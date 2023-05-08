- Home
Mumbai House Salt Lake City
6,155 Reviews
$$
2731 E Parleys Way
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
MENU
Beverages
Mango Lassi (D)
refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
Strawberry Lassi (D)
refreshing yogurt drink blended with strawberries and homemade yogurt
Rose Lassi (D)
refreshing yogurt drink blended with rose water, sugar, and homemade yogurt
Mango Lemonade
sweet mangoes blended with house fresh lemonade
Mumbai Lime
homemade lime juice blended with spices, sugar, and club soda
Soft Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Iced Tea
Reed's Ginger Beer (non alcoholic)
Smooth Jamaican-style ginger beer all-natural
Indian Coffee
special coffee made with hot milk
Indian Tea
special tea boiled with milk and spices
Herbal Tea
chamomile, orange spice, green tea
Sparkling Water (San Pelligrino)
San Pellegrino
Bottled Water (Arrowhead)
Arrowhead
Appetizers (Comes with Mint and Tamarind Chutney)
Vegetable Samosa (G)
pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried
Vegetable Pakora (V)
mixed vegetables dressed in a chickpea flour, fried
Chicken Pakora
chicken tenders dipped in a chickpea batter, fried
Assorted Snacks (G)
vegetable samosa, chicken pakora, and vegetable pakora
Indian Flat-Breads
Plain Naan (G) (V)
freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh
Garlic Naan (G) (V)
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh
Peshwari Naan (G) (N) (V)
flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins & cashews, tandoor fresh
Tandoori Roti (G) (V)
whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh
Butter Naan
freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh with butter
Butter Garlic Naan
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh with butter
Butter Tandoori Roti
whole wheat flat bread, tandoor fresh with butter
Soup
Chicken Specialities
Mumbai Chicken Masala
Chicken thigh meat cooked with cream, masala sauce and spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Chicken Coconut Kurma
chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
Chicken Saag (D)
chicken cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions
Mango Chicken
chicken coated with a chickpea batter, sautéed with mangos, onions & tomatoes
Pineapple Chicken
boneless chicken, sautteed in a tangy pineapple, coconut sauce with potatoes
Pepper Chicken
South India preparation cooked with chicken, potatoes, in a onions & pepper base sauce
Chicken Briyani (N)
spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken, served with raita
Chicken Curry
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Chicken Vindaloo
chicken & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce
Tandoori Specialities
Chicken Tikka (D) white meat
boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)
Chicken Tandoori (D) dark meat
boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, barbecued over tandoor (clay oven)
Shrimp Tandoori (D)
jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices
Lamb Specialities
Lamb Boti Masala
tandoori lamb cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Lamb Coconut Kurma
lamb cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
Lamb Saag
lamb cooked in a cream based sauce with spinach & onions
Rogan Josh
lamb cooked in a cashew & cream sauce with onions & tomatoes
Lamb Vindaloo
lamb & potatoes in a tangy, fiery sauce
Lamb Biryani
spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, served with raita
Pepper Lamb
South Indian dish cooked with lamb, potatoes, in an onion &pepper based sauce
Lamb Makhani
tandoori lamb cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
Lamb Bhuna
Lamb Mushroom
Seafood Specialities
Shrimp Masala
shrimp cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Shrimp Coconut Kurma
shrimp cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
Tezpur Pineapple Shrimp
shrimp cooked with pineapple, tomatoes & coconut cream
Shrimp Curry
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Vegetarian Specialities
Vegetable Makhani (N) (D)
mixed vegetables cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes
Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
Vegetable Masala
mixed vegetables, cooked in masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Saag Paneer
house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices
Paneer Masala
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
Malai Kofta
vegetable balls cooked in a spiced cream sauce
Pineapple Tofu (V)
tofu cooked in a curry base of coconut milk
Aloo Gobi (V)
potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices
Daal Maharani (V)
lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices
Tarka Daal (V)
whipped toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, tomatoes & spices
Channa Masala (V)
garbanzo beans cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a mild sauce
Mushroom Makhani (D)
royal dish made with mushrooms cooked with butter base of onions and tomatoes
Daman Bindi (V)
okra cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coconut milk & spices
Mattar Mushroom (V)
mushrooms and green peas cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices
Baygan Makhani (D)
smoked eggplant mash cooked with green peas, cream & spices
Vegetable Biryani (D) (N)
spiced basmati rice cooked with vegetables, serve with raita
Paneer Makhani (N) (D)
house-made cheese cooked with a butter base of onions & tomatoes
Saag Aloo (V)
potatoes, spinach, cream & ground spices
Aloo Mattar
Jain Vegetable
Makhani Sauce
Masala Sauce
Desserts
Mango Kulfi (ice cream) (D)
homemade Indian ice cream whipped with mango pulp, vanilla & cream
Pistachio Kulfi (ice cream) (D) (N)
homemade Indian ice cream whipped with pistachios, cashew nuts, cardamom & cream
Kheer (rice pudding) (D) (N)
cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins
Gulab Jamun (G) (D)
a light fluffy sponge cake like pastry soaked in rose sugar syrup
Candied Fennel Seeds (4oz)
candied fennel seeds are a classic post-dinner treat in Indian cuisine! Not just a sweet treat, but they’re a traditional Indian mouth freshener candy, which can also aid in digestion.
Accompaniments
Hot Sauce
A spicy homemade sauce. Made with house roasted habanero peppers.
Cucumber Raita (D)
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
Extra Rice
We know you want a extra side of our fluffy, fragrant rice :)
Kachumbar (V)
cool crisp side salad which is made with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & spices with house fresh vinaigrette
Papadam (V)
lentil flour wafers speckled with black pepper and cumin
Tamarind Chutney
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
Mint Chutney
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
Mango Chutney
(condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together is chutney)
Onion Salad (V)
bed of spiced onions & hot peppers
Basmati Rice (V)
steamed fragrant long grain rice
Pickle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Established in 1993, Mumbai House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic, Mumbai and Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Provo.
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109