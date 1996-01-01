A map showing the location of COPPER CLOVER PUB JOHNS PASSView gallery

COPPER CLOVER PUB JOHNS PASS

review star

No reviews yet

111 Boardwalk Place West #203

Maderia Beach, FL 33708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chef's Choice

Hangar Steak

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

8oz Grilled Salmon with a Herb compound butter,served with whiskey glazed carrots and roasted red potatoes.

Salmon Picatta 4oz

$18.00Out of stock

Hamsteak

$18.00

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$3.00Out of stock

LUSH Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Cake

$6.00Out of stock

IRISH DISHES

Bangers N Mash

$8.00

Corned Beef Dinner

$14.00

Dublin Lawyer

$17.00

Fishermans Pie

$13.00

One and One

$13.00

Sheppards Pie

$11.00

Kegs and Eggs

Bangers And Mash

$7.00

Box To GO

$9.00

Boxty And Bacon

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Eggs

$7.00

Hash and Eggs

$7.00

Hash Sliders

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

Seafood Burrito

$7.00

Kids Menu

Burger Slider

$4.95

Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Fruit n Caramel

$4.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$4.95Out of stock

Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Veggies n Ranch

$4.95Out of stock

Kids Fish N Chips

$4.95

Barritts Ginger Beer 12oz

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger-Ale

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull 8.4oz

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea - Green

$2.50

Tea - Hot

$2.00

Tea - Raspberry

$2.50

Tea - Sweet

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Voss Pure WTR SPKL TANGRN LMNG

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.50

Americano

$4.50

Black Coffee

$2.50

Cappaccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

PUB PLATES

Plate of Fries

50¢ Wing

$0.50Out of stock

CHIPS

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

Garlic Confit Bites

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

NFL Nacho Dip & Chips

$7.00Out of stock

ONION RINGS

$5.00

Pork Pigskin

$5.00Out of stock

Rashers

$10.00Out of stock

Rueben Roll

$9.00

Shep Rolls 2 For $5

$5.00Out of stock

Shepherd Pie Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Shrimp

$9.00

Shrooms

$7.00

Skins

$10.00Out of stock

Southern Pork Roll

$9.00

Turkey Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Wings

$7.00+

Salad

Black & Bleu Wedge

$14.00

Farmhouse Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Hail Caesar

$11.00

Irish Seafood Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich Sliders

Beer Brat Burger

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Paddy Melt

$11.00

Pork Me

$9.00Out of stock

Reuben

$12.00

Smash Burger

$11.00

Turkey Club

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Pub PoBoy

$13.00

Cod Slider

$4.00

Reuben Slider

$4.00

Smash Slider

$4.00

Pork Slider

$4.00

Brat Slider

$4.00

3 Steak Sliders

$11.00

Shrimp Slider

$4.00

SIDES-SAUCE

1,000 Isle

$0.50

Bacon Bits

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Coleslaw

$1.00

Full Order Fries

$5.00

Gravy

$0.50

Guinness Gravy

$0.50

Horsey

$0.50

Mashed Potatoes

$1.00

Potato Roll

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Whiskey Glaze

$0.50

Small Plates

Colcannon

$10.00Out of stock

Whiskey Carrots

$10.00Out of stock

Hash n Eggs Slider

$10.00Out of stock

Cider Salmon Puffs

$10.00Out of stock

Dublin Lawyer

$10.00Out of stock

Public Defender

$10.00Out of stock

Boxty n Rashers

$10.00Out of stock

Bison Shortribs

$10.00Out of stock

Pub-Cured Salmon

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

SNACKS

Jalepeno Chips

$3.00

Sea Salt Chips

$3.00

Sea Salt N Vinegar Chips

$3.00

Smokehouse Chips

$3.00

Soup

Guinness Stew - Bread Bowl

$12.00

Guinness Stew - No BREAD Bowl

$9.00

Potato Leek

$5.00+

Pumpkin Apple

$5.00+Out of stock

Soup of the Day - CUP

$6.00

SPECIALS

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$12.00Out of stock

Country Chicken

$17.00

Crab Artichoke Cheese Dip

$11.00

Fish Fingers

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Turkey

$9.00Out of stock

Hangar Steak (copy)

