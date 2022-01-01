Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mula Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

4901 West Expressway 83

McAllen, TX 78503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

AMOR A MAR

Chicharron De Atun

$17.00

Aguachile Verde De Camaron Y Scallop Tatemado

$19.00

Ceviche De Pesca Blanca

$18.00Out of stock

Tostada De Atun

$5.00Out of stock

Pulpo Zarandeado

$28.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Rocca Shrimp

$16.00

BEST KEPT SECRETS

Chicken Boneless

$15.00

Fideo Seco

$11.00

House Burger

$17.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Mac and Cheese w/ Outside Skirt

$18.00

Torta Ahogada

$15.00

Chicarron De Rib Eye 4 oz

$24.00

Artisan Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

CARNITA ASADA

Cowboy Frenched 30 oz

$120.00

Grandpa Style Center Tenderloin 18 oz

$120.00

18 oz of the best tenderloin with 72 reduced Au Jus and truffle fries

Grandpa Style Center Tenderloin 9 oz

$60.00

Kansas City Steak

$55.00

Nordic Salmon

$29.00

Outside Skirt 14 oz

$49.00

Tomahawk Dry Aged 32 oz

$120.00

Wood Roasted Half Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

CHILAQUILES ZONE

Chilaquiles Verdes

$7.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles Rojos

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Turkey Carnitas

$8.00Out of stock

Barbacoa De Picanha

$17.00Out of stock

Trompo Negro

$6.00Out of stock

Let It Rain

$59.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

Extra Chapulines From Oaxaca

$4.50

Extra Cheese Fondue

$3.00

Extra Limones

Extra Tortillas Harina

Extra Tortillas Maiz

FOR THE GANG

Chicken Fajitas

$30.00

Fajita Parrillada 16 oz

$55.00

Parrillada Mar Y Tierra

$60.00

Trompo Mi Amor

$35.00

Chicharron de Rib Eye 12 oz

$50.00

GUACAMOLE BAR

Grandma Style Guac

$10.00

Spicy Guacamole

$11.00

Chapulines Guacamole

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Guac Fries

$9.00

POSTRES

Rainbow Supreme

$12.00

Orejas De Mula

$12.00

Pie De Platano

$12.00

Flan De Suaves

$12.00

3 Leches De Elote

$12.00

Fried Oreos

$12.00Out of stock

Birthday Cake

Pastel Externo

$10.00

SIDES

Esquites Risotto

$9.00

Truffle & Pecorino Fries

$9.00

Lime - Cilantro Asparagus

$11.00

Signature Queso Fundido

$11.00

Double Texture Baked Potato

$7.00

Frijoles Maneados

$4.00

TACOS

Signature Mula

$13.00

Tacos Mi Amor

$9.00

Los De Lengua

$16.00

Crispy De Pollo Rostizado

$13.00

Crispy Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

COVER

Cover

$15.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Agua De Piedra

$3.50

C Force Water 16.9oz

$3.50

Squirt

$3.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

Jamaica

$4.00Out of stock

Tamarindo

$4.00Out of stock

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

ENERGY DRINKS

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull Light

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Mula Cantina is the new Hot Spot in Mcallen with a cuisine influenced from north of Mexico and accents of fire and grill, with a unique musical proposal and a casual chic atmosphere, be part of this new history #mulamiamor

Website

Location

4901 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McAllen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McAllen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston