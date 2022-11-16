Multiverse Kitchens
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Multiverse Kitchens is a digital food hall that's home to eight different restaurants: Fowl Mouthed Chicken, Firebox, Brookville Biscuit + Brunch Company, Keevil Tea Room, Smashing Salads, Toad in the Hole, Toasties, and Long Strange Chip. Order curbside pick-up or delivery from one or all of our restaurants—all on one convenient online platform.
Location
1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903
