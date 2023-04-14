  • Home
Mulligans on the Blue 100 Kaukahi St

review star

No reviews yet

100 Kaukahi St

Kihei, HI 96753

Appetizers

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

1/2 Emerald Salad

$9.00

Emerald Salad

$14.00

Seared Ahi

$15.00

Spring Rolls

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Vegan

Vegan Bangers

$22.00

Vegan Yellow Curry

$19.00

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Sandwiches

Burger on the Blue

$18.00

Chicken Popeye SW

$19.00

Reuben SW

$19.00

Irish Pub Fare

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$24.00

Shepherd's Pie

$21.00

Bangers & Mash

$22.00

Guinness Pot Pie

$21.00

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$14.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$12.00

Choc Lava Cake

$12.00

Mango Sorbet

Bailey's Irish Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Irish Pub

Location

100 Kaukahi St, Kihei, HI 96753

