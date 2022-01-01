Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Mediterranean

Mulberry Too Glastonbury

No reviews yet

225 Hebron ave

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Add On's

# Caul Rice

$7.25

# Southwestern

$12.50

Add 4 Shrimp

$6.25

Bacon Wrapped Scallop

$2.95

Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Buffalo Tofu #

$7.00

Crab cakes Each

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Mini Crab Cakes Each

$1.25

Salmon

$18.99

Slider Bun

$1.00

Shrimp Ea

$2.25

Tenderloin

$21.95

Avocado

$1.50

Appetizers

(6) Mini Crab Cakes W/Choice Of Sauce

$9.45

Garlic bread

$5.00

Garlic bread w/ mozz

$6.00

Hummus

$5.95+

Lemon Rosemary Humus

$5.95

Salsa

$3.50+

Shrimp Dip

$14.95+

Smoked Gouda Queso

$6.95+

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$8.49+

Nachos

$14.50

Square Loaf Of Bread

$4.95

Beverage

Black Cherry

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Poland Spring Water

$1.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sarsaparilla

$2.00

Teatulia- Black Tea

$2.50

Teatulia- Green Tea

$2.50

Teatulia- Lemongrass

$2.50

Ginger Ale Cans

$0.65+

Asarasi Pure

$2.29

Blackberry Izze

$1.75

Sparkling Clementine

$1.75

Orange Mango

$2.25

Organic Lemonade

$2.25

Hosmer Orange

$2.00

Saratoga

$2.25

Catering

25 Pc Wings

$24.00

Add Chicken

$6.95

Angry Shrimp

$45.00

Antipasto Salad

$38.00

Au Gratin

$30.00

Benit Noir

$6.95

C. Bacon Wrap Scallop

$80.00

C. Brussel/kale Salad

$42.00

C. Mini Beef Wellingtons

$60.00

C. Tortelini Rose W/sausage

$48.00

C. Tortelini W/chicken

$48.00

Caesar Salad

$28.00

Carrot Cake

$33.00

Catering Grilled Veg

$40.00

Catering Mac And Cheese

$34.00

Catering Meat Lasagna

$50.00

Cheesecake

$33.00

Chicken Brocc

$45.00

Chicken Francaise

$6.50

Chicken Marsala

$6.00

Chicken Parm

$6.00

Choc Mousse Cake

$38.00

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$30.00

Cookie Platter

$38.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$100.00

Cranberry Balsamic Chicken

$12.95

Eggplant Parm

$45.00

Flat Breads

$14.00+

Grilled Veg

$32.00

Hazelnut Nutella Pie

$35.00

House Salad

$25.00

Mini Crab Cake

$60.00

Mini Meatballs

$28.00

Mini Potatoes

$30.00

Mulberry Salad

$35.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$36.00

Penne Porchini

$50.00+

R.R.P & Spinach Humus

$25.00

Rice Pilaf

$20.00

Rum Cake

$33.00

Rustica

$45.00

Sausage & Gouda Puff

$40.00

Seafood Casserole

$80.00

Slider

$2.50

Spinach Art Dip

$35.00

Spinach Choke Crab

$45.00

Stuffed Bread

$20.00

Tiramisu

$37.00

Pasta Marinara

$25.00

Veggie Pasta

$45.00

Caesar Salad

$28.00

Sausage &peppers

$50.00

Shrimp Skewers

$2.75

Butternut Crostini

$2.00

Queso

$26.00

Short Ribs

$126.00

Cobb Salad

$40.00

Stuffed Peppers

$35.00

Greenbean Almond

$28.00

Carrots W Shallots

$26.00

Ham

$40.00

Key Lime

$33.00

Garlic Greenbeans

$26.00

Pasta Bolo

$45.00

Monday Party

$94.00

Mashed Potatoes

$23.95

Pumpkin Cake

$33.00

Roasted Butternut

$22.95

Option 2 Business Catering

$14.00

Option 1 Catering

$9.95

Chips

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Deposit

Valentines Day Class

$75.00

Grazing Table

$85.00

Few Secrets

$20.00

Hot premium Catering Each

$20.00

Hot Entree Catering Each

$18.00

Sandwich Catering Each

$14.00

Desserts

Blondie

$2.50

Blue Berry Muffins

$1.50

Brownies

$2.50

Carrot cake

$5.95+

Chocolate Mousse

$3.95

Cinnamon bread pudding

$5.95

Cobbler

$6.95

Coconut cake

$5.95+

Cookies

$2.00+

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Ice cream Sandwhich

$4.35

Cupcake

$2.65

Heath Toffee Cheesecake Brownie

$3.50

Corn Bread

$4.95

Cheesecake

$7.95+

Rum Cake

$5.95

Granola Parfait

$6.95

Scone

$2.00

Corn Muffin

$1.00

Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake

$6.95

Rum Cupcake

Rum Cupcake

$1.99

Frozen Choc Chip Cookies

$6.75

Parker House Rolls

$1.50

Bete Noir

$6.95+

Quiche

$5.95+

Dressings

Balsamic

$2.75+

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Caesar

$2.75+

Extra dressing

$1.00

Honey Citrus Dressing

$2.75+

Ranch

$1.00

Red Wine

$2.75+

Entrees

Taco Kits

$18.95

Beef Stroganoff

$16.95

Chicken Cordon Blu

$8.95+

Chicken Marsala

$11.95+

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

Chicken Piccata

$11.95+

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.95+

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.95

Daily Lasagna

$14.95

Meat Lasagna

$16.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.25

Eggplant Stacks

$13.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$11.95+

Family Chicken Parm

$18.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Family. Eggplant

$17.95

Meatballs

$10.00+

Pulled Pork

$9.95

Salmon

$17.95

Sheppards Pie Short Ribs

$19.95

Short Ribs

$16.95

Chicken Francaise

$11.95+

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.95

Gluten free parms

$9.75+

Eggplant Spec

$15.95

Turkey Sheppards Pie

$16.95

Veal Dinner

$14.95

Crab Cakes

$17.95

Pork Chop

$12.95

Pastas

Pasta Bolognese

$14.50

Penne alla Vodka

$12.95

Sausage Marscapone

$13.95+

Macaroni and cheese

$12.00+

Pasta Rustica

$14.95+

Chicken Broccoli

$15.95

Pasta Marinara

$5.95+

Buffalo Mac

$14.95

Baked Sausage Pasta

$15.95

Porcini W/sausage

$15.95

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Tortelini Rose w/ Sausage

$15.95Out of stock

Tort Spec :)

$14.95+

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$14.95+

Butternut Sausage Pasta

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp Pasta

$21.95

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$16.95

Pizza

*Cheese Pizza

$11.50

*Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Backdraft

$16.50

Gladiator

$16.50

Goodfellas

$16.50

Mashed

$16.50

Mighty Ducks

$16.50

Natural

$16.50

Secret Garden

$16.50

Steak Out

$16.50

The Italian Job

$16.50

Titanic

$16.50

Twister

$16.50

Untouchable

$16.50

Wild West

$16.50

Wizard of Oz

$16.50

Jaws 2.0

$16.50

As Good As It Gets

$16.50

New Pizza Mix

$14.50

Richy Rich

$16.50

Gidget Goes

$16.50

14.50 Pizza

$14.50

Pesto Veggie Pizza

$14.50

Peter Pan

$16.50

Retail

Mini Trees :)

