Korean
Southern

Mukja Korean Fried Chicken

874 Reviews

$

933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951

Atlanta, GA 30309

Order Again

Mains

Quarter Bird

Quarter Bird

$14.00

Classic fried chicken combo: choose dark (leg & thigh) or white meat (breast & wing), comes with 2 sides, 1 specialty sauce, and Korean pickles on the side

Half Bird

Half Bird

$26.00

Dark and white meat: comes with 3 sides, 1 large specialty sauce or 2 small sauces, and pickled Korean radish

Whole Bird

Whole Bird

$38.00

Dark and white meat: comes with 4 sides, 2 large specialty sauces, and pickled Korean radish

Wings

Wings

$16.00

10 piece wings: comes with 1 side, 1 large specialty sauce, and Korean pickles on the side

Bird on a Bun

Bird on a Bun

$13.00

Classic fried chicken sandwich, comes with: fried chicken thigh, toasted Martin's Potato Bun, Korean pickles, comeback sauce, and 1 side (IS HALAL)

Mukja Bowl

Mukja Bowl

$14.00

Our Specialty Rice Bowl: spicy marinated pork, onions, fresh scallions, and sesame seeds on a bed of steamed white rice

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.00

8 oz fries, tossed with salt

Fries w/ Comeback Sauce

Fries w/ Comeback Sauce

$5.00

8 oz fries, tossed with salt, with a side of our house-made "Comeback" sauce! (Think a Korean Zaxby's or Chick-Fil-A sauce)

Korean Loaded Fries

Korean Loaded Fries

$6.00

8 oz fries, topped with "Comeback" sauce, green onions, and roasted kimchi.

Korean Slaw

Korean Slaw

$5.00

Spicy Korean side salad with scallion, red cabbage, and gochujang vinaigrette

The Standard

The Standard

$4.00

Savory and rich side salad with cabbage, onion, corn, and gochujang thousand island

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Elbow Macaroni in a Smoked Gouda sauce, topped with roasted Kimchi.

Cheese Corn

Cheese Corn

$5.00

Buttered Sweet Corn, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mozzarella--a Korean Staple!

Sauces

Sweet Heat Small

Sweet Heat Small

"Yangyum" sauce--sweet, spicy, and tangy

Sweet Heat Large

Sweet Heat Large

"Yangyum" sauce--sweet, spicy, and tangy

Soy Garlic Small

Soy Garlic Small

Salty, sweet, savory, and garlicky!

Soy Garlic Large

Soy Garlic Large

Salty, sweet, savory, and garlicky!

Comeback Small

Creamy, Savory, with a unique tang! (Think Raising Cane's or Zaxby's)

Comeback Large

Creamy, Savory, with a unique tang! (Think Raising Cane's or Zaxby's)

A-T-Hell Small

A-T-Hell Small

Our Habanero-based hot sauce! VERY hot with tons of flavor! Try if you dare!

A-T-Hell Large

A-T-Hell Large

Our Habanero-based hot sauce! VERY hot with tons of flavor! Try if you dare!

Fountain Drink

Your choice of fountain drink, given upon arrival (Coke products only #ATL)
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Your choice of fountain drink, given upon arrival (Coke products only #ATL)

check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mukja is a Fast-Casual Korean Fried Chicken restaurant located in the heart of midtown off the Peachtree St and Peachtree Pl. We serve an eclectic mix of Korean and American sides to accompany our batter-style KFC!

933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Banner pic
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken image

