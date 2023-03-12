  • Home
Mulas Authentic Cuisine 1119 Fenwick Drive

No reviews yet

1119 Fenwick Drive

Suite 104

Laredo, TX 78041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

BIG TACOS

Mula Large

Mula Large

$11.49

Zebra Large

$11.49

Pirata Large

$11.49

Guera Large

$10.49

Campechana Large

$11.99

Percheron Large

$10.49

Veggie Large

$9.29

Quesadilla Large

$8.29

MEDIUM TACOS

Mula Medium

$7.99

Zebra Medium

$7.99

Pirata Medium

$7.99

Guera Medium

$6.99

Campechana Medium

$7.99

Percheron Medium

$7.39

Veggie Meduim

$6.99

Quesadilla Meduim

$4.99

TACOS

Ribeye

$6.49+

Chicken

$5.99+

Brisket

$6.49+

Pastor

$5.99+

Chicharron

$6.69+

Veggies

$4.99+

Mixed Tacos

$11.29

Single Taco

$3.49

Guerita

$3.99

Piratita

$3.99

Quesadilla

$2.99

HAMB & WINGS

HAM AMERICAN

$10.99

HAM MONTEREY

$10.99

WINGS

$10.99

FRIES

$3.99

PAPAS

Super Loaded Potato

$10.99

Loaded Potato

$9.79

Veggie Potato

$9.79

NACHOS

Nachos

$5.59

Nachos Loaded

$8.99

EXTRA

Fijoles Charros

$2.49

Fijoles Charros Loaded

$4.49

Cebolla Asada

$1.50

Avocado

$1.00

POSTRE

Elote

$2.50

DRINKS

REFRESCO LATA

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Manzanita

$2.49

Kids

$1.49

AGUA

AGUA

$1.99

TEA

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Half Half

$2.49

LIMONADA

LIMONADA

$1.50

CAFE

Cafe

$2.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1119 Fenwick Drive, Suite 104, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

