Mulligan's Gaming Pub - Traditional Irish Pub & Tabletop Gaming Store

No reviews yet

308 East Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37601

Soup, Salad & Chili

Mulligans Chili large

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade Guiness Chili, sweet & spicy. Includes sour cream

Mulligans Chili small

$6.00Out of stock

Mulligans sweet & spicy Guinness chili. Includes sour cream

Irish Salad

$8.00

Comes with Romaine lettuce, arugala, radish, eggs, and beets

Mushroom soup

$7.99

Potato Soup Small

$6.99

Potato Soup Large

$9.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Ribeye Sandwich w/Fries

$15.00

Braveheart Angus Ribeye, lightly seasoned. with provolone cheese and grilled onions.

Mulligans Burger w/Fries

$12.00

7 oz. Braveheart Angus, with cheese & bacon. Served with steak fries and Mulligans Cole slaw.

The Rueben w/Fries

$12.99

Entrees

Bangers & Mash, with Peas

$10.00

Sausage & mashed potatoes, with Mulligans Gravy. Corn chips available on request.

Chicken Tenders (3) with Fries & Cole Slaw

$9.00

Three deep fried chicken tenders served with Fries and Cole Slaw.

Fish & Chips - Lg - w/Fries & Cole Slaw

$15.00

Fish & Chips - Small - 1 filet with Fries & Cole Slaw

$12.00

Guinness Stew w/soda bread

$15.00

Hot Dog with Fries

$8.00

Roast Salmon & Asparagus

$15.00

Shepherds Pie Large & Soda Bread

$12.00

Ground lamb, peas, carrots, onions

Shepherds Pie Small & Soda Bread

$8.00

Ground lamb, peas, carrots, onions

Ribeye with whiskey cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and soda bread

$18.00

Starters

Scotch Eggs

$6.00

2 hardboiled eggs coated in sausage and deep fried.

Irish Sampler

$15.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers - 4 poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks - 6 sticks

$8.00

Corn Nuggets - 5 oz

$6.00

Chicken Tenders (3) No Sides

$4.00

Sides

Mashed potatoes

$4.00

An Irish Staple

Soda Bread - 2 slices

$2.00

Freshly baked

Steak fries

$4.00

Steak Fries

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Red Cabbage

Bangers

$4.00

Just sausages (1 and half) , we hold the mash.

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Fresh made, warm No nuts

Soda Bread - Whole loaf

$8.00

Honey wheat bread, 2 slices

$2.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

All beef

Sausage Roll - 1 roll with a side of curry sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Scone - 2 slices

$4.00

Blueberry scone - 2 slices

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lusianne

Tea unsweetened

$2.00

Lusianne

Coffee

$2.00

Fresh Caffeinated Coffee

Water

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.00

Sauce Sides

Curry Sauce

$0.75

Mulligans Sauce

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Whiskey Cream Sauce

$1.00

Specials

Ribeye Sandwich w/ Fries & Soft Drink

$7.99

Burger fries and a drink

$6.99

Food Week Special (Ribeye or Salmon, two of, with Soda Bread)

$30.00

Mugs

Series 1 Mug - Personal Take Home

$75.00

A numbered mug, hand turned from Black Locust wood harvested in the Tri-Cities- area.

Series 1 Mug - Mug Club

$65.00

Our 18 oz. mug, hand turned from locally harvested black locust wood. Buy your mug and keep in at the Bar in Mulligans Gaming Pub. Join our Mug Club and your second beer is on us, each day or night you join us.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
