Korean
Southern
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken
874 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mukja is a Fast-Casual Korean Fried Chicken restaurant located in the heart of midtown off the Peachtree St and Peachtree Pl. We serve an eclectic mix of Korean and American sides to accompany our batter-style KFC!
Location
933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951, Atlanta, GA 30309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Busy Bee Cafe
No Reviews
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurant
Krave - 1170 Collier Rd. NW Suite B&C
No Reviews
1170 Collier Rd NW #B Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
The Melting Pot - Atlanta-Midtown GA
4.4 • 2,249
754 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant