Mulligans 320 N Main St
320 N Main St
Cheboygan, MI 49721
Burgers
Fine Sand-Wedges
Greens
Tex-Mex
Big Shots
8 oz Sirloin
$25.00
Full BBQ Ribs
$32.00
Smothered Chicken
$20.00
On Par Pasta
Baskets
Appe-Tee-Zers
Spin Dip
$12.00
Cheese Curds
$8.00
Meatballs
$13.00
Pork Sliders
$13.00
Chicken Sliders
$13.00
Bruschetta
$12.00
Pretzel Sticks
$10.00
Goat Cheese Medallions
$13.50
Basket Onion Rings
$10.00
Basket Pickles
$10.00
Basket Shrooms
$10.00
Traditional Skins
$13.00
Pork Skins
$13.00
BBQ Pork Potchos
$13.50
Buffalo Potchos
$13.50
Open Food
12 Bonless Wings
$14.00
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
Kids
Sides
OctoberFest
Homecoming
NA Beverages
Pepsi
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Cherry Pepsi
$2.00
Sierra Mist
$2.00
Mt Dew
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Tonic
$2.00
Ice Tea
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Coffee
$2.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Root Beer
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Beer
Beer Chaser
$1.00
Beer Flight
$12.00
16oz Lucky Miller
$2.00
23oz Lucky Miller
$5.00
The Genius
$8.00
BTL Mich Ultra
$4.00
BTL Bud Light
$3.00
BTL Budweiser
$3.00
BTL Busch Light
$2.50
BTL Coors Light
$3.00
BTL Miller Light
$3.00
BTL Labatt
$3.00
BTL Labatt Light
$3.00
BTL Labatt N/A
$3.00
BTL Odouls
$3.00
BTL Corona
$4.00
BTL Corona Light
$4.00
BTL Heineken
$4.00
BTL Killians
$4.00
BTL PBR
$2.50
BTL Stella
$4.50
BTL Reds Apple
$3.00
BTL Sam Adams
$4.00
BTL Smirnoff Ice
$4.00
BTL Truly
$4.00
BTL White Claw
$4.00
BTL Labatt Seltzer
$4.00
BTL Blue Moon
$4.00
BTL Angry Orchard
$4.00
BTL So Beer
$5.50
BTL High Noon
$6.00
BTL Hacker
$4.25
12oz Bud Light
$2.00
12oz Miller Light
$2.00
12oz Labatt
$2.00
12oz Blakes Cider
$5.00
12oz Founders
$5.50
12oz Zombie Dust
$6.00
12oz Pigeon Hill
$5.00
12oz Guiness
$5.00
12oz Keweenaw
$5.00
12oz Petoskey
$5.00
12oz Black & Tan
$5.00
12oz Blood Orange
$5.00
12oz Light House Amber
$5.00
12oz Sam Adams
$5.00
12oz Juicy
$5.50
12oz Pumpkin Ale
$5.00
12oz Octorock
$5.00
12oz Dirty Blonde
$5.00
16oz Bud Light
$3.00
16oz Miller Light
$3.00
16oz Labatt
$3.00
16oz Blakes Cider
$6.00
16oz Founders
$7.50
16oz Zombie Dust
$8.00
16oz Pigeon Hill
$7.50
16oz Guiness
$7.00
16oz Keweenaw
$7.00
16oz Petoskey
$7.00
16oz Black & Tan
$7.00
16oz Blood Orange
$7.00
16oz Light House Amber
$7.00
16oz Blakes
$7.00
16oz Sam Adams
$7.00
16oz Juicy
$7.50
16oz Pumpkin Ale
$7.00
16oz Octorock
$7.00
16oz Dirty Blonde
$7.00
23oz Bud Light
$6.00
23oz Miller Light
$6.00
23oz Labatt
$6.00
23oz Blakes Cider
$11.00
23oz Founders
$12.00
23oz Zombie Dust
$13.00
23oz Shorts
$12.00
23oz Pigeon Hill
$12.00
23oz Guiness
$12.00
23oz Keweenaw
$12.00
23oz Petoskey
$12.00
23oz Black & Tan
$12.00
23oz Blood Orange
$11.00
23oz Light House Amber
$11.00
23oz Sam Adams
$11.00
23oz Juicy
$12.00
23oz Pumpkin Ale
$11.00
23oz Octorock
$11.00
23oz Dirty Blonde
$11.00
Wine
House Cabernet
$6.00
House Merlot
$6.00
House Chardonnay
$6.00
House Pinot Grigio
$6.00
House White Zinfandel
$6.00
Gls Kendall Jackson
$8.00
Gls LaCrema Chardonnay
$9.00
Gls Ecco
$7.00
Gls Joel Gott
$7.00
Gls Whitehaven
$8.00
Gls Grand Traverse Riesling
$7.00
Gls Voga Moscato
$7.00
Gls Bonanza
$8.00
Gls Rodney Cabernet
$9.00
Gls Rodney Merlot
$9.00
Gls Meiomi
$7.00
Prosecco Split
$10.00
Btl Kendall Jackson
$40.00
Btl LaCrema
$40.00
Btl Duckhorn Cellars
$78.00
Btl Ecco
$28.00
Btl Joel Gott
$38.00
Btl Whitehaven
$46.00
Btl Rose'
$40.00
Btl Grand Traverse Riesling
$40.00
Btl Voga Moscato
$38.00
Btl Bonanza
$42.00
Btl Rodney Cabernet
$46.00
Btl Chateau Ste. Michelle
$48.00
Btl Quilt
$68.00
Btl Louis Martini
$76.00
Btl Rodney Merlot
$46.00
Btl Decoy
$50.00
Btl Meiomi
$44.00
Btl Bogle
$36.00
Btl Ruffino Chianti
$37.00
Btl Dona Paula Malbec
$38.00
Btl Penfolds Shiraz
$30.00
7 Deadly Zins
$40.00
Btl Decoy (Copy)
$50.00
Liquor
$ 1 Jello Shots
$1.00
$ 5 Shot
$5.00
$ 7 Shot
$7.00
The Genius
$8.00
Well Vodka
$5.00
UV Blue
$5.50
UV Red
$5.50
UV Grape
$5.50
Titos
$6.50
Grey Goose
$7.00
Kettle One
$7.00
Sky
$7.00
Gypsy
$7.00
Absolute
$5.50
Absolute Citron
$5.50
Absolute Peppar
$5.50
Stoli
$5.50
Stoli Razberi
$5.50
Stoli Blueberry
$5.50
Stoli Oranj
$5.50
Stoli Citrus
$5.50
Stoli Vanilla
$5.50
Rain
$5.50
Stoli Peach
$5.50
Stoli Salt Carmel
$5.50
Truly Berry
$6.50
Truly Pineapple Mango
$6.50
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
$6.50
Well Rum
$5.00
Bacardi
$5.50
Captain Morgan
$5.50
Captain Silver
$5.50
Malibu
$5.50
Meyers
$5.50
Rumchata
$5.50
Mt. Gay
$5.50
Bacardi Limon
$5.50
Well Gin
$5.00
Beefeater
$6.50
Bombay Saphire
$7.00
Tanquery
$6.50
Hendricks
$7.00
Petoskey Stone
$6.50
Well Tequila
$5.00
Jose Cuervo
$8.00
Jose Silver
$8.00
1800 Cuervo
$11.00
1800 Silver
$12.00
Don Julio
$13.00
Patron
$11.00
Milagro
$10.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Espolon
$10.00
Blue Nectar Silver
$11.00
Cabo Wabo
$10.00
Blue Nectar Gold
$11.00
Dobel Diamante
$13.00
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$5.50
Jim Beam
$5.50
Reg Stag
$5.50
Crown Royal
$6.50
Crown Apple
$6.50
Jameson
$7.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Fireball
$5.00
CC
$5.50
VO
$5.50
Seagram 7
$5.50
Irish Mist
$8.00
Bushmills
$7.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Gentleman Jack
$8.00
Woodford
$10.00
Skrewball
$7.00
Dewars
$7.00
JW Black
$9.00
JW Red
$9.00
Arbeg
$11.00
McClellands Islay
$12.00
McClellands Highland
$12.00
McClellands Lowland
$12.00
McCallan
$12.00
Glenfidich
$12.00
Ballantines
$12.00
Famous Grouse
$7.00
Jager
$5.50
B&B
$8.00
Baileys
$6.00
Chamborg
$6.50
Kahlua
