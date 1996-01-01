- Home
COPPER CLOVER PUB JOHNS PASS
111 Boardwalk Place West #203
Maderia Beach, FL 33708
Chef's Choice
Dessert
IRISH DISHES
Kegs and Eggs
Kids Menu
Burger Slider
$4.95
Chicken Fingers
$4.95
Fruit n Caramel
$4.95Out of stock
Grilled Cheese
$4.95Out of stock
Mac n Cheese
$4.95
Veggies n Ranch
$4.95Out of stock
Kids Fish N Chips
$4.95
Barritts Ginger Beer 12oz
$4.00
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Ginger-Ale
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Orange Soda
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Red Bull 8.4oz
$4.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$4.00
Soda Water
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Tea - Green
$2.50
Tea - Hot
$2.00
Tea - Raspberry
$2.50
Tea - Sweet
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
Voss Pure WTR SPKL TANGRN LMNG
$4.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$2.50
Americano
$4.50
Black Coffee
$2.50
Cappaccino
$4.50
Espresso
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Latte
$4.50
Mocha
$4.50
PUB PLATES
Plate of Fries
50¢ Wing
$0.50Out of stock
CHIPS
$5.00
FRIES
$5.00
Garlic Confit Bites
$6.00
Mac N Cheese
$5.00
NFL Nacho Dip & Chips
$7.00Out of stock
ONION RINGS
$5.00
Pork Pigskin
$5.00Out of stock
Rashers
$10.00Out of stock
Rueben Roll
$9.00
Shep Rolls 2 For $5
$5.00Out of stock
Shepherd Pie Roll
$3.00Out of stock
Shrimp
$9.00
Shrooms
$7.00
Skins
$10.00Out of stock
Southern Pork Roll
$9.00
Turkey Roll
$8.00Out of stock
Wings
$7.00+
Salad
Sandwiches
Sandwich Sliders
SIDES-SAUCE
Small Plates
Colcannon
$10.00Out of stock
Whiskey Carrots
$10.00Out of stock
Hash n Eggs Slider
$10.00Out of stock
Cider Salmon Puffs
$10.00Out of stock
Dublin Lawyer
$10.00Out of stock
Public Defender
$10.00Out of stock
Boxty n Rashers
$10.00Out of stock
Bison Shortribs
$10.00Out of stock
Pub-Cured Salmon
$10.00Out of stock
Beer Battered Eggs
$10.00Out of stock
Soup
SPECIALS
Butternut Squash Ravioli
$12.00Out of stock
Country Chicken
$17.00
Crab Artichoke Cheese Dip
$11.00
Fish Fingers
$5.00Out of stock
Grilled Turkey
$9.00Out of stock
Hangar Steak (copy)
$23.00Out of stock
NY Strip Dinner
$17.00
Po Boy Turkey
$11.00Out of stock
Pork Loin Dinner
$15.00
Pretzel Knots
$6.00
Pumpkin Apple Soup
$5.00+Out of stock
Sauasage Mushrooms
$9.00
Shrimp Sliders
$13.00Out of stock
Shrimp Steamers
$15.00Out of stock
Tequila Shrimp Salad
$9.00Out of stock
Turkey Noodle Vegetable
$6.00
Turkey Rolls
$8.00
Shrimp N Grits
$16.00
Beer
2/$5 Hein
$5.00Out of stock
2/$5 MIA
$5.00Out of stock
2/$5 Mich Ult
$5.00Out of stock
2/$5'Dos Equis
$5.00Out of stock
Abita Purple Haze 12oz
$4.50
Angry Orchard 16oz
$5.50
BBB You're My Boy Blueberry 12oz
$5.00
Beck's NA Btl
$4.00
Bell's Oberon Ale 16oz
$4.00
Big Storm Pils 12oz
$5.00
Blue Moon 12oz
$4.00Out of stock
Bodington's 16oz
$5.00
BPB Grapefruit Sculpin IPA 12oz
$7.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Ptr Btl
$5.00
Bud Lt Alum
$3.50
Budweiser Alum
$3.50
Coors Lt Btl
$3.50
Coppertail Night Swim Btl
$5.00Out of stock
Corona 12oz
$4.00
Corona Lt 12oz
$4.00
Dirty Little Freak
$6.00
Dos Equis
$4.00Out of stock
FBC Gaspar's Porter Btl