$10.95

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$8.30

Raspberry Honey Mustard

$8.30

Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olive

$9.00

Apple & Horseradish Jam

$8.30

Combo Item Pig And Spreader

$26.95

Cranberry Relish with Grand Marnier

$8.30

Dill Pickle Mustard

$7.00

Smokey Onion Mustard

$7.00

Pecan Huney Mustard

$7.00

Hatch Chile Bacon Ranch Dip

$8.30

Sea Salt Gourmet Crackers

$4.50

Butter Braided Pretzel Twists

$2.99

Whipped Honey

$9.99

Very Hot Sauce

$12.95

Verde Hot Sauce

$12.95

4 Butterfly glasses

$17.00

Round baking dish

$30.00

Rectangle baking dish

$60.00

Pearl vase

$17.00

Butterfly Vase

$24.00

Siluett Vase

$24.00

Portion bowls

$20.00

Hostess napkin set

$10.00

Pig Cheeseboard

$21.98

Grapvine Cheesespreader

$5.25+

Rustic Holiday Mule Mug + Shaker

$48.00

Country Home Galazanized Metal Tub

$19.99

Rustic Framhouse Slat Cheeseboard

$23.99

Nantucket Picnic Tote

$50.00

Chesse Knife Set

$17.99

Floral Crystal Cocktail

$17.99

Christmas Tree Lantern

$75.00

Raindeer

$7.50

Luxurylite Led Wax Candle

$28.00

Blue Bowl

$16.00

Blue Platter

$15.00

Cookbook

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Caprese Salad

$5.00+

Chef Salad

$7.75

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Cobb Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$7.75

House Salad

$5.50+

Kale Salad

$7.75

Mulberry Salad

$7.75+

Pasta salad

$7.95

Romaine & Blu

$7.00

Thai Blackened Salad

$8.95

Fresh mozz, tomato, cucumber

$5.95

Sundried Fresh Mozz

$5.00

Potato salad

$4.00

Tequila Lime Salad W/chix

$9.95

Cole Slaw #

$4.00

Asain Snow Pea Orzo

$4.95

Fresh Mozz Pesto

$5.00+

Orzo Salad W/chix

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$7.99

Burrata

$8.95

Harvest Salad

$7.75

Mediterranean Orzo

$4.95

Beet And Pear Salad

$6.95

Sandwiches

Sandwich

$10.00

Half Wrap\half Sand

$5.50

Sandwich 3

$7.00

Stuffed Avocado

$8.95

Sauces

Bolognese

$0.00+

Garlic Butter

$3.50

Honey Mustard

$3.75+

Lemon Sage Sauce

$6.95

Marinara

$4.50+

Peanut Butter Ginger

$5.95+

Peanut butter ginger

$2.95+

Pesto

$5.95

Puttanesca

$6.50

Rustica

$4.95

St. Louis Rub

$2.99

Sundried tomato pesto

$5.25

Vodka

$6.00+

Wild mushroom marsala

$7.50+

Winger sauce

$2.00+

Sides

B/A Cauliflower

$5.45

Roasted Brussel sprouts

$4.25

Zucchini, tomatoes& shallots

$4.50

Green beans w/roasted garlic

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Sweet Potatoes

$5.95

Cauliflower Rice

$8.50

Grain Grain and Veggie

$4.95+

Mashed Butternut

$4.95

Roasted Carrots

$4.25

Grilled Vegetables

$7.95

Street Corn

$5.95+

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$5.95

Grilled Corn

$4.25

Butternut squash

$4.95

Butternut Puree

$5.50

Grilled Veg Small

$5.95

Grilled Veg Cous Cous

$4.95

Spaghetti Squash

$4.95

Quinoa

$5.95

Cauliflower Mashed

$6.95

Zucc Red Pepper

$4.95

Roasted Veggies

$5.95

Broccoli

$5.25

Cauliflower

$4.95

Soups

Beef Chili

$7.99+

Beef Stew

$6.25+

Broc ched

$5.25+

Butternut Bisque

$5.25+

Chicken noodle

$4.99+

Chowder

$6.25+

Daily Selection

$5.25+

Shrimp Corn Chowder

$6.25+

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.99+

Loaded baked potato

$5.25+

Thai

$5.25+

Tomato basil

$4.99+

Vegetarian chili

$5.25+

Watermerlon Gazpacho

$5.75+

Cheese Add On

$1.00

Black Bean

$5.75+

St Patricks Day Specials

Corned Beef Dinner

$18.95+

Potatoes :)

