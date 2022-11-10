Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

12,926 Reviews

$$

1355 N Front St

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Spicy Jawn Pizza
Saffron Messinesi

Small Plates

Focaccia

$14.00

sea salt, rosemary, whipped ricotta

Crispy Octopus

Crispy Octopus

$21.00

Spicy arugula pesto, lemon-white bean purée

Green Salad

$15.00

lettuce, radicchio, persimmon, beets, toasted almond, tarragon vinaigrette

Prosciutto & Asian Pear

$16.00

robiola bosina, pine nut, frisee

Honey Nut Squash

$16.00

almond granola, watercress, gorgonzola dolce

Pasta

Saffron Messinesi

$18.00

fennel pork sausage ragu, pecorino di fossa

Pappardelle

$22.00

harissa braised lamb ragu, house made ricotta

Ricotta Gnudi

$29.00

maine lobster, squash, basil, pistachio

Fusilli

$21.00

Rock Shrimp, jalapeno, roasted garlic, lime juice, mint, breadcrumbs

Fettuccini

$20.00

matsutake mushrooms, pecorino ginepro, scallions

Kids - Pasta

$10.00

butter, parmesan

Wood Fired Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"

Spicy Jawn Pizza

Spicy Jawn Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Caciocavallo, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Tomato - 12"

Leslie Chow Pizza

Leslie Chow Pizza

$18.00

Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"

Frank White Pizza

Frank White Pizza

$18.00

Cherry tomatoes, calabrian chili, swiss chard, garlic crema, taleggio - 12"

Double Margherita Pizza

Double Margherita Pizza

$19.00

tomato, bufala mozzarella, burrata, basil

Sawzeech Pizza

$18.00

House made fennel sausage, red peppers, chili pepper pesto

Wood Fired Entrees

Chicken

$42.00

caramelized onion crema, roasted turnips, bagna cauda vinaigrette, seasonal greens

Hanger Steak

$38.00

mushroom conserva, cipollini agro dolce, salsa verde

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

feuilletine, chocolate mousse, marscapone cream

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
WOOD-FIRED ITALIAN

Website

Location

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Directions

