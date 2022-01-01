Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Mugz Coffee Bar

396 Reviews

$

503 fm 359 Suite 190

Richmond, TX 77406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kolache
Croissant, Egg & Cheese
Latte

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.45+

Drip Coffee brewed from freshly ground, locally roasted beans every week

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.92+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.96+

Slow-steeped Cold Brew delivers a smooth iced coffee drink

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.55+

House brewed tea over ice

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.19+

Enjoy your choice

Chai Tea Latte

$4.07+

Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth

Nitro Infused Cold brew

Nitro Infused Cold brew

$4.95

Cold brewed, nitrogen infused coffee, for a creamy velvety texture

Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.55+

Carmel Apple Cider

$3.25+

Espresso Drinks

Latte

Latte

$3.66+

Espresso shot with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.66+

Espresso shot with steamed milk with a thick layer of foam on top

Americano

$2.75+

A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for a rich taste

Caramel Mugziato

$4.50+

Mugz Signature espresso drink with caramel sauce and vanilla syrup with steamed milk

Dark Mocha

$4.29+

Espresso mixed with dark or white chocolate sause and steamed milk

Peppermint Patty

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with dark or white chocolate sause and peppermint with steamed milk

White Mocha

$4.29+

Single Shot

$1.95

Double Shot

$2.15

Pumpkin Spice

$4.50+

Ryan's Drink

$2.77

Frozen Drinks

Frappe

Frappe

$5.43+

Concentrated cold brew, milk of coice, and a favorite flavor combo

Nilla Vanilla

$4.99+

Blended vanilla flavored, no coffee

Frozen hot chocolate

$4.99+

Blended chocolate with vanilla, no coffee

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.99+

Icy cold blended drink based on your choice of base and flavor

Non Coffee

Bottled Water

$1.65

Ozarka sport top

Soda Bottle

$1.65

Apple Juice

$1.65

Tropicana 10 oz bottle

Orange Juice

$1.65

Tropicana 10 oz bottle

Banana

$1.00

Chips, bag

$1.65

Mrs. Vickies

Cookie

$2.50

Freshly Baked Available

Brownie

$2.50

Dark chocolate chip, no nuts

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Freshly prepared from seasonal fruits in house

Milk, Child's 12 oz

$1.75

Cup of Milk

Milk, cold

$2.00+

Cup of Milk

Box Horizon Chocolate milk

$2.15

Cold Chocolate milk, 12 oz

$2.20

Cold milk, chocolate sauce

Cup of ice water

$0.60

Monster

$2.70

Steamers

$2.70+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.55+

Refreshing lemonade

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Breakfast Anytime

Muffin

Muffin

$3.60

Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house

Scone

$3.60

Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.60

Fresh baked and iced in house

Bagel

$3.75

Choose your flavor and topping

Kolache

Kolache

$3.60

Mugz House Favorite

Breakfast Taco

$3.23

Limited Thurs, Fri, Sat only, Freshly prepared in house with eggs, potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage on flour tortilla

Croissant, Egg & Cheese

$4.95

with meat, or egg and cheese

Biscuit, Egg & Cheese

Biscuit, Egg & Cheese

$4.95

with meat, or with egg and cheese

Oatmeal

$3.85

1/2 cup oats with 1/4 cup walnuts, raisins, almonds and pecans

Quiche

Quiche

$4.40

Quiche of the day, baked in house from fresh ingredients

Yogurt & Nutz Cup

$4.16

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt with 1/4 cup walnuts, raisins, almonds, pecans

Plain Croissant

$2.41

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad on Croissant

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$7.75

House made with slivered almonds and cranberries lettuce and tomatoe

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$7.75

A classic on toated white bread

Turkey, Ham & Cheese

Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$7.75

Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce and tomatoe

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

Peanut butter and jelly on white sliced bread

Extras

Bottled Water

$1.65

Ozarka sport top

Soda Bottle

$1.65

Apple Juice

$1.65

Tropicana 10 oz bottle

Orange Juice

$1.65

Tropicana 10 oz bottle

Banana

$1.00

Chips, bag

$1.65

Mrs. Vickies

Cookie

$2.50

Freshly Baked Available

Brownie

$2.50

Dark chocolate chip, no nuts

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Freshly prepared from seasonal fruits in house

Milk, Child's 12 oz

$1.75

Cup of Milk

Milk, cold

$2.00+

Cup of Milk

Box Horizon Chocolate milk

$2.15

Cold Chocolate milk, 12 oz

$2.20

Cold milk, chocolate sauce

Cup of ice water

$0.60

Retail

Travel Mug

$13.15

Retail Beans

$13.15
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome Mugz Friends!

Location

503 fm 359 Suite 190, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery
Mugz Coffee Bar image
Mugz Coffee Bar image
Mugz Coffee Bar image
Mugz Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Bob's Taco Station
orange star4.1 • 1,357
1901 Ave H Rosenberg, TX 77471
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
0206 - TX-Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
13509 University Blvd., Ste A200 Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Tony's Italian Deli
orange starNo Reviews
6825 S. Fry Rd #500 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
6800 HWY 6 S HOUSTON, TX 77083
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston