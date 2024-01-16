Mumbai House - Park City Park City
890 Main Street
Park City, UT 84060
Drinks
BEVERAGES
- Mango Lassi$6.95
refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
- Strawberry Lassi$6.95
refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogur
- Rose Lassi$6.95
refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt
- Mumbai Lime$5.95
Sweet handcrafed lime juice blended with club soda & spices
- Indian Tea$4.95
Indian Chai
- Indian Coffee$4.95
special coffee made with hot milk
- Mango Soy Shake$6.95
shake made with mangoes and soymilk
- Mango Lemonade$4.95
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
- Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)$6.95
- Chamomile$4.95
- Oranged spice$4.95
- Green tea$4.95
- Mineral Water$4.00
- Bottle Water$4.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Black Coffee$2.95
- Arnold palmer$2.50
- One Gallon Mango Lassi$45.00
sweet drink blended with mangos & yogurt
- One Gallon Strawberry Lassi$45.00
sweet drink blended with strawberries & yogurt
- One Gallon Rose Lassi$45.00
sweet drink blended with rose water & yogurt
- One Gallon Mumbai Lime$38.00
sweet handcrafted lime juice blended with sparkling soda & spices
Soup
Food
APPETIZERS
- VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)$8.95
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
- VEGETABLE PAKORA (V)$9.95
seasoned mixed vegetables with chickpea flour and deep fried. side of mint and tamarind sauce
- CHICKEN PAKORA$11.95
boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried
- ASSORTED SNACKS$16.95
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora
- Papadam$4.95
BREAD
- Naan (G)(V)$4.95
teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor
- Garlic Naan (G)(V)$5.95
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
- Peshawari Naan (G)(V)$11.95
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
- Tandoori Roti (G)(V)$4.95
thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
- Butter Garlic Naan (G) (V)$6.95
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of butter & garlic baked in a tandoor
- Butter Naan (G) (V)$5.95
- Channa Roti (Gluten free)(V)$7.00
special Gluten-free bread made with chickpea flour and spices
VEG & VEGAN
- Vegetable Makhani D (new)$20.95
mixed vegetables cooked in a butter base sauce with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, cream and paneer (fresh Indian homemade cheese, served with a side of rice
- Vegetable Masala (D)$20.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
- Paneer Masala (D)$20.95
Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices. served with a side of rice
- Saag Paneer (D)$20.95
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Malai Kofta$20.95
Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Baygan Makhani (D)$20.95
Roasted eggplant cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream
- Mushroom Makhani (D)$20.95
Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices
- Vegetable Coconut Kurma(V)$20.95
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices
- Pineapple Tofu (V)$20.95
tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce
- Aloo Gobi (V)$20.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices, served with a side of rice
- Daman Bhindi (V)$20.95
okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices, served with a side of rice
- Mattar Mushroom (V)$20.95
Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices, served with a side of rice
- Channa Masala (V)$20.95
Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices, served with a side of rice
- Daal Maharani (V)$20.95
Urad daal (black lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a thick sauce, served with a side of rice
- Yellow Daal (V)$20.95
Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices, served with a side of rice
- Vegetable Briyani$21.95
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.
- Paneer Makhani (D)$20.95
CHICKEN
- Mumbai Chicken Masala (D)$22.95
chicken thigh cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, ginger & touch of cream, served with a side of rice
- Chicken Tikka Masala$22.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices, tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
- Chicken Makhani (Butter)$22.95
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins, butter, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Chicken Coconut Kurma$22.95
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins and spices, served with a side of rice
- Chicken Saag (D)$22.95
Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Chicken Curry$22.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices, served with a side of rice
- Pineapple Chicken$22.95
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices, served with a side of rice
- Mango Chicken$22.95
Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
- Chicken Mushroom$22.95
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Chicken Briyani$23.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
- Chicken Vindaloo$22.95
chicken & potatoes cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and spices, served with a side of rice
- Pepper Chicken$22.95
South Indian dish cooked with chicken, potatoes, in an onion & pepper based sauce, served with a side of rice
LAMB
- Lamb Boti Masala (D)$25.95
Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Lamb Coconut Kurma$25.95
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices, served with a side of rice
- Lamb Saag (D)$25.95
Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Lamb Curry$25.95
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices, served with a side of rice
- Rogan Josh$25.95
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Lamb Vindaloo$25.95
lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices, served with a side of rice
- Lamb Mushroom$25.95
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices, served with a side of rice
- Lamb Briyani$26.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
- Lamb Makhani Butter (D)$25.95
tandoori lamb cooked with a butter base of onions, garlic, ginger, bell pepper & tomatoes, served with a side of rice
SEAFOOD
- Shrimp Masala (D)$26.95
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Shrimp Coconut Kurma$26.95
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices, served with a side of rice
- Tezpur Pineapple Shrimp$26.95
Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices, served with a side of rice
- Shrimp Makhani Butter (D)$26.95
shrimp cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes, served with a side of rice
DESSERTS
- Mango Ice Cream (D)$7.95
homemade ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream
- Kheer (Rice Pudding (D)$7.95
cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins
- Gulab Jamun (G)$7.95
a light pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup Coconut - Shredded
- Kulfi (Pistachio Ice Cream (D)$7.95
Homemade ice cream whipped with pistachios, cashews, cardamom & cream
Tandoori Specialities
- Chicken Tikka (D) white meat$25.95
boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)
- Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat$22.95
boneless chicken, dark meat marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)
- Shrimp Tandoori (D)$25.95
jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices
- Mumbai Paneer (D)$22.95
house made cheese marinated in garlic, onion, ginger bell pepper & spices
- Mumbai Soy Kabob (V) (new)$25.95
Sizzler Soy Nuggets cooked with garlic, onion, ginger, bell pepper and spices
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
890 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060