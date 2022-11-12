Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mullers Cider House

220 Reviews

$$

1344 University Ave

Suite #180

Rochester, NY 14607

Popular Items

Apple Pie Logs
Chicken & Waffle Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

Cider - Bottles/Cans

Awestruck 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Make Your Own 4 Pack

$16.00

Awestruck Apples and Pears 16oz 5.5%

$7.00Out of stock

Awestruck Hibiscus Ginger 16oz 6.8%

$7.00Out of stock

Awestruck Summer Sangria 6.8% 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Stow Mountain Glow

$5.00

Brooklyn Rose 750ml 5.8%

$13.00Out of stock

Romilly Cider Rose 750mL

$15.00Out of stock

Romilly Extra Dry 750ml

$12.00Out of stock

Romilly Sweet Cider 750ml

$12.00Out of stock

Seed And Stone Royal Cider Bottle

$28.00

Rootstock Pommeau Bottle

$28.00

Eve Pommeau Bottle 500ml

$45.00

Beer

$1 off

-$1.00

Sail Away Club Coffee Seltzers 12oz 5.0%

$3.00

42 North Gose Out Like Lime 5.6% 16oz

$5.00

42 North Unparalled Universe Cider Gose 16oz 6.0%

$8.00
Big Ditch Cinnamon Apple Amber Ale 12oz 6.5%

Big Ditch Cinnamon Apple Amber Ale 12oz 6.5%

$5.00

Big Ditch Dock Jams Sour 5% 12oz

$5.00
Big Ditch Hayburner IPA 12oz 7.2%

Big Ditch Hayburner IPA 12oz 7.2%

$6.00

Catskill Barkaboom Oktoberfest 5.8%

$8.00

Equilibrium Fluctuation IPA 16oz 8.1%

$8.00

Fifth Frame Bath Bomb Sour 16oz 6.0%

$8.00Out of stock

Five Boroughs Festbier 6%

$7.00

Froth Juice Life IPA 6.7%

$8.00

Greater Good 55 Funk Peach Cobbler 16oz 8%

$7.00

Greater Good Pulp Daddy IPA 8%

$8.00

Prison City Brewing Pumpkin Escobar 7%

$8.00

Resurgence Killer Whale Tank NEIPA 16oz 6.5%

$7.00

Resurgence Peanut Butter Cocoa Porter 16oz 5.5%

$7.00

Rising Storm Sun Moon & Stars Cherry Limeade Berliner Weiss's 16oz 4.0%

$8.00

Rusty Nickel Orange Creamsicle Cream Ale 9.8% 16oz

$8.00
Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb IPA 12oz 6.5%

Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb IPA 12oz 6.5%

$6.00
Thin Man Pills Mafia 16oz 4.9%

Thin Man Pills Mafia 16oz 4.9%

$7.00

Light, crisp, floral. Chug this pilsner and jump into some flaming tables, Buffalo style!

WarHorse American Light 12oz 4.1%

$5.00

Wine

1911 Barrel Aged Apple Wine

1911 Empire Dry Apple Wine

1911 Empire Dry Apple Wine

$6.00+
1911 Honey Crisp Apple Wine

1911 Honey Crisp Apple Wine

$6.00+
1911 Rose Apple Wine

1911 Rose Apple Wine

$6.00+

Star Cider Northern Comfort Bottle

$28.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soda Pop

Soda Pop

Appetizers

Homemade Kettle Corn

Homemade Kettle Corn

$4.00+

Mullers Signature popcorn made fresh daily.

Big Azz Pretzel

Big Azz Pretzel

$12.00

Three Pretzel Sticks, served with Spicy Cider Cheese or Mustard

Nachos

$16.00

Dip Flight

$15.00
Chicken Wing Dip

Chicken Wing Dip

$11.00

Homemade , Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served w/ Corn Tortilla Chips

Spinach & Cheddar Dip

Spinach & Cheddar Dip

$11.00

Rochester Famous, Topped with Melted Cheddar . Served w/Corn Tortilla Chips

Buffalo Chicken Logs

$12.00
Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$11.00

Four Pizza Logs served w/ Marinara Sauce

Taco Logs

$11.00Out of stock

Gourmet Pizza 12"

585 Pizza

585 Pizza

$19.00

County Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Red Pepper, & Onion.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Hot sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers ,Topped with Ranch & Hot Sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, & Pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, with Chicken, Fingers, Bacon , & Ranch.

Chicken & Waffle Pizza

$19.00

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, Jalapenos , Waffle Fries , Chicken Fingers, Topped with Spicy Maple Drizzle

Goat Pizza

$17.00
Pickle Pizza

Pickle Pizza

$17.00

Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Blend.Topped with Dill Pickles

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce , Mozzarella, with Prosciutto, Arugula & Topped with Balsamic Glaze

Roasted Red Pepper Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Blend. Topped with Roasted Red Peppers

Wild Dill Pizza

Wild Dill Pizza

$18.00

Our Signature Pickle Pizza with Mozzarella Blend, Jalapenos, Flamin Hot Cheetos, and Topped with Ranch Sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke

$16.00

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled PorkTacos (3)

BBQ Pulled PorkTacos (3)

$16.00

Blackberry BBQ Pulled Pork,Tangy Red Pepper Slaw, & Topped with Chipotle Aioli. Served with a Side of Chips & Salsa

Black Bean Tacos (3)

$11.00

Judge Judy

$15.00
Mafia Melt

Mafia Melt

$15.00

Chicken Wing Dip, Buffalo tenders, Pickled Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles stacked up on Sour Dough

Stiflers Mom

$15.00

Breaded Chicken,Pesto, Gouda & Provolone Cheese, Tomato Slices , & Basil. Served on Sour dough bread

Dessert

Apple Pie Logs

Apple Pie Logs

$11.00

Apple Pie logs, Topped with Cinnamon, Sugar, & Whipped Cream.

Halloween Black Cocoa

$4.00Out of stock

Lavender Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Pumpkin Choco Chip Cookie

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice

$4.00Out of stock

Trash Plate

$4.00

RETAIL

Glass

Glass

$8.00

Camo Hat

$20.00

Winter Hat

$10.00
Gray Short Sleeve Shirt

Gray Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Friends Long Sleeve Shirt

$15.00

Empty Growler

$5.00

Mullers Sweatshirt

$40.00

Long Sleeve Red,White,&Blue

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A craft cider bar located in the heart of down town Rochester. Serving imported craft ciders and delicious local and seasonal food.

Location

1344 University Ave, Suite #180, Rochester, NY 14607

Directions

Gallery
Mullers Cider House image
Mullers Cider House image
Mullers Cider House image

