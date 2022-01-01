Mulligans 320 N Main St

A map showing the location of Mulligans 320 N Main StView gallery

Burgers

Bourbon Burger

$15.50

Black & Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$15.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

Mulligan Burger

$13.50

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Cowboy Burger

$15.50

Fine Sand-Wedges

BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Classic Rueben

$15.00

Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Mulligan's Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Santa Fe Wrap

$13.50

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$14.00

Rueben Turkey/Slaw

$15.00

Greens

Bourbon Street Salmon Salad

$18.00

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$18.00

Fajita Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

House Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Tex-Mex

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.50

Wet Burrito

$14.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Mulligans Fajitas

$15.00

Mile High Nacho Full

$15.50

Big Shots

8 oz Sirloin

$25.00

Full BBQ Ribs

$32.00

Smothered Chicken

$20.00

Special 13.00

$13.00

Special 14.00

$14.00

Special 15.00

$15.00

Special 16.00

$16.00

Special 17.00

$17.00

Special 18.00

$18.00

Special 19.00

$19.00

Special 20.00

$20.00

Special 21.00

$21.00

Special 22.00

$22.00

Special 23.00

$23.00

Special 24.00

$24.00

Special 25.00

$25.00

Special 26.00

$26.00

Special 27.00

$27.00

Special 28.00

$28.00

Special 29.00

$29.00

Special 30.00

$30.00

Special 31.00

$31.00

Special 32.00

$32.00

Special 33.00

$33.00

Special 34.00

$34.00

Special 35.00

$35.00

Special 36.00

$36.00

Special 12.00

$12.00

Special 11.00

$11.00

Special 10.00

$10.00

In The Pond

WhiteFish

$25.00

Pan Fried Perch

$26.00

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

On Par Pasta

Devils Linguine

$16.00

Mediterranean

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Cod Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Basket Waffle Fries

$8.00

Basket Fries

$7.50

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.00

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Appe-Tee-Zers

Spin Dip

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Pork Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Goat Cheese Medallions

$13.50

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Basket Pickles

$10.00

Basket Shrooms

$10.00

Traditional Skins

$13.00

Pork Skins

$13.00

BBQ Pork Potchos

$13.50

Buffalo Potchos

$13.50

Open Food

12 Bonless Wings

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Kids

Kid Tacos

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Pasta w/Butter

$7.00

Kid Pasta w/Red Sauce

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Cod

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Sides

Side Vegetables

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Side Beans

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Side Bake Potato

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Loaded Bake Potato

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Loaded Mashed

$4.00

Dessert

Lava Cake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

OctoberFest

Fall Harvest Hash

$22.00

Smoked Sausage & Kraut Platter

$20.00

Soft Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Spin Dip w/ Tortilla

$8.00

3 Piece Bruschetta

$8.00

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Homecoming

Special 12$ Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Special 12$ Chicken Tender FF

$12.00

Special 12$ Boneless Wings FF

$12.00

Special 12$ Cheeseburger FF

$12.00

Special 12$ Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Special 12$ Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Beer

Beer Chaser

$1.00

Beer Flight

$12.00

16oz Lucky Miller

$2.00

23oz Lucky Miller

$5.00

The Genius

$8.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Busch Light

$2.50

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Miller Light

$3.00

BTL Labatt

$3.00

BTL Labatt Light

$3.00

BTL Labatt N/A

$3.00

BTL Odouls

$3.00

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Corona Light

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$4.00

BTL Killians

$4.00

BTL PBR

$2.50

BTL Stella

$4.50

BTL Reds Apple

$3.00

BTL Sam Adams

$4.00

BTL Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

BTL Truly

$4.00

BTL White Claw

$4.00

BTL Labatt Seltzer

$4.00

BTL Blue Moon

$4.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.00

BTL So Beer

$5.50

BTL High Noon

$6.00

BTL Hacker

$4.25

12oz Bud Light

$2.00

12oz Miller Light

$2.00

12oz Labatt

$2.00

12oz Blakes Cider

$5.00

12oz Founders

$5.50

12oz Zombie Dust

$6.00

12oz Pigeon Hill

$5.00

12oz Guiness

$5.00

12oz Keweenaw

$5.00

12oz Petoskey

$5.00

12oz Black & Tan

$5.00

12oz Blood Orange

$5.00

12oz Light House Amber

$5.00

12oz Sam Adams

$5.00

12oz Juicy

$5.50

12oz Pumpkin Ale

$5.00

12oz Octorock

$5.00

12oz Dirty Blonde

$5.00

16oz Bud Light

$3.00

16oz Miller Light

$3.00

16oz Labatt

$3.00

16oz Blakes Cider

$6.00

16oz Founders

$7.50

16oz Zombie Dust

$8.00

16oz Pigeon Hill

$7.50

16oz Guiness

$7.00

16oz Keweenaw

$7.00

16oz Petoskey

$7.00

16oz Black & Tan

$7.00

16oz Blood Orange

$7.00

16oz Light House Amber

$7.00

16oz Blakes

$7.00

16oz Sam Adams

$7.00

16oz Juicy

$7.50

16oz Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

16oz Octorock

$7.00

16oz Dirty Blonde

$7.00

23oz Bud Light

$6.00

23oz Miller Light

$6.00

23oz Labatt

$6.00

23oz Blakes Cider

$11.00

23oz Founders

$12.00

23oz Zombie Dust

$13.00

23oz Shorts

$12.00

23oz Pigeon Hill

$12.00

23oz Guiness

$12.00

23oz Keweenaw

$12.00

23oz Petoskey

$12.00

23oz Black & Tan

$12.00

23oz Blood Orange

$11.00

23oz Light House Amber

$11.00

23oz Sam Adams

$11.00

23oz Juicy

$12.00

23oz Pumpkin Ale

$11.00

23oz Octorock

$11.00

23oz Dirty Blonde

$11.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

Gls Kendall Jackson

$8.00

Gls LaCrema Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Ecco

$7.00

Gls Joel Gott

$7.00

Gls Whitehaven

$8.00

Gls Grand Traverse Riesling

$7.00

Gls Voga Moscato

$7.00

Gls Bonanza

$8.00

Gls Rodney Cabernet

$9.00

Gls Rodney Merlot

$9.00

Gls Meiomi

$7.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Btl Kendall Jackson

$40.00

Btl LaCrema

$40.00

Btl Duckhorn Cellars

$78.00

Btl Ecco

$28.00

Btl Joel Gott

$38.00

Btl Whitehaven

$46.00

Btl Rose'

$40.00

Btl Grand Traverse Riesling

$40.00

Btl Voga Moscato

$38.00

Btl Bonanza

$42.00

Btl Rodney Cabernet

$46.00

Btl Chateau Ste. Michelle

$48.00

Btl Quilt

$68.00

Btl Louis Martini

$76.00

Btl Rodney Merlot

$46.00

Btl Decoy

$50.00

Btl Meiomi

$44.00

Btl Bogle

$36.00

Btl Ruffino Chianti

$37.00

Btl Dona Paula Malbec

$38.00

Btl Penfolds Shiraz

$30.00

7 Deadly Zins

$40.00

Btl Decoy (Copy)

$50.00

Liquor

$ 1 Jello Shots

$1.00

$ 5 Shot

$5.00

$ 7 Shot

$7.00

The Genius

$8.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

UV Blue

$5.50

UV Red

$5.50

UV Grape

$5.50

Titos

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Sky

$7.00

Gypsy

$7.00

Absolute

$5.50

Absolute Citron

$5.50

Absolute Peppar

$5.50

Stoli

$5.50

Stoli Razberi

$5.50

Stoli Blueberry

$5.50

Stoli Oranj

$5.50

Stoli Citrus

$5.50

Stoli Vanilla

$5.50

Rain

$5.50

Stoli Peach

$5.50

Stoli Salt Carmel

$5.50

Truly Berry

$6.50

Truly Pineapple Mango

$6.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Silver

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers

$5.50

Rumchata

$5.50

Mt. Gay

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanquery

$6.50

Hendricks

$7.00

Petoskey Stone

$6.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Jose Silver

$8.00

1800 Cuervo

$11.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Patron

$11.00

Milagro

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Espolon

$10.00

Blue Nectar Silver

$11.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Blue Nectar Gold

$11.00

Dobel Diamante

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Reg Stag

$5.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

CC

$5.50

VO

$5.50

Seagram 7

$5.50

Irish Mist

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

JW Black

$9.00

JW Red

$9.00

Arbeg

$11.00

McClellands Islay

$12.00

McClellands Highland

$12.00

McClellands Lowland

$12.00

McCallan

$12.00

Glenfidich

$12.00

Ballantines

$12.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Jager

$5.50

B&B

$8.00

Baileys

$6.00

Chamborg

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva

$7.00

SoCo

$6.00

Midori

$5.50

Tia Maria

$6.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Christian Brothers

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Liquor 43

$5.50

Crantasia

$4.50

Amaretto

$4.50

Peachtree

$4.50

Buttershots

$4.50

Hot Damn

$4.50

Peppermint

$4.50

Grape Pucker

$4.50

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

McGillicuddy's

$5.00

McGillicuddy's Cherry

$5.00

White Creme de Cocoa

$4.50

Dark Creme de Cocoa

$4.50

99 Bananas

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mini Beer

$6.00

Tootsie Roll

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Liquid Maryjwanna

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Blow Job

$5.00

P.Apple Upside Dwn

$5.00

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$6.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Superman Shot

$6.00

Cocktails

Mulligan

$7.00

Nutty Bulldog

$8.00

Jo Momma

$7.00

Faulty Irishman

$7.00

Happy Caddy

$7.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Lavender Fiz

$7.00

Salted Karamel White Russian

$8.00

Classic Mule

$8.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Raspberry Mule

$8.00

Peach Mule

$8.00

Snickerdoodle

$8.00

Club House Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Fall Sangria

$9.00

Apple Cider Mule

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Melon

$9.00

Keylime

$9.00

Chocolate

$9.00

Bikini

$9.00

Lemon

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Sex on Beach

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Long Island

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Hummer

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Vigin Margarita

$6.00

Hot Toddie

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Is.

$15.00

Top Shelf Marg.

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bad Shots

1. Mulligan

$5.00

2. In The Woods

$5.00

3. Duck Hook

$5.00

4. The Wiffer

$5.00

5. Wrong Hole

$5.00

6. Sand Trap

$5.00

7. Water Hazard

$5.00

8. Beaver Dirt

$5.00

9. Shank-O-Ram

$5.00

10. Stinger

$5.00

11. In & Out

$5.00

12. FORE

$5.00

13. Worm Burner

$5.00

14. Triple Bogey

$5.00

15. Tree Knocker

$5.00

16. Snowman

$5.00

17. Fried Egg

$5.00

18. 18th Hole

$5.00

RETAIL

Glass

$5.00

Hoodie

$36.00

Crew Neck

$38.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Growler

$10.00

Prowler

$8.00

Howler

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

320 N Main St, Cheboygan, MI 49721

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