$6.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Godiva
$7.00
SoCo
$6.00
Midori
$5.50
Tia Maria
$6.00
Disaronno
$7.00
Cointreau
$6.50
Christian Brothers
$6.50
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Liquor 43
$5.50
Crantasia
$4.50
Amaretto
$4.50
Peachtree
$4.50
Buttershots
$4.50
Hot Damn
$4.50
Peppermint
$4.50
Grape Pucker
$4.50
Apple Pucker
$4.50
Watermelon Pucker
$4.50
McGillicuddy's
$5.00
McGillicuddy's Cherry
$5.00
White Creme de Cocoa
$4.50
Dark Creme de Cocoa
$4.50
99 Bananas
$4.50
Triple Sec
$4.50
Blackberry Brandy
$4.50
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Mini Beer
$6.00
Tootsie Roll
$5.00
Green Tea
$6.00
Liquid Maryjwanna
$6.00
Kamikaze
$6.00
Washington Apple
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$6.00
Blow Job
$5.00
P.Apple Upside Dwn
$5.00
Gummy Bear
$5.00
Buttery Nipple
$5.00
Slippery Nipple
$5.00
Mind Eraser
$6.00
Irish Car Bomb
$7.00
Peanut Butter Jelly
$6.00
Peppermint Patty
$6.00
Superman Shot
$6.00
Cocktails
Mulligan
$7.00
Nutty Bulldog
$8.00
Jo Momma
$7.00
Faulty Irishman
$7.00
Happy Caddy
$7.00
Toasted Almond
$8.00
Lavender Fiz
$7.00
Salted Karamel White Russian
$8.00
Classic Mule
$8.00
Blueberry Mule
$8.00
Raspberry Mule
$8.00
Peach Mule
$8.00
Snickerdoodle
$8.00
Club House Coffee
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Fall Sangria
$9.00
Apple Cider Mule
$9.00
Appletini
$9.00
Melon
$9.00
Keylime
$9.00
Chocolate
$9.00
Bikini
$9.00
Lemon
$9.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Seabreeze
$7.00
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Sex on Beach
$7.00
Bloody Maria
$8.00
Colorado Bulldog
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.50
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Salty Dog
$7.00
Long Island
$12.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
White Russian
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Hummer
$10.00
Grasshopper
$10.00
Brandy Alexander
$10.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Spanish Coffee
$8.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Virgin Straw Daiquiri
$6.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Vigin Margarita
$6.00
Hot Toddie
$6.00
Rusty Nail
$10.00
Top Shelf Long Is.
$15.00
Top Shelf Marg.
$13.00
Strawberry Margarita
$9.00
Mango Margarita
$9.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Bad Shots
1. Mulligan
$5.00
2. In The Woods
$5.00
3. Duck Hook
$5.00
4. The Wiffer
$5.00
5. Wrong Hole
$5.00
6. Sand Trap
$5.00
7. Water Hazard
$5.00
8. Beaver Dirt
$5.00
9. Shank-O-Ram
$5.00
10. Stinger
$5.00
11. In & Out
$5.00
12. FORE
$5.00
13. Worm Burner
$5.00
14. Triple Bogey
$5.00
15. Tree Knocker
$5.00
16. Snowman
$5.00
17. Fried Egg
$5.00
18. 18th Hole
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
320 N Main St, Cheboygan, MI 49721
