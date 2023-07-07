  • Home
Mulligan's Gaming Pub - Traditional Irish Pub & Tabletop Gaming Store

No reviews yet

308 East Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37601

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Ground lamb, peas, carrots, onions

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Steak Fries

$4.00


Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Scotch Eggs

$10.00

2 hardboiled eggs coated in sausage and deep fried.

Steak Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Wings - 6 Piece

$12.00

Wings - 12 Piece

$20.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Other - Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Irish Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$16.00

Burger

$15.00

4oz. Braveheart Angus w/Cheddar Cheese. Served with Steak Fries.

Patty Melt

$15.00

Egg and Onion

$13.00

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$13.00

Sausage & mashed potatoes, with Mulligans Gravy. Corn chips available on request.

Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Three deep fried chicken tenders served with Fries and Cole Slaw.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Guinness Stew

$15.00

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Ground lamb, peas, carrots, onions

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Desserts

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Coffee

$2.00

Fresh Caffeinated Coffee

Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Gingerale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lusianne

Water

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lusianne

Side Items

Soda Bread Slices

$2.00

Soda Bread Loaf

$8.00

Yesterday Soda Bread Slice

$1.00

Yesterday Soda Bread Loaf

$4.00

Yesterday Scone

$1.00

Cheddar Biscuits

$2.00

Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Mulligan's House Sauce (1000 Island)

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

308 East Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

