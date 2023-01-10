Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

2,420 Reviews

$$

309 N Dawson St

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Lasagna To Go
Margherita Pizza To Go
Pesto Chicken Pizza To Go

Takeout

Burrata To Go

$14.00

Fresh spring mix, roasted bell peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese tossed in balsamic & EVOO

Cheese Board To Go

$28.00

Prosciutto, salami, coppa, taleggio, caciocavallo, Fior Sardo, cured olives, pickled carrots, shredded beets & gnoccho frito

Eggplant Ravioli To Go

$24.00

Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce

Lasagna To Go

$24.00

Seven layers of fresh pasta, house beef and pork ragu, house beschemel & reggiano

Amatriciana To Go

$24.00

House made picci pasta, San Marzano tomato, onion, italian pancetta, chili & pecorino

Risotto To Go

$24.00

Saffron Based, chefs daily choosing

Chicken To Go

$25.00

Organic roasted half chicken, marsalla mushroom sauce & rosemary potatoes

Pepperoni Pizza To Go

$24.00

San Marzano, Caramelized onions, pepperoni, mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Pizza To Go

$24.00

San Marzano, grilled pesto chicken, mozzarela, spinach, kalamata olives

Margherita Pizza To Go

$22.00

San Marzano, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Quattro Fromaggi Pizza To Go

$24.00

San Marzano, taleggio, gorgonzola, mozzarella, sotto sentre

Side Mushrooms To Go

$10.00

Side Roasted Potato To Go

$10.00

Side Zucchini To Go

$10.00

Cannoli To Go

$8.00

Tiramisu To Go

$10.00

Principessa

$24.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cake Fee

$2.50

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Tartufo

$12.00

Limoncello Tartufo

$12.00

Cherry Gilato

$6.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Peach Melba

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

Valentine's To Go

Valentine's for Two to go.

$150.00

Valentine's for Two Vegetarian To Go

$150.00

1 Valentine To Go Beef

1 Valentine To Go Veggie

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine! We request you provide us with at least 12 hours' notice if you need to cancel your reservation. If you don't cancel your reservation and do not show, there will be a $25 charge for each member of your party. Please note that we have a first-come, first-serve seating policy for all reservations and cannot guarantee outdoor seating. Thank you.

Website

Location

Directions

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

