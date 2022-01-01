- Home
Salad
Mediterranean
Mulberry Too Glastonbury
No reviews yet
225 Hebron ave
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Add On's
Appetizers
Beverage
Black Cherry
$2.00
Coffee
$2.75
Hot Tea
$1.75
Poland Spring Water
$1.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Sarsaparilla
$2.00
Teatulia- Black Tea
$2.50
Teatulia- Green Tea
$2.50
Teatulia- Lemongrass
$2.50
Ginger Ale Cans
$0.65+
Asarasi Pure
$2.29
Blackberry Izze
$1.75
Sparkling Clementine
$1.75
Orange Mango
$2.25
Organic Lemonade
$2.25
Hosmer Orange
$2.00
Saratoga
$2.25
Catering
25 Pc Wings
$24.00
Add Chicken
$6.95
Angry Shrimp
$45.00
Antipasto Salad
$38.00
Au Gratin
$30.00
Benit Noir
$6.95
C. Bacon Wrap Scallop
$80.00
C. Brussel/kale Salad
$42.00
C. Mini Beef Wellingtons
$60.00
C. Tortelini Rose W/sausage
$48.00
C. Tortelini W/chicken
$48.00
Caesar Salad
$28.00
Carrot Cake
$33.00
Catering Grilled Veg
$40.00
Catering Mac And Cheese
$34.00
Catering Meat Lasagna
$50.00
Cheesecake
$33.00
Chicken Brocc
$45.00
Chicken Francaise
$6.50
Chicken Marsala
$6.00
Chicken Parm
$6.00
Choc Mousse Cake
$38.00
Cinnamon Bread Pudding
$30.00
Cookie Platter
$38.00
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
$100.00
Cranberry Balsamic Chicken
$12.95
Eggplant Parm
$45.00
Flat Breads
$14.00+
Grilled Veg
$32.00
Hazelnut Nutella Pie
$35.00
House Salad
$25.00
Mini Crab Cake
$60.00
Mini Meatballs
$28.00
Mini Potatoes
$30.00
Mulberry Salad
$35.00
Penne Alla Vodka
$36.00
Penne Porchini
$50.00+
R.R.P & Spinach Humus
$25.00
Rice Pilaf
$20.00
Rum Cake
$33.00
Rustica
$45.00
Sausage & Gouda Puff
$40.00
Seafood Casserole
$80.00
Slider
$2.50
Spinach Art Dip
$35.00
Spinach Choke Crab
$45.00
Stuffed Bread
$20.00
Tiramisu
$37.00
Pasta Marinara
$25.00
Veggie Pasta
$45.00
Caesar Salad
$28.00
Sausage &peppers
$50.00
Shrimp Skewers
$2.75
Butternut Crostini
$2.00
Queso
$26.00
Short Ribs
$126.00
Cobb Salad
$40.00
Stuffed Peppers
$35.00
Greenbean Almond
$28.00
Carrots W Shallots
$26.00
Ham
$40.00
Key Lime
$33.00
Garlic Greenbeans
$26.00
Pasta Bolo
$45.00
Monday Party
$94.00
Mashed Potatoes
$23.95
Pumpkin Cake
$33.00
Roasted Butternut
$22.95
Option 2 Business Catering
$14.00
Option 1 Catering
$9.95
Deposit
Desserts
Blondie
$2.50
Blue Berry Muffins
$1.50
Brownies
$2.50
Carrot cake
$5.95+
Chocolate Mousse
$3.95
Cinnamon bread pudding
$5.95
Cobbler
$6.95
Coconut cake
$5.95+
Cookies
$2.00+
Creme Brulee
$6.95
Ice cream Sandwhich
$4.35
Cupcake
$2.65
Heath Toffee Cheesecake Brownie
$3.50
Corn Bread
$4.95
Cheesecake
$7.95+
Rum Cake
$5.95
Granola Parfait
$6.95
Scone
$2.00
Corn Muffin
$1.00
Pumpkin Cake
$6.95Out of stock
Rum Cupcake
$1.99Out of stock
Frozen Choc Chip Cookies
$6.75
Parker House Rolls
$1.50
Bete Noir
$6.95+
Quiche
$5.95+
Dressings
Entrees
Taco Kits
$18.95
Beef Stroganoff
$16.95
Chicken Cordon Blu
$8.95+
Chicken Marsala
$11.95+
Chicken Parmesan
$9.50
Chicken Piccata
$11.95+
Chicken Pot Pie
$11.95+
Eggplant Lasagna
$15.95
Daily Lasagna
$14.95
Meat Lasagna
$16.95
Eggplant Parmesan
$9.25
Eggplant Stacks
$13.95
Chicken Saltimbocca
$11.95+
Family Chicken Parm
$18.95
Chicken Tenders
$8.00+
Family. Eggplant
$17.95
Meatballs
$10.00+
Pulled Pork
$9.95
Salmon
$17.95
Sheppards Pie Short Ribs
$19.95
Short Ribs
$16.95
Chicken Francaise
$11.95+
Meatloaf Dinner
$14.95
Gluten free parms
$9.75+
Eggplant Spec
$15.95
Turkey Sheppards Pie
$16.95
Veal Dinner
$14.95
Crab Cakes
$17.95
Pork Chop
$12.95
Pastas
Pasta Bolognese
$14.50
Penne alla Vodka
$12.95
Sausage Marscapone
$13.95+
Macaroni and cheese
$12.00+
Pasta Rustica
$14.95+
Chicken Broccoli
$15.95
Pasta Marinara
$5.95+
Buffalo Mac
$14.95
Baked Sausage Pasta
$15.95
Porcini W/sausage
$15.95
Stuffed Shells
$14.95
Tortelini Rose w/ Sausage
$15.95Out of stock
Tort Spec :)
$14.95+
Stuffed Shells
$14.95+Out of stock
Butternut Sausage Pasta
$13.95Out of stock
Shrimp Pasta
$21.95
Shrimp Pesto Pasta
$16.95
Pizza
*Cheese Pizza
$11.50
*Pepperoni Pizza
$13.00
Backdraft
$16.50
Gladiator
$16.50
Goodfellas
$16.50
Mashed
$16.50
Mighty Ducks
$16.50
Natural
$16.50
Secret Garden
$16.50
Steak Out
$16.50
The Italian Job
$16.50
Titanic
$16.50
Twister
$16.50
Untouchable
$16.50
Wild West
$16.50
Wizard of Oz
$16.50
Jaws 2.0
$16.50
As Good As It Gets
$16.50
New Pizza Mix
$14.50
Richy Rich
$16.50
Gidget Goes
$16.50
14.50 Pizza
$14.50
Pesto Veggie Pizza
$14.50
Peter Pan
$16.50
Retail
Mini Trees :)
$10.95
Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
$8.30
Raspberry Honey Mustard
$8.30
Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olive
$9.00
Apple & Horseradish Jam
$8.30
Combo Item Pig And Spreader
$26.95
Cranberry Relish with Grand Marnier
$8.30
Dill Pickle Mustard
$7.00
Smokey Onion Mustard
$7.00
Pecan Huney Mustard
$7.00
Hatch Chile Bacon Ranch Dip
$8.30
Sea Salt Gourmet Crackers
$4.50
Butter Braided Pretzel Twists
$2.99
Whipped Honey
$9.99
Very Hot Sauce
$12.95
Verde Hot Sauce
$12.95
4 Butterfly glasses
$17.00
Round baking dish
$30.00
Rectangle baking dish
$60.00
Pearl vase
$17.00
Butterfly Vase
$24.00
Siluett Vase
$24.00
Portion bowls
$20.00
Hostess napkin set
$10.00
Pig Cheeseboard
$21.98
Grapvine Cheesespreader
$5.25+
Rustic Holiday Mule Mug + Shaker
$48.00
Country Home Galazanized Metal Tub
$19.99
Rustic Framhouse Slat Cheeseboard
$23.99
Nantucket Picnic Tote
$50.00
Chesse Knife Set
$17.99
Floral Crystal Cocktail
$17.99
Christmas Tree Lantern
$75.00
Raindeer
$7.50
Luxurylite Led Wax Candle
$28.00
Blue Bowl
$16.00
Blue Platter
$15.00
Cookbook
$5.00
Salads
Caesar Salad
$6.00+
Caprese Salad
$5.00+
Chef Salad
$7.75
Chicken Salad
$7.95
Cobb Salad
$7.99
Greek Salad
$7.75
House Salad
$5.50+
Kale Salad
$7.75
Mulberry Salad
$7.75+
Pasta salad
$7.95
Romaine & Blu
$7.00
Thai Blackened Salad
$8.95
Fresh mozz, tomato, cucumber
$5.95
Sundried Fresh Mozz
$5.00
Potato salad
$4.00
Tequila Lime Salad W/chix
$9.95
Cole Slaw #
$4.00
Asain Snow Pea Orzo
$4.95
Fresh Mozz Pesto
$5.00+
Orzo Salad W/chix
$9.95
Cobb Salad
$7.99
Burrata
$8.95
Harvest Salad
$7.75
Mediterranean Orzo
$4.95
Beet And Pear Salad
$6.95
Sauces
Sides
B/A Cauliflower
$5.45
Roasted Brussel sprouts
$4.25
Zucchini, tomatoes& shallots
$4.50
Green beans w/roasted garlic
$4.25
Cole Slaw
$3.25
Sweet Potatoes
$5.95
Cauliflower Rice
$8.50
Grain Grain and Veggie
$4.95+
Mashed Butternut
$4.95
Roasted Carrots
$4.25
Grilled Vegetables
$7.95
Street Corn
$5.95+
