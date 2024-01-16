Restaurant info

Located in the growing East Market community, Mulherin’s is Method Co.’s second iteration of our popular Fishtown location. Mulherin’s will take cues from Wm. Mulherin’s Sons’ original concept focusing on Italian-influenced wood-fired cuisine that emphasizes the smokiness and char of the wood burning oven and grill, but with a greater focus on the pizza program complemented by a selection of creative handmade pastas, vegetable-forward small plates, and a handful of standout entrees.