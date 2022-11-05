Mukhtar Shawarma
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mukhtar Mediterranean kitchen is not just a restaurant but a signature experience with a signature taste. Brought to you straight from Syria with a team of chefs and cooks that specialize in astonishing your taste buds with every bite that you take. We serve food for everyone and anyone may that be meat lovers or vegans we have a bunch of options that will take you through an experience you have never felt before.
Location
9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zaatar N More - 9545 Reseda Boulevard
No Reviews
9545 Reseda Boulevard Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Northridge
Jamba - 001115 - Balboa Nordhoff Center
4.4 • 1,169
9012 Balboa Boulevard Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant