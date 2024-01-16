Mulherin's Pizzeria Mulherin's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the growing East Market community, Mulherin’s is Method Co.’s second iteration of our popular Fishtown location. Mulherin’s will take cues from Wm. Mulherin’s Sons’ original concept focusing on Italian-influenced wood-fired cuisine that emphasizes the smokiness and char of the wood burning oven and grill, but with a greater focus on the pizza program complemented by a selection of creative handmade pastas, vegetable-forward small plates, and a handful of standout entrees.
Location
1175 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schmear It (East Market 12th St) - 19 South 12th Street
No Reviews
19 South 12th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Molly Malloy's
4.7 • 2,103
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant