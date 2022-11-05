Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mukhtar Shawarma

review star

No reviews yet

9545 Reseda Blvd

Northridge, CA 91324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwishes

Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Pomegranate Sauce

Sujuk Panini

Sujuk Panini

$12.45

Spicy Sausage, Mayo, Pickles

Lula Kabob Wrap

Lula Kabob Wrap

$12.95

Beef Kabob, Tahini, Tomato, parsley, sumac, Onion

Beef Kabob Wrap

Beef Kabob Wrap

$13.95
Chicken Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$11.95

Chicken breast, Garlic, Pickles

Mukhtar Burger

Mukhtar Burger

$13.95

Beef Patty, Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Mukhtar Fries Sandwich

Mukhtar Fries Sandwich

$10.99

Fries, Cheese, Egg, Mayo, Ketchup

Fries Sandwich

Fries Sandwich

$7.99

Fries, Ketchup, Mayo

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Beef Shawarma

$13.95

Plates

Shawarma Plate with rice

Shawarma Plate with rice

$14.95

Chicken shawarma served with garlic, pickles, spiced bread.

Shawarma Bites

Shawarma Bites

$12.45

1 wrap cut served with pickles and garlic sauce and fries

Double Shawarma Bites

Double Shawarma Bites

$19.45

Double Wrap cut in to pieces, served with Fries, garlic and pickles

Lula Kabob Plate

Lula Kabob Plate

$17.95
Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$18.95

2 skewers of tenderloin marinated and charbroiled with special spices,served with rice.

Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$16.95

2 skewers of chicken breast marinated with garlic and spices, served with rice.

Mix Grill

Mix Grill

$28.95

1 skewer each beef kafta, beef kebab, and chicken tawouk,served with rice.

loaded fries

loaded fries

$13.99
Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$12.95

Bowl of rice topped with chicken shawarma, pomegranate sauce.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.95

A wrap cut in to pieces, served with tahini and salad.

Salades

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$6.99+
Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$11.95+
Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$8.95+

Extras

Fries

Fries

$6.95
Falafel pieces

Falafel pieces

$1.25
Rice

Rice

$6.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99
Pickles

Pickles

$5.95
Humus

Humus

$7.45

Sauce

Mukhtar Secret

$1.50

Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Mayo

$1.50

Ketchup

$1.50

Tahini

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Pomegranate Sauce

$1.50

Humus sauce

$1.50

Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.49+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Crush Orange

Crush Orange

$2.49
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.49
Coca-Cola Bottles

Coca-Cola Bottles

$3.29+
Coca-Cola Mexican

Coca-Cola Mexican

$4.29
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$3.29
Crush Orange Bottle

Crush Orange Bottle

$3.29
Snapple Iced Tea

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.29
Water Bottel

Water Bottel

$1.99

Yogurt Drink

$3.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mukhtar Mediterranean kitchen is not just a restaurant but a signature experience with a signature taste. Brought to you straight from Syria with a team of chefs and cooks that specialize in astonishing your taste buds with every bite that you take. We serve food for everyone and anyone may that be meat lovers or vegans we have a bunch of options that will take you through an experience you have never felt before.

Website

Location

9545 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bounce Boba Lounge
orange star4.3 • 1,501
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
orange star4.0 • 1,341
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Zaatar N More - 9545 Reseda Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Reseda Boulevard Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge
orange star4.6 • 11,047
18445 Nordhoff St Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 5,067
9301 Tampa Avenue #144 Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Catch Me Sushi - Northridge
orange starNo Reviews
18110 Nordhoff St Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northridge

Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge
orange star4.6 • 11,047
18445 Nordhoff St Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 5,067
9301 Tampa Avenue #144 Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Bounce Boba Lounge
orange star4.3 • 1,501
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
orange star4.0 • 1,341
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001115 - Balboa Nordhoff Center
orange star4.4 • 1,169
9012 Balboa Boulevard Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0248 - Northridge (Balboa Blvd)
orange star4.6 • 609
8420 Balboa Blvd Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northridge
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston