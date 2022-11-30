Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mum Foods

review star

No reviews yet

5811 Manor Rd

Austin, TX 78723

From the Line

The OG

Full Sandwich Price

Smoked Chicken salad Sandwich

$12.00

Full Sandwich Price

Corned Beef Sandwich

Full Sandwich Price

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Full Sandwich Price

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Full Sandwich Price

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Fat Fried Fries

$8.00

Full Order

Matzo Ball Soup

$10.00

One Size

Mushroom and Barley Soup

$10.00

One Size

Pickle Plate

$7.00

Full Order

Potato Salad

$4.00

One Size

Shells and Cheese

$4.00

One Size

Deli Cucumber Salad

$6.00

One Size

Gurken Salat

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Green w/ Rib tips

$4.00

Deli Salad

$12.00

One Size

From the Kitchen

The Rachel

$17.00

Mums Cheeseburger

$12.00

Nashville Hot Fried Catfish Sandwhich

$13.00

Latkes

$10.00

From Cashier

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chess Pie

$6.00

Cocktails

Michelada

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Kalimotxo

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

Drafts

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Saint Arnold Root Beer N/A

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Real Ale Crispy Business Helles Lager

$6.00

Alstadt Amber

$6.00

Zilker Parks And Rec Pale Ale

$7.00

Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA

$7.00

Meanwhile Brewing Disco In The Panic Room NW IPA

$7.00

(512) Pecan Porter

$7.00

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha 12oz

$7.00

Texas Keeper Cider No. 1

$8.00

Coors Banquet 8oz

$2.00

Saint Arnold Root Beer N/A 8oz

$2.50

Modelo Especial 8oz

$3.00

Real Ale Crispy Business Helles Lager 8oz

$3.50

Alstadt Amber 8oz

$3.50

Zilker Parks And Rec Pale Ale 8oz

$3.50

Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA 8oz

$4.00

Meanwhile Disco In The Panic Room NW IPA 8oz

$4.00

(512) Pecan Porter 8oz

$4.00

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha 6oz

$4.00

Texas Keeper Cider No. 1 8oz

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$14.00

Real Ale Crispy Business Helles Lager

$17.00

Alstadt Amber

$17.00

Zilker Parks And Rec Pale Ale

$20.00

Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA

$20.00

Meanwhile Brewing Disco In The Panic Room NW IPA

$20.00

(512) Pecan Porter

$20.00

Wine

Cruise Wine Co. Monkey Jacket 2020

$15.00

Dupeuble Beaujolais 2021

$11.00

Punta Crena Pettirosso Allegro Rosato 2021

$12.00

Monmousseau Brut Etoile

$10.00

Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko

$12.00

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine

$10.00

Bodegas Marc Isart ‘La Maldicion’ Tempranillo

$9.00

Southhold Farm I Want To Be Stereotyped Carbonic Alicante Bouschet

$14.00

Cruise Monkey Jacket Red Blend 2020

$49.00

Dupeuble Beaujolais 2021

$34.00

Punta Crena Pettirosso Allegro Rosato 2021

$41.00

Monmousseau Brut Etoile

$28.00

Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko

$32.00

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine

$28.00

Bodegas Marc Isart ‘La Maldicion’ Tempranillo

$26.00

Southhold Farm I Want To Be Stereotyped Carbonic Alicante Bouschet

$44.00

NA Beverage

St. Arnolds Rootbeer

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Smokehouse and Delicatessen

Location

5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Directions