Mashed potatoes

$4.50+

Cheddar Au Gratin potatoes

$5.45+

Smk Gouda Au Gratin potatoes

$4.95+

Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Double Stuffed Potatoes

$6.95

Loaded baked potato

$5.25+

Loaded Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Mini Stuffed Potatoes

$8.95+

Smashed Fingerlings

$5.25

Boursin Au Gratin (Copy)

$9.50+

Bobs Potato Salad

$6.95

Potato salad

$4.00

Twice Baked Potatoes

$7.95

potato croquettes

$6.95

Weekend Specials

Hot Dog Chili

$5.95+

Grilled Corn Salad

$6.95+

Potato And Corn Salad

$5.95+

Bbq Chicken

$7.95

Tomato Feta Dip

$5.95

Cards

Make A Wish

$5.50

Get Well Soon

Get Well Soon

$5.50

Love

Love

$5.50

Heart

$5.50

Youre Off To Great Places

$5.50Out of stock

There Is No Good Card For This

$5.50

Congrats

$5.50

The Secret Alice

$5.50

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

$5.50

Hello Little One

$5.50

Sometimes Its Hard

Sometimes Its Hard

$5.50

Grief Is Tremendous

$5.50Out of stock

Im Sorry For What I Said

$5.50Out of stock

Find Your Tribe

Find Your Tribe

$5.50

All You Need Is Love

$5.50Out of stock

Cheers

Cheers

$5.50

I Miss Your Face

I Miss Your Face

$5.50

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

$5.50

Joy

Joy

$5.50

A River Cut Through A Rock

$5.50Out of stock

Peace

Peace

$5.50

How Old Are You Anyways

$5.50Out of stock

Thanksgiving Menu

Stuffed Mushrooms Each

$2.50

Butternut Crostini Each

$2.25

Cajun Shrimp Cocktail

$2.75

Baked Brie

$11.95

Parker House Rolls

$1.50

Turkey Dinner

$15.95

Fall Salad

$8.75+

Cranberry Chicken Each

$8.00

Stuffed Pork Loin

$14.00

Pint Of Cranberry

$5.95

Cup Cranberry

$4.95

Gravy 1qt

$8.95

Popcorn

Habanero Ranch

$5.99

Truffle Parm Garlic

$5.99

Dill Pickles

$5.99

Christmas Menu

Mini Beef Wellingtons

$3.95

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$6.00

Holiday Hummus

$19.95+

Spinach Artichoke with Crab

$19.95+

Shrimp Scampi Dip

$19.95+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$2.50

Winter Salads

$9.95+

Pan seared Beef Tenderloin

$28.95

Stuffed Chicken

$9.95

Lobster Ravioli

$8.95

Seafood Casserole

$24.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.95+

Veal Osso Bucco

$24.95

Penne Porcini

$16.95+

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Boursin Au gratins

$9.50+

Twice Baked Potatoes

$7.95

Mac and cheese

$11.95+

Roasted Root Vegetables

$6.95

Green Bean Almondine

$7.95

Red velvet cupcake

$3.95

Rum CHata cheesecake

$6.95+

Maple Creme Brulee

$6.95+

Rum cake

$6.95+

Coconut Cake

$6.95+

Cinnamon bread pudding

$6.95+

Pork Wontons

$1.50

Mini Potatoes

$1.35

Chicken Skewers

$4.25

Football Menu

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.50+

Queso

$8.00+

Guac

$5.95+

Salsa

$4.00+

Beef Chili

$9.00+

Boneless Wings

$6.00

Bone IN Wings

$12.00

Jumbo Wings

$6.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.50

Nacho Kits

$16.00

Pork Slider

$3.00

Meatball Slider

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$3.50

Mini Stuffed Potatoes 20pc

$36.00

Mini Potatoes Each

$1.50

Steak Skewers

$20.00

Jalapeno Poppers 20pc

$42.00

Large Blue Cheese or Ranch

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 Hebron ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Gallery
Mulberry Too image
Mulberry Too image

