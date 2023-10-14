Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring Kale mix Cucumber, Red Onion, Black olives, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Blackened chicken

South Western Salad

$13.00

Spring Kale mix, Cherry tomatoes, Red onions, Black bean & corn salsa, Cojito cheese, Avacado, tortilla strips, Cilantro, Blackened chicken

Buffalo Salad

$13.00

Spring Kale mix, Cherry tomatoes, Red onions, Croutons, Bacon, Blue cheese, Blackened chicken, Buffalo sauce

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spring Kale mix, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumber, Croutons, Bacon, Colby cheese, Boiled egg, Avocado

Asian Salad

$11.00

Spring Kale mix, Red cabbage, Shredded carrots, Cashews, Edamame, Wonton crisps, Sesame seeds, Cilantro, Grilled chicken

Italian Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine, Mozzerella, Garbanzo beans, Proscuitto, Parmesan Cheese

Build Your Own Salad

$8.00

Cold Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Acai Berry Mix, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Toasted coconut, Honey

Yogurt Bowl

$11.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Pineapple, Mango, Granola, Toasted Coconut, Honey

Hot Bowls

Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Rice, Broccoli, Shredded Carrots, Cashews, Wonton Strips, Sesame Seeds, Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Sauce

Greek Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, Cucumber, Red onion, Garbanzo, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Honey

Jambalaya Bowl

$15.00

Rice, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Blackened Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Spice, Scallions

Carribean Bowl

$15.00

Rice, Pineapple, Mango, Black Beans, Blackened chicken, Jerk Sauce

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Rice, Onions, Peppers, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Jalapeno, Adobe Sauce, Blackened Chicken, Cilantro

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$15.00

Mac & Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bread Crumbs

Bakery

Bread

Sourdough Batard

$8.00

Philly Baguette 2 Pack

$6.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Croissants

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Butter Crossaint

$4.00

Strudel

Strawberry Cheese Strudel

$5.00

Apple Strudel

$5.00

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$4.00

Sesame Bagel

$4.00

Blueberry Bagel

$4.00

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Spiced muffin, topped with coffe cake crumble

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry filled, sugar topped

Scones

Raspberry Pistachio

$3.50

Candy

Candy

$5.00

Cookies

$2.00

NA Drinks

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$4.00

Coke Products

Dasani

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Monster Products

Monster Java Mean Bean

$4.00

Monster Ultra Zero

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Monster Java Loca Moca

$4.00

Powerade Products

Orange

$4.00

Grape

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Mountain Berry Blast

$4.00

Waters

Aha Sparkling Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Aha Sparkling Lime Watermelon

$4.00

Cucumber Lime Smart Water

$4.00

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee

Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla

$4.00

Dunkin Donuts Mocha

$4.00

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee

$4.00