$23.00Out of stock

NY Strip Dinner

$17.00

Po Boy Turkey

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Loin Dinner

$15.00

Pretzel Knots

$6.00

Pumpkin Apple Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Sauasage Mushrooms

$9.00

Shrimp Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Steamers

$15.00Out of stock

Tequila Shrimp Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Noodle Vegetable

$6.00

Turkey Rolls

$8.00

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00

Beer

2/$5 Hein

$5.00Out of stock

2/$5 MIA

$5.00Out of stock

2/$5 Mich Ult

$5.00Out of stock

2/$5'Dos Equis

$5.00Out of stock

Abita Purple Haze 12oz

$4.50

Angry Orchard 16oz

$5.50

BBB You're My Boy Blueberry 12oz

$5.00

Beck's NA Btl

$4.00

Bell's Oberon Ale 16oz

$4.00

Big Storm Pils 12oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Bodington's 16oz

$5.00

BPB Grapefruit Sculpin IPA 12oz

$7.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Ptr Btl

$5.00

Bud Lt Alum

$3.50

Budweiser Alum

$3.50

Coors Lt Btl

$3.50

Coppertail Night Swim Btl

$5.00Out of stock

Corona 12oz

$4.00

Corona Lt 12oz

$4.00

Dirty Little Freak

$6.00

Dos Equis

$4.00Out of stock

FBC Gaspar's Porter Btl

$4.50

Heinekin 16oz

$4.50

Kona Big Wave 12oz

$4.00

MIA Belgian

$5.00

MIA Heff

$5.00Out of stock

MIA Pale Ale

$5.00

MIA Pils

$5.00

Mich Ult (2nd)

$1.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$3.50

Miller Lt Btl

$3.50

Murphys Stout 14.9oz

$6.00

NBB Fat Tire 12oz

$4.50

NFL Bucket

$12.00

Not Your Fathers Root Beer 12oz

$5.00

OsB Mama's Ltl Yella Pils 12oz

$5.00

PBR

$2.50

Red Stripe 16oz

$4.50

Reef Donkey APA 16oz

$7.00

Seclusion IPA

$4.00

Shock Top 16oz

$4.50Out of stock

Stella Artois 14.9oz

$6.00

Stone IPA 12 oz

$5.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$6.00

Sweetwater 420 Ale 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Sweetwater IPA 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Terrapin Liquid Bliss 12oz

$5.00

Three Daughters Beach Blonde Ale 12oz

$4.50

Two Brothers GF

$4.00

Yuengling 16oz

$2.00

BS Tropic Pressure 16oz

$6.00

Beverages

1% Chocolate Milk 1/2 Pint

$1.00

2% White Milk 1/2 Pint

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Barritts Ginger Beer 12oz

$4.00

Coco Cocktail

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger-Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Reb Bull Orange

$4.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea - Green

$2.50

Tea - Hot

$2.00

Tea - Raspberry

$2.50

Tea - Sweet

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.50

Voss Pure WTR SPKL TANGRN LMNG

$4.00

Tea-Unsweet

$2.50

S.pellagrino

$3.00

H20

Americano

$4.50

Black Coffee

$2.50

Cappaccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

COCKTAILS

Basil Strawberry Smash

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Caipirinha

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Coco Refresh

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Crush

$11.00

Harvy Wallbanger

$6.00

Havana Mojito

$11.00

Irish Cactus

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Irish Sazerac

$12.00

Just Peachy

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Paddy's Mule

$10.00

Pain Killer

$13.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Pilar Daiquiri

$10.00

Pin-Up Molly

$11.00

Pre Prohibition Old Fashion

$10.00

Rosemary Clover Club

$12.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Seabreeze

$5.00

Tequila Old Fashion

$11.00

White Irish

$8.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Cordials

Absinthe Ordinaire

$7.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Brandy

$5.00

Cafe Lollita

$5.00

Chartreuse

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Gra'it Amaro

$6.00

Gra'it Grappa

$7.00

Gra'it OF

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist Honey

$8.00

Jagermesiter

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb

$8.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$8.00