$4.50
Heinekin 16oz
$4.50
Kona Big Wave 12oz
$4.00
MIA Belgian
$5.00
MIA Heff
$5.00Out of stock
MIA Pale Ale
$5.00
MIA Pils
$5.00
Mich Ult (2nd)
$1.50Out of stock
Michelob Ultra 12oz
$3.50
Miller Lt Btl
$3.50
Murphys Stout 14.9oz
$6.00
NBB Fat Tire 12oz
$4.50
NFL Bucket
$12.00
Not Your Fathers Root Beer 12oz
$5.00
OsB Mama's Ltl Yella Pils 12oz
$5.00
PBR
$2.50
Red Stripe 16oz
$4.50
Reef Donkey APA 16oz
$7.00
Seclusion IPA
$4.00
Shock Top 16oz
$4.50Out of stock
Stella Artois 14.9oz
$6.00
Stone IPA 12 oz
$5.00
Sweet Baby Jesus
$6.00
Sweetwater 420 Ale 12oz
$4.00Out of stock
Sweetwater IPA 12oz
$3.00Out of stock
Terrapin Liquid Bliss 12oz
$5.00
Three Daughters Beach Blonde Ale 12oz
$4.50
Two Brothers GF
$4.00
Yuengling 16oz
$2.00
BS Tropic Pressure 16oz
$6.00
Beverages
1% Chocolate Milk 1/2 Pint
$1.00
2% White Milk 1/2 Pint
$1.00
Apple Juice
$2.50
Barritts Ginger Beer 12oz
$4.00
Coco Cocktail
$4.00
Coke
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Ginger-Ale
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Orange Soda
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Reb Bull Orange
$4.00
Red Bull 8.4oz
$4.00
Red Bull Blue
$4.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$4.00
Red Bull Yellow
$4.00
Soda Water
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Tea - Green
$2.50
Tea - Hot
$2.00
Tea - Raspberry
$2.50
Tea - Sweet
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$2.50
Voss Pure WTR SPKL TANGRN LMNG
$4.00
Tea-Unsweet
$2.50
S.pellagrino
$3.00
H20
Americano
$4.50
Black Coffee
$2.50
Cappaccino
$4.50
Espresso
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Latte
$4.50
Mocha
$4.50
COCKTAILS
Basil Strawberry Smash
$11.00
Bay Breeze
$5.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Caipirinha
$8.00
Cherry Bomb
$7.00
Coco Refresh
$5.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Cucumber Crush
$11.00
Harvy Wallbanger
$6.00
Havana Mojito
$11.00
Irish Cactus
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$6.00
Irish Sazerac
$12.00
Just Peachy
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$10.00
Mango Mojito
$11.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Nutty Irishman
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Paddy's Mule
$10.00
Pain Killer
$13.00
Painkiller
$8.00
Pilar Daiquiri
$10.00
Pin-Up Molly
$11.00
Pre Prohibition Old Fashion
$10.00
Rosemary Clover Club
$12.00
Rum Runner
$11.00
Seabreeze
$5.00
Tequila Old Fashion
$11.00
White Irish
$8.00
Hurricane
$6.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Cordials
Absinthe Ordinaire
$7.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Ancho Reyes Chile
$8.00
Baileys
$8.00
Brandy
$5.00
Cafe Lollita
$5.00
Chartreuse
$9.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Disaronno
$7.00
Fernet Branca
$7.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Galliano
$7.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
Gra'it Amaro
$6.00
Gra'it Grappa
$7.00
Gra'it OF
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Irish Mist Honey
$8.00
Jagermesiter
$6.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Remy VSOP
$11.00
Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb
$8.00
Sambuca
$6.00
Sloe Gin
$5.00
Solerno Blood Orange
$8.00