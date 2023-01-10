Italian
Bars & Lounges
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
2,420 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine! We request you provide us with at least 12 hours' notice if you need to cancel your reservation. If you don't cancel your reservation and do not show, there will be a $25 charge for each member of your party. Please note that we have a first-come, first-serve seating policy for all reservations and cannot guarantee outdoor seating. Thank you.
Location
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh, NC 27603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh