chic,bacon, ranch

14 Inch Pizza

Build your own Pizza 14 Inch

$13.99

homemade dough, select motts, sauce

14” The Carnivore Pizza

$17.00

homemade dough, all meats

14” Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

homemade dough, chic, buffalo sauce

14” Spicy Italiano Pizza

$17.00

homemade dough, pep, ham, salami,sau

14” Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

homemade dough, chic,bacon, ranch

14” Rolling Smoke BBQ Pizza

$17.00

16 Inch Pizza

Build your own Pizza 16 inch

$15.99

homemade dough, select motts, sauce

The Carnivore Pizza 16 inch

$21.00

homemade dough, all meats

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16 inch

$21.00

homemade dough, chic, buffalo sauce

Spicy Ital Pizza 16 inch

$21.00

homemade dough, pep, ham, salami,sau

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 16 inch

$21.00

homemade dough, chic,bacon, ranch

16” Rolling Smoke BBQ Pizza

$23.00

Supreme

$19.00

Veggie

$16.00
Local pizza house

Location

1225 Copper Creek Dr., Suite A, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327