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
$5.95
Grilled Corn
$4.25
Butternut squash
$4.95
Butternut Puree
$5.50
Grilled Veg Small
$5.95
Grilled Veg Cous Cous
$4.95
Spaghetti Squash
$4.95
Quinoa
$5.95
Cauliflower Mashed
$6.95
Zucc Red Pepper
$4.95
Roasted Veggies
$5.95
Broccoli
$5.25
Cauliflower
$4.95
Soups
Beef Chili
$7.99+
Beef Stew
$6.25+
Broc ched
$5.25+
Butternut Bisque
$5.25+
Chicken noodle
$4.99+
Chowder
$6.25+
Daily Selection
$5.25+
Shrimp Corn Chowder
$6.25+
Italian Wedding Soup
$4.99+
Loaded baked potato
$5.25+
Thai
$5.25+
Tomato basil
$4.99+
Vegetarian chili
$5.25+
Watermerlon Gazpacho
$5.75+
Cheese Add On
$1.00
Black Bean
$5.75+
St Patricks Day Specials
Potatoes :)
Mashed potatoes
$4.50+
Cheddar Au Gratin potatoes
$5.45+
Smk Gouda Au Gratin potatoes
$4.95+
Roasted Potatoes
$4.95
Double Stuffed Potatoes
$6.95
Loaded baked potato
$5.25+
Loaded Roasted Potatoes
$6.95
Mini Stuffed Potatoes
$8.95+
Smashed Fingerlings
$5.25
Boursin Au Gratin (Copy)
$9.50+
Bobs Potato Salad
$6.95
Potato salad
$4.00
Twice Baked Potatoes
$7.95
potato croquettes
$6.95
Weekend Specials
Cards
Make A Wish
$5.50
Get Well Soon
$5.50Out of stock
Love
$5.50Out of stock
Heart
$5.50
Youre Off To Great Places
$5.50Out of stock
There Is No Good Card For This
$5.50
Congrats
$5.50
The Secret Alice
$5.50
Happy Birthday
$5.50Out of stock
Hello Little One
$5.50
Sometimes Its Hard
$5.50Out of stock
Grief Is Tremendous
$5.50Out of stock
Im Sorry For What I Said
$5.50Out of stock
Find Your Tribe
$5.50Out of stock
All You Need Is Love
$5.50Out of stock
Cheers
$5.50Out of stock
I Miss Your Face
$5.50Out of stock
Let It Snow
$5.50Out of stock
Joy
$5.50Out of stock
A River Cut Through A Rock
$5.50Out of stock
Peace
$5.50Out of stock
How Old Are You Anyways
$5.50Out of stock
Thanksgiving Menu
Christmas Menu
Mini Beef Wellingtons
$3.95
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
$6.00
Holiday Hummus
$19.95+
Spinach Artichoke with Crab
$19.95+
Shrimp Scampi Dip
$19.95+
Stuffed Mushrooms
$2.50
Winter Salads
$9.95+
Pan seared Beef Tenderloin
$28.95
Stuffed Chicken
$9.95
Lobster Ravioli
$8.95
Seafood Casserole
$24.00
Eggplant Lasagna
$15.95+
Veal Osso Bucco
$24.95
Penne Porcini
$16.95+
Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Boursin Au gratins
$9.50+
Twice Baked Potatoes
$7.95
Mac and cheese
$11.95+
Roasted Root Vegetables
$6.95
Green Bean Almondine
$7.95
Red velvet cupcake
$3.95
Rum CHata cheesecake
$6.95+
Maple Creme Brulee
$6.95+
Rum cake
$6.95+
Coconut Cake
$6.95+
Cinnamon bread pudding
$6.95+
Pork Wontons
$1.50
Mini Potatoes
$1.35
Chicken Skewers
$4.25
Football Menu
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$9.95+
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$9.50+
Queso
$8.00+
Guac
$5.95+
Salsa
$4.00+
Beef Chili
$9.00+
Boneless Wings
$6.00
Bone IN Wings
$12.00
Jumbo Wings
$6.00
Roasted Cauliflower
$6.50
Nacho Kits
$16.00
Pork Slider
$3.00
Meatball Slider
$3.00
Buffalo Chicken Slider
$3.50
Mini Stuffed Potatoes 20pc
$36.00
Mini Potatoes Each
$1.50
Steak Skewers
$20.00
Jalapeno Poppers 20pc
$42.00
Large Blue Cheese or Ranch
$3.25
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
225 Hebron ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033
Gallery
