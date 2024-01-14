Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
218 S Hwy 156
Justin, TX 76247
Mule Barn
Appetizers
- Fried Shrooms$7.00
Fresh mushrooms hand battered & deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch for dipping
- Fried Cheese Sticks$8.00
Lightly fried provolone cheese sticks. Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Armadillo Eggs$12.00
Fresh Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese & pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and oven roasted to perfection. Served with Ranch for dippin'
- Onion Rings$7.00
Giant yellow onions hand battered & fried to a golden brown. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Southwest Egg Rolls$10.00
Golden fried egg rolls filled with chicken, black beans, fresh corn, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese & jalapeños. Served with ranch dressing
- Texas Fries$7.00
A basket of french fries deep-fried with onions & jalapeños then lightly dusted with our secret seasoning & served with homemade ranch dressing
- Wings$10.00
Your choice of traditional or boneless. Hand tossed in your favorite sauce
- Frickles$7.00
Dill pickle chips battered & fried. Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Mule Tots$13.00
A heaping pile of tater tots topped with smoked brisket, shredded Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeños. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
- Pork Skins$7.00
Deep Fried fresh to order & dusted with our house cayenne seasoning, served with a side pf pickled cabbage.
- Brisket Nachos$13.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side
- Syracuse Sausage$9.00
From our neighbors in ponder, 1/2 lb jalapeño & cheese sausage, sliced & served with a tangy BBQ sauce drizzle
- Boudin Balls$8.00
House Made Boudin, panko crusted & deep fried, served with creole mustard
- Bottle Caps$7.00
- Chips and Queso$5.00
- Empanadas$8.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
Sandwiches
- The Sand Wedge Club$11.00
Bacon, ham & turkey piled high on a hoagie bun & topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss & American cheese covered in your choice of mustard or mayo
- Tom Turkey$11.00
Deli sliced turkey grilled & smothered with Swiss cheese topped with lettuce & tomato served on a sweet roll with your choice of mustard or mayo
- Dirty Bird$12.00
Blackened chicken breast covered with grilled onions, mushrooms & jalapeños topped with Swiss cheese & served on a hoagie bun
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a sweet roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Thinly chopped juicy steak, topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served on a hoagie bun
- Howlin Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in a cayenne glaze, topped with spicy slaw & pickles, served on a sweet roll.
- Cajun Philly$12.00
Blackened chicken & smoked Cajun sausage with grilled onions & bell peppers topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie bun
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.00
Hand battered chicken fried steak served on Texas toast with lettuce & tomato
Burgers
- Spur Burger$14.00
Topped with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & jalapeños, covered with Swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato
- Rooster Bullet$13.00
Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion topped with bacon, American cheese & a fried egg
- The Jack$12.00
Covered with American cheese & served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
- Patty Melt$12.00
Topped with seasoned grilled onions & covered in Swiss cheese served on grilled wheat toast
Salads
- Southwest Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, beans, cheese, tomato, onion & Fritos®. Served with salsa
- Chef Salad$11.00
Chopped ham & turkey served on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheese, cucumber, egg & onion. Topped with bacon & croutons
- Yard Bird Salad$11.00
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast served on a bed of mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber & cheese. Topped with homemade croutons & real bacon bits
Baskets
- All You Can Eat Fried Catfish$15.00
Corn meal battered catfish, deep-fried to perfection. Served with hush puppies & homemade tartar sauce
- Chicken Fried Steak Platter$14.00
Hand battered chicken fried steak. Served with mashed potatoes & Texas toast
- Bovine Tacos$12.00
Chopped brisket tacos served on flour tortillas with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & grilled onions topped with cheese. Served with homemade salsa
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
Juicy handcut chicken tenders battered & deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Ribeye Platter$18.00
A tender, juicy 8 oz steak grilled the way you like it. Served with Texas toast & choice of side
- Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Pulled pork tacos served on flour tortillas with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & grilled onions topped with cheese. Served with homemade salsa
- Steak Fingers$12.00
Hand battered steak fingers. Served with creamy gravy & Texas toast
- Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
A toasted flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast, shredded Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream
- Cajun Pasta$14.00
- ReOrder Fish
Desserts
Lil Spurs Menu
Sides
Sides
Condiments
Liquor
Vodka
- Grey Goose$6.50
- Absolut$5.50
- Titos$6.50
- Well Vodka$4.00
- 3 Olives Loopy$5.50
- Cherry Vodka$4.50
- Vanilla Vodka$4.50
- Whipped Vodka$4.50
- Western Sons Blueberry$5.50
- Absolut Wildberri$5.50
- Deep Eddys Lemon$6.50
- Deep Eddys Lime$6.50
- Deep Eddys Peach$6.50
- Deep Eddys Ruby Red$6.50
- Deep Eddys Sweet Tea$6.50
- Deep Eddys Orange$6.50
- Deep Eddys Cranberry$6.50
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Cointreau$6.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Banana Liqueur$5.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Butterscotch Liqueur$5.00
- Hot Damn$5.00
- Melon Liqueur$5.00
- Peach Liqueur$5.00
- Peppermint Liqueur$5.00
- Sour Apple Liqueur$5.00
- Watermelon Liqueur$5.00
- Razzmatazz$5.00
- Bailey's$5.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Jager$6.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Rumchata$6.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Strega$6.00
- Tuaca$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Honey$6.00
- Jack Fire$6.00
Shots
A-G
H-M
N-S
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Full service Restaurant and Bar with nightly specials & live music every Friday & Saturday night.
218 S Hwy 156, Justin, TX 76247