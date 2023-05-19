Restaurant header imageView gallery

MuleKicker BBQ, LLC 630 E Young Ave

630 E Young Ave

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Food Menu

Meat

Beef "Dino" Ribs

$17.00+

Brisket, sliced or chopped

$15.00+

Chicken

$8.50+

Pulled Pork

$9.00+

Pork Ribs

$8.50+

Smoked Sausage

$6.00+

Turkey Breast - sliced

$11.00+

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Turkey Breast

$9.00

Kicker Combo

Kicker Combo 1 Side

$8.00

One side, a bun, and a choice of beverage.

Kicker Combo 2 Side

$12.00

Two sides, a bun, and a choice of beverage.

Kicker Kids

Kicker Kids Meal

$7.00

Jr. Pulled Pork sandwich, a small side of mac and cheese, and a fountain drink.

Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00+

Charro Beans

$6.00+

Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00+

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

French Fries

$6.00+Out of stock

Sweet Potato Casserole

$6.00+

Cucumber Salad

$6.00+

Banana Pudding

$6.00+

Cobbler

$6.00+

Toast/Bun

Jalapeno Muffins

$2.00+

Cornbread Bun

$1.00

Extras

Pickled Onions

Meal Deals

Texas Trinity

$80.00

One pound of brisket, six pork ribs, two sausage links, two large sides, eight ounce container of sauce, and four jalapeno muffins.

Mule Kicken' Chicken

$120.00

One full bird, one pound of brisket, six pork ribs, two sausage links, three large sides, eight ounce container of sauce, and four jalapeno muffins.

Rubs and Sauce

Sweet Sauce (16 oz)

$9.00

Texas Sauce (16 oz)

$9.00

APR (16 oz all purpose rub)

$10.00

Gear

T-shirt

$20.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain

Fountain

$3.00

Coke Classic

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

No Drink

Soda - Canned

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.50

Water - Bottled

Water - Still - Bottle

$2.50

Water - Sparkling - Can

$2.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Central Texas-style counter service restaurant in West Central Missouri. Meat. Smoke. Sauce on the side.

Location

630 E Young Ave, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Directions

