Mumtaz Table

68 Reviews

$$

1816 S 1st St

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

NAAN
Tikka Masala
RICE

Drinks

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

Homemade whole milk yogurt drink with mango

ROSE LASSI

$5.00

Fragrant sweet yogurt drink made with homemade whole milk

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

RAMBLER (Sparkling)

$4.00

Local Austin Company

LEMONADE

$3.50

MAINE ROOT GINGER

$4.00

St Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

CAFE

Chai

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

STARTERS

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$7.00

Savory chicken, roasted pepper chutney, bittermelon pickle, and turmeric aioli to be assembled on crisped yucca chips. Gluten-free.

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$7.00
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Kashmiri chili aioli, whiskey golden raisins, roasted cashews, with lemon-honey reduction

PANI PURI

PANI PURI

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy mini puffs assembled with spicy mint water and tamarind-Japanese yam filling. Each are meant to be eaten in a single bite...amuse bouche style

SAMOSA CHAAT

SAMOSA CHAAT

$7.00Out of stock

Open-faced vegetable samosa with tomatoes, onions, raita, and chutneys

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00Out of stock
SAMOSAS

SAMOSAS

$8.00Out of stock

2 fried pastries w/ tamarind and mint chutneys. Choice of potato and pea, lamb, or spinach.

PAPADUM PLATTER

$8.50

Crunchy lentil wafers w variety of chutneys

HONEY RECHAAD WINGS

HONEY RECHAAD WINGS

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES

ALOO GOBI

$15.00Out of stock

DAL MAKANI

$16.00

black lentils in creamy tomato sauce

RICE

$3.50

PEPPER ONION PLATE

$3.50Out of stock

BREAD

NAAN

$3.00

ROTI

$3.00

BATURA

$3.00

Puffy fried naan

BREAD PLATTER

$9.50

Three fresh-baked flatbreads. Roti is a wholewheat vegan option.

SAUCES

RAITA

$3.50

MANGO CHUTNEY

$1.50

CHUTNEY PLATE

$9.50Out of stock

PICKLE MANGO

$4.25

RICE

Side Rice

$3.50

ENTREES

BREAD PLATTER

$9.50

Three fresh-baked flatbreads. Roti is a wholewheat vegan option.

CHICKEN TANDOOR

$26.00Out of stock

Half chicken lightly smoked and pan-seared with kashmiri chili and ginger marinade served with dahl makhani

GNOCCHI SAAG

$20.00Out of stock

Cream curry spinach with fried potato dumplings

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$17.00Out of stock

Fresh ground lamb with pickled English cucumber and caper aioli on toasted challah bun served with masala fries

LAMB SHANK

$25.00Out of stock

MALAI KOFTA

$18.00Out of stock

Vegetable-cheese dumplings on bed of creamy onion sauce. Warming and rich.

PORK RECHAAD

$25.00

Slow stewed with warm spices and fresh ginger, served with braised red cabbage and candied pineapple

SEAFOOD MALABAR

$27.00Out of stock

Fresh market seafood with coconut bouillabaisse

TRADITIONAL CURRIES

Tikka Masala

You know it...you love it! Tomato cream w peppers and onions

Vindaloo

Hot and sour chili sauce with warm spices

Korma

Cashew cream sauce with chunks of paneer and fruit

Malabar

Sweet coconut cream curry

Makhani

Buttery tomato cream sauce

Rogan Josh

Curried yogurt cream sauce

Jalfrezi

Mild hot and sour tomato sauce with bell peppers

Kashmiri

Cream sauce w dried fruit, apples, and cashews

Madrasi

Curried onion sauce with fresh tomatoes and touch of lemon

Saag

Curried cream spinach

Classic Curry

Dark caramelized onion sauce

Red Wine Takeout

Illahe Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$45.00

Willamette Valley Or. - fine boned, elegant, light fruit, truffle, floral

Januik Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$45.00

Columbia Valley Wa. - black cherry, chocolate, vanilla

Arpepe Rosso Nebbiolo (Bottle)

$45.00

Italy - refined and sultry, leather, mineral, light fruit, chef favorite

Commuter Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$34.00

Williamette Or.- soft oak, non-fruity, polite dinner wine

El Primavera Tempranillo (Bottle)

$28.00

White Wine Takeout

Gramona Gessami (Bottle)

$26.00

Spain - bright, floral, soft mineral, peach, hint of honey

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$38.00

Italy - pear, honey, soft mineral, lemon, rich mouth-feel

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Moutard Diligent Chardonnay

$35.00

Rose Takeout

Biutiful Brut Rose Cava (Bottle)

$28.00

Spain- (Sparkling) smoky stone-fruit, aromas with plum, raspberry and citrus

Sparkling Takeout

Brut Rose Cava Biutiful

$28.00

Spain- smoky stone-fruit, aromas with plum, raspberry and citrus

Veuve Cliquot

$130.00

France - the grand dame, known for its strength and silkiness

Moutard Pere et Fils Champagne

$130.00Out of stock

100% Pinot Noir

BOTTLES AND CANS

AVERY MAHARAJA

$7.50

BALLAST POINT SCULPIN IPA

$6.00

DALLAS BLONDE

$6.00

DEEP ELLUM EASY PEASY

$6.00

KARBACH LOVE STREET

$6.00

KARBACH WEEKEND WARRIOR

$6.00

LIVE OAK HEFEWEIZEN

$6.00

LONESTAR

$4.00+

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.00

NEW HOLLAND DRAGON'S MILK

$9.00

ODELLS DRUMROLL APA

$6.00

PEACEMAKER

$6.00

PEARL SNAP PILS

$6.00

THIRSTY GOAT AMBER

$6.00

GROWLERS

LIVE OAK HEFEWEIZEN

$20.00

512 PECAN PORTER

$20.00

PINTHOUSE JELLYFISH IPA

$22.00

ALSTADT LAGER

$20.00

CENTRAL DISTRICT WIT-TINGTON

$20.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Mumtaz Restaurant and Market serves creative International flavors inspired by curries from South Asia. Dine in guests have an option to sit inside or on the patio. By day it's bright and fresh and by night it's sultry and comfy. We also have online ordering from the made to order menu and market items to make your own meals at home.

1816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

