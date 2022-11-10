Wm. Mulherin's Sons
12,926 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
WOOD-FIRED ITALIAN
Location
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
No Reviews
1001 N 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurant