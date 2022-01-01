  • Home
A map showing the location of Mulligans Grill and Pub 14 Woodson Cove CourtView gallery

Mulligans Grill and Pub 14 Woodson Cove Court

No reviews yet

14 Woodson Cove Court

Bronston, KY 42518

Order Again

Snack Bar & Carryout Snacks

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chips

$1.25

Candy Bar

$1.75

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.00

Par 9 w/chips

$7.00

Par 9 w/fries

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Pulled Pork W/ Chips

$7.25

Pulled Pork With Fries

$9.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Cheese Dog

$4.00

Side Items

Home Fries

$4.00

Eggs

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Fries

$4.00

ice cup

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.00

Add Ons

Onion

$0.50

Green Pepper

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Coke Products

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

To-Go Coffee (Large)

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00Out of stock

To-Go Coffee (Small)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 Woodson Cove Court, Bronston, KY 42518

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
