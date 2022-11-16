Restaurant header imageView gallery

Multiverse Kitchens

review star

No reviews yet

1747 Allied Street

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Mother Clucker
Grilled Breakfast (vo)
Grilled Organic Chicken Wrap

Chef’s Specials

Halibut and Corn Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Fowl Mouthed Chicken

The Mother Clucker

The Mother Clucker

$12.00

Local Organic Fried Chicken Thigh + Herb Sauce + Lettuce + Pickle

The Grilled Clucker

$12.00

Organic Grilled Chicken Breast + Herb Sauce + Lettuce + Pickle

The C3

$12.00

Organic Fried Chicken Thigh + Fried Onions + Hot Sauce + Lettuce + Pickle

The Clucker Deluxe

$14.00

Local Organic Fried Chicken Thigh + Country Ham + Swiss + Herb Sauce + Lettuce + Pickle

Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Local Organic Fried Chicken Thigh + House Biscuit + CTK Pepper Honey

Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00

“Chicken Fried” Oyster Mushroom + Herb Sauce + Lettuce + Pickle

The CBR Clucker

$14.00

Organic Fried Chicken Thigh + Grilled Bacon + Ranch + Lettuce + Pickle

Happy Trails Clucker

$14.00

Organic Grilled Chicken + House Honey Mustard + Lettuce + Bacon + Cheddar

Sweet & Spicy Clucker

$12.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Cucumber, Scallion, Spicy Hoisin Mayo

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Dukes Mayo + Pickle

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

FMC Ranch

$2.00

FMC Ranch

Fancy Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Fancy Sauce

Spicy Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Spicy Ranch

Honey Mustard

$2.00

Honey Mustard

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

CTK Pepper Honey

$2.00

CTK Pepper Honey

Grilled Pineapple BBQ

$2.00Out of stock

Grilled Pineapple BBQ

Potato Salad (v)

Potato Salad (v)

$5.00
Biscuits (v)

Biscuits (v)

$5.00

Side Salad (v)

$5.00

House Made French Fries

$5.00Out of stock
Soda

Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50
La Croix

La Croix

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brookville Biscuit + Brunch Company

The Basic (v)

$7.00

Salted Butter + Seasonal Jam

The Cheesy Ham

The Cheesy Ham

$10.00

Country Ham + Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Breakfast (vo)

$12.00

Eggs + American Cheese + Choice of Grilled Topping

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Fried Chicken Thigh + House Biscuit + CTK Pepper Honey

Shroom Biscuit (v)

Shroom Biscuit (v)

$12.00

“Chicken Fried” Oyster Mushroom + Aunt Suzy’s Cheese Spread

Pork Chop Biscuit

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chop + Apple Butter + Shaved Brussel Sprout Slaw

The Hangover Cure

The Hangover Cure

$14.00

Fried Chicken Thigh + Grilled Bacon + Egg + Maple Syrup + Hot Sauce

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$12.00Out of stock

House Made Sausage and Pork Jowl Gravy, Hot Sauce, Maple Syrup and Scallion

The Pancake Short Stack

$14.00

3 Fluffy Pancakes + Butter + Maple Syrup

The Pancake Sandwich

The Pancake Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Bacon + Egg + Cheddar + Maple Pancakes

Chicken Sliders

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Skin Sliders + Pickle + Dukes

Southern Comfort Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese with Gouda + Bacon + Apple + Dukes

Chicken ‘n’ Waffles

Chicken ‘n’ Waffles

$22.00

2 Fried Chicken Thighs + Maple Syrup + Hot Sauce

Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

La Croix

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Firebox

Late Night in London Wrap

Late Night in London Wrap

$14.00

Ground Heritage Breed Lamb + Lettuce + Olive + Feta + Grilled Cucumber Salad + Herb Dressing

Grilled Organic Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce + Tomato + Grilled Cucumber Salad + Yogurt Dressing

Grilled Oyster Mushroom Wrap (v)

$14.00

Lettuce + Tomato + Grilled Cucumber Salad + Yogurt Dressing

The Lamb Burger

The Lamb Burger

$14.00

Cucumber + Feta + Yogurt Dressing + Crispy Onion

Tomato + Cucumber Salad

Tomato + Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Tomato + Cucumber Salad

Flatbread

$5.00

Flatbread

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

House Made French Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

La Croix

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smashing Salads

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$14.00

Onion + Yogurt Dressing

Mediterranean Wedge

Mediterranean Wedge

$14.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken + Feta + Red Onion + Cucumber +Scallion + Crispy

Veg Wedge

$14.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Lemon Zest, Grilled Avocado Dressing

Fried Chicken Wedge

Fried Chicken Wedge

$14.00

Fried Chicken Thigh + Coriander Leaves + Grilled Avocado Dressing + Pickled Carrots + Jalapeno

Steak Wedge

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Steak, Crispy Onions, Pickled Red Onion, Parsley, Herb Dressing

Big H's Pancakes

Classic Short Stack

$14.00

3 Pancakes with Real Maple Syrup

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$14.00

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Real Maple Syrup

Blueberry Short Stack

$14.00

3 Blueberry Pancakes with Real Maple Syrup

Bacon Short Stack

$15.00

3 Bacon Pancakes with Real Maple Syrup

Pancake Sandwich

Pancake Sandwich

$15.00

Bacon, Fried Egg & American Cheese in Maple Pancakes

Multiverse Market

Long Strange Chip T-Shirt

Long Strange Chip T-Shirt

$22.00
Keevil Tea Room T-Shirt

Keevil Tea Room T-Shirt

$22.00
Firebox T-Shirt

Firebox T-Shirt

$22.00
Major Toad Keychain

Major Toad Keychain

$9.00
Fowl Mouthed Chicken T-Shirt

Fowl Mouthed Chicken T-Shirt

$22.00
Brookville Biscuit & Brunch T-Shirt

Brookville Biscuit & Brunch T-Shirt

$22.00
Toad in the Hole T-Shirt

Toad in the Hole T-Shirt

$22.00
Multiverse Kitchens T-Shirt

Multiverse Kitchens T-Shirt

$22.00
Smashing Salads T-Shirt

Smashing Salads T-Shirt

$22.00
Wenger Grapes Concord Grape Jam

Wenger Grapes Concord Grape Jam

$7.00
Pasta

Pasta

$9.95
Rocky Branch Farm Strawberry Jam

Rocky Branch Farm Strawberry Jam

$7.00
Wadels Farm Wagon Apple Butter

Wadels Farm Wagon Apple Butter

$7.00
Manakintown Tonic No. 1 Hot Sauce

Manakintown Tonic No. 1 Hot Sauce

$9.50

Toad in the Hole Sticker

$2.00

Fowl Mouthed Chicken Sticker

$2.00

Brookville Biscuit & Brunch Co. Sticker

$2.00

Smashing Salads Sticker

$2.00

Keevil Tea Room Sticker

$2.00

Long Strange Chip Sticker

$2.00

Firebox Sticker

$2.00

Multiverse Kitchens Sticker

$2.00

Worcestershire

$9.95

12 Mini Ham Biscuits

$36.00

Biscuit Platters

$75.00

Buck A Burger

$1.00

HR Fries

$2.00Out of stock

Hr Beer Cider

$3.00

Bone Broth

$15.00

Delivery Fee

$14.00

UVA VA Alumni

$990.00

UVIMCO 1

$720.00

UVMICO 2

$684.00

UVA MBB

$621.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Multiverse Kitchens is a digital food hall that's home to eight different restaurants: Fowl Mouthed Chicken, Firebox, Brookville Biscuit + Brunch Company, Keevil Tea Room, Smashing Salads, Toad in the Hole, Toasties, and Long Strange Chip. Order curbside pick-up or delivery from one or all of our restaurants—all on one convenient online platform.

Location

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Multiverse Kitchens image
Multiverse Kitchens image
Multiverse Kitchens image
Multiverse Kitchens image

Similar restaurants in your area

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN - 722 Preston Avenue Ste.103
orange starNo Reviews
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Grill - Order Online
orange starNo Reviews
946 Grady Avenue charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Chimm St. (Dairy Market)
orange starNo Reviews
946 Grady Avenue Suite O Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Mona Lisa Pasta
orange star4.6 • 168
921 Preston Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Sticks Kebob Shop - Preston
orange starNo Reviews
917 A Preston Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Kardinal Hall
orange star4.4 • 443
722 Preston Ave Ste 101